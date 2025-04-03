Skip to content
Home » Biomorph Launched With Special Twist on Nintendo Switch

Biomorph Launched With Special Twist on Nintendo Switch

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: April 3, 2025
Biomorph Launched With Special Twist on Nintendo Switch

Canadian Lucid Dream Studio announced on April 3, 2025 that Biomorph is now available on the Nintendo Switch handheld console, and the game comes with an innovative twist to vastly change how the game is played.

With this latest launch, Biomorph is currently available on Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S with plans for a launch on PlayStation 4 in the near future.

“Biomorph reinvents the genre with a unique twist: enemies aren’t simply just defeated, they grant you their powers as you transform into them, allowing you to harness their formidable abilities throughout your quest,” the company said in a press release.

Metroidvania Adventure With Hand-drawn Art

Harlo is one of the last of their kind and has the ability to absorb powers of fallen enemies which can be anything from sprinting faster to smashing barriers, and unleashing explosive projectiles. Biomorphing unlocks new possibilities to overcome challenges and adds another layer to strategy and gameplay.

However, the game’s AI adapts to players’ strategies and previously biomorphed enemies can unlock new powers to make progression harder. Harlo has an arsenal of melee and ranged weapons that can be upgraded to create different builds according to players’ preferred play style.

Biomorph gameplay action on Nintendo Switch.

The world is non-linear, yet interconnected with different environments, optional boss fights, strange NPCs, plenty of secrets, and unique skills to level up. Players can also customize the main city of Blightmore to make it their own, and learn more about the daily lives of its inhabitants.

About The Makers of Biomorph

Lucid Dreams Studio is an indie game developer founded in Montreal and a member of the Indie Asylum, an amalgamation of video games companies based in Canada. Lucid Dreams premiered their first title, Legends of Ethernal in 2020.

In 2023, they won the National Bank’s Special Prize hosted at the Ubisoft Indie Series, which secured funding to release Biomorph in 2024, which has been nominated for Game of the Year at the Canadian Game Awards 2025.

Jorgen Johansson

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.

New

10 Best Madden NFL Games: From Classics to 2025 Hits

March 24, 2025

10 Best Dinosaur Games For Prehistoric World Fans in 2025

March 18, 2025

Valorant Skins Guide: Everything You Need to Know in 2025

March 14, 2025

What are V-Bucks? Your Guide to Fortnite’s Cash in 2025

March 11, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

10 Best Multiplayer Xbox Games to Play in 2025

March 5, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

15 Best Fighting Games Every Gamer Should Try in 2025

February 25, 2025

Golden Age of Gaming: 21 Best Mac Games in 2025

February 18, 2025

Marvel Rivals Battle Pass: Everything You Need To Know

January 17, 2025

Skill-based Soccer Sim Strikers Club Coming to PC

April 3, 2025

NVIDIA Reveal More Games Getting DLSS Support

April 3, 2025

Dead by Daylight Summons Tokyo Ghoul Into The Fog

April 3, 2025

Delta Nintendo iOS Emulator Adds Multiplayer For DS Games

April 3, 2025

Elden Ring Coming to Switch 2 With New Content

April 3, 2025