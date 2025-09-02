Blizzard Suing Turtle WoW For Profiting Off Unauthorized WoW Servers

Blizzard alleges Turtle WoW operators have built an entire business based on Blizzard’s intellectual property



The complaint states that Turtle WoW defendants exploit and profit from the popularity of the WoW game experience



Blizzard seeks full shutdown of the servers, seizure of domains and data, plus a complete accounting of revenue earned



The filing claims Turtle WoW is intentionally disrupting Blizzard’s game community via influencer promotions and an upcoming Unreal Engine 5 version.

Blizzard Alleges Illicit Monetization

Blizzard Entertainment filed a lawsuit with the Central District Court of California on Aug. 29 against multiple defendants currently and previously connected to Turtle WoW for various copyright infringements of the World of Warcraft intellectual property.

The 49-page lawsuit states that the defendants have built a business and profited off the back of Blizzard for years, to the detriment of its own staff working on the game. Turtle WoW’s first server came online in October 2018 and has since its inception become the home for more than 125,000 players.

The complaint filed by Blizzard begins by stating that in two decades since World of Warcraft was first released the defendants “have built an entire business on large scale, egregious, and ongoing infringement of Blizzard’s intellectual property.” The lawsuit makes clear that the company is targeting what it describes as a commercial operation rather than a hobby project.

It further asserts that “Through Turtle WoW, defendants have found a lucrative way to exploit and profit from the popularity of the WoW game experience. Specifically, Turtle WoW purports to offer to the public paid access to a group of unauthorized, emulated private WoW game servers, as well as all of the software and other tools necessary to access and use these emulated servers, including pirated copies of WoW that have been specially modified to work with its unauthorized servers.”

Legal Remedies Sought by Blizzard

Blizzard’s filing includes demands for an immediate and comprehensive judicial remedy. The company is seeking the complete shutdown of Turtle WoW, removal of all data and online presence associated with its operation, transfer of the domain to Blizzard, and a full account of all money earned through the project. These demands are aimed at halting the alleged infringement and preventing any further revenue generation.

The complaint also emphasizes the broader harm. It alleges that private servers such as Turtle WoW “drive away otherwise dedicated WoW players, fragment the WoW player community, create confusion as to what are official supported versions of WoW, and induce users to breach contracts they entered into with Blizzard.”

Furthermore, Blizzard claims such operations “encourage and facilitate video game piracy” by enabling users to avoid paying for the legitimate game experience Blizzard provides.

One of the defendants, Julia Savko, going by Torta in the Turtle WoW Discord community, tried calming their members frantically asking for information after the lawsuit was filed.



“Turtle WoW is here to stay. Challenges come to us often, and each time we are prepared to face them. We remain fully committed to delivering the Turtle WoW experience that you’ve come to love over the years,” she said on Discord.

Escalation of Promotion And Influence

The filing points to recent activity by Turtle WoW’s operators that Blizzard views as an escalation. The complaint alleges that the project has been “brazenly escalating its efforts to cannibalize and disrupt Blizzard’s WoW player community by, for example, increasing its social media presence, partnering with videogame influencers, and actively promoting a new version of its infringing game, Turtle WoW 2.0.”

On the Turtle WoW website it says that the updated version of their game will have new playable races like Goblins and High Elves in addition to new content, including dungeons, raids and zones.

If allowed to continue, Blizzard argues that these tactics could further erode the player base of its own services while drawing players toward an unlicensed and unauthorized alternative.

Implications For The WoW Community

The lawsuit places a spotlight on the issue of private servers within the larger online gaming ecosystem. The allegation that Turtle WoW has “built an entire business” by exploiting WoW’s popularity highlights concerns around monetization models tied to fan projects.

Blizzard’s insistence on a full accounting of income signals that the company is prepared to challenge not only the operation itself but also the legitimacy of its financial structure.

Turtle WoW’s use of influencer promotion and the planned release of an Unreal Engine 5 version suggest that the project has expanded well beyond small scale modding. Blizzard’s response underscores the legal risks that can emerge when such projects evolve into public, commercialized ventures.

Reddit has been flooded with comments coming down on both sides, but a majority are siding with the multi-billion dollar company – in some instances to their own surprise. A Reddit user by the name SleepySquid found it too difficult to side with Turtle WoW.

“God, I can’t believe I’m defending Blizz of all companies. Blizz has historically left private servers alone as long as they stay as such,” SleepSquid commented. “But when a project starts selling in-game items and pushing paid advertisements to drive more profits off of the IP they are ripping, it clearly jumps the shark.”

The TWoW Discord community has descended into chaos with explicit insults fired faster than the moderation bots can handle. Those in defense of Turtle WoW maintain that there is no wrong-doing on the side of the defendants while the opposing side find “pirates complaining about getting caught in the act of piracy” hilarious.

“You should be blaming the people that run this shit (Turtle WoW) for taking payment outside of server maintenance donations, putting themselves in IP infringement territory. They did this. Not Blizzard,” said Zlain Fury in the general TWoW channel.

At the time of publication, no representative from Blizzard Entertainment was available for a comment.