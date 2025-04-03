Biomorph Launched With Special Twist on Nintendo Switch

Canadian Lucid Dream Studio announced on April 3, 2025 that Biomorph is now available on the Nintendo Switch handheld console, and the game comes with an innovative twist to vastly change how the game is played.

With this latest launch, Biomorph is currently available on Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S with plans for a launch on PlayStation 4 in the near future.

“Biomorph reinvents the genre with a unique twist: enemies aren’t simply just defeated, they grant you their powers as you transform into them, allowing you to harness their formidable abilities throughout your quest,” the company said in a press release.

Metroidvania Adventure With Hand-drawn Art

Harlo is one of the last of their kind and has the ability to absorb powers of fallen enemies which can be anything from sprinting faster to smashing barriers, and unleashing explosive projectiles. Biomorphing unlocks new possibilities to overcome challenges and adds another layer to strategy and gameplay.

However, the game’s AI adapts to players’ strategies and previously biomorphed enemies can unlock new powers to make progression harder. Harlo has an arsenal of melee and ranged weapons that can be upgraded to create different builds according to players’ preferred play style.

Biomorph gameplay action on Nintendo Switch.

The world is non-linear, yet interconnected with different environments, optional boss fights, strange NPCs, plenty of secrets, and unique skills to level up. Players can also customize the main city of Blightmore to make it their own, and learn more about the daily lives of its inhabitants.

About The Makers of Biomorph

Lucid Dreams Studio is an indie game developer founded in Montreal and a member of the Indie Asylum, an amalgamation of video games companies based in Canada. Lucid Dreams premiered their first title, Legends of Ethernal in 2020.

In 2023, they won the National Bank’s Special Prize hosted at the Ubisoft Indie Series, which secured funding to release Biomorph in 2024, which has been nominated for Game of the Year at the Canadian Game Awards 2025.