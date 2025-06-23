Black Desert Releases Initial Content Schedule For Playstation 5 And Xbox Series X|S

PRESS RELEASE – June 23, 2025 – Pearl Abyss announced that Black Desert will officially launch natively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 26, 2025 bringing faster load times and improved gameplay experience to console adventurers around the world.

For Adventurers that began their journey on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, this launch will be a seamless transition that allows player progress and history to remain preserved, allowing them to continue their journey on the latest generation of console hardware.

Pearl Abyss additionally revealed the initial content schedule for upcoming updates on the new platforms, kicking off with a major content update on Thursday, July 10, introducing the fan-favorite and powerful new class, Deadeye, and unveiling a mysterious new region, Ulukita. These updates are the first to take full advantage of current generation hardware.

In the broader Black Desert universe, Black Desert Online players were treated to teases of the next upcoming content this week. A new announcement and YouTube Shorts have begun to build anticipation for the new content reveal, sparking discussions across the community.



The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss‘ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, players can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves.

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry with its renowned MMORPG franchise Black Desert, which is available on PC, mobile, and console. All of Pearl Abyss’ games are built on the company’s proprietary engine and are renowned for cutting-edge graphics. Pearl Abyss is currently developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 using its next-generation game engine.