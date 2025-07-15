Blacknut Now Pre-Installed On Logitech G Cloud, Unlocking Over 500 Cloud Games Instantly

Logitech G and Blacknut have partnered to bring a vast library of cloud-streamed games directly to the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld. With the latest software update, players will find the Blacknut app pre-installed and fully integrated, offering immediate access to over 500 premium games.

This collaboration signals a step forward in cloud gaming accessibility. With no need for downloads or updates, users can dive into gameplay the moment they power on the device. The integration is seamless, and the redesigned Version 10 user interface further enhances the console-like experience.

“This partnership with Logitech is an exciting step toward the future of cloud-native gaming. We’ve always believed that cloud gaming should be as simple as pressing play – and now, with Blacknut pre-installed and featured on the Logitech G Cloud, that vision becomes a reality,” said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut, in a press release.

Blacknut’s presence is now built into the home screen of the G Cloud, making the entire service feel native to the device. For handheld gaming fans, this update simplifies everything about jumping into a game.

“We are thrilled to partner with Blacknut Gaming to bring their cloud gaming expertise to G Cloud. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering a seamless and immersive gaming experience for players everywhere. Together, we’re reimagining how gamers access and enjoy their favorite titles, anytime and anywhere,” said Ujesh Desai, General Manager at Logitech G.

A Subscription That Covers Five Players And Top Publishers

Blacknut operates on a monthly subscription model that unlocks unlimited access to its full game catalog. One subscription allows up to five player profiles, making it easy for families or friends to share access.

In addition to the base catalog, Blacknut offers special Passes featuring games from major publishers. These include content from SNK, Focus Entertainment, and Ubisoft, among others. Each Pass brings a rotating selection of titles, offering players a deeper dive into specific genres or studios.

Everything runs through the cloud, so no local installation is needed. That means no waiting, no downloads, and no concern over storage limitations. The platform is fully cloud-native and built to be mobile, fast, and easy to use.

Making Cloud Gaming More Portable And Console-like

The G CLOUD Gaming Handheld already stands out as a dedicated device for cloud-based play, and this update brings it closer than ever to a console-grade experience. Blacknut’s redesigned launcher fits naturally within the device’s system, reducing friction and creating a more intuitive experience.

Whether playing at home or on the move, users can now stream hundreds of games without worrying about patches or hardware specs. This is cloud gaming with simplicity at its core.

By pairing hardware from Logitech G with Blacknut’s expanding cloud ecosystem, the two companies are building a future that favors flexibility and instant access. For anyone tired of long installs and storage limits, this integration represents an important shift in how games are accessed and played.