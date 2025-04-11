Big Helmet Heroes: Exalted Edition Launches Physically for PS5 and Nintendo Switch

The vibrant world of fantasy brawling just got a physical upgrade. Big Helmet Heroes: Exalted Edition is now available in physical format for both PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, bringing its colorful action-packed adventure to store shelves across Europe.

Developed by Exalted Studio and published by Meridiem Games, this enhanced release is a celebration of stylized combat, cooperative gameplay, and collectible extras.

“Step into the world of Big Helmet Heroes, a cinematic 3D beat’em up adventure that combines stunning visuals, movie-quality animations, and exhilarating action,” Meridiem said in a press release.

Distinct Characters and Combat Styles

Set in a whimsical yet chaotic universe, Big Helmet Heroes puts players in control of battle-ready warriors with unique fighting styles. The options are a balanced sword-and-shield wielding warrior, a heavy-hitting juggernaut, a rogue with quick reflexes and twin-daggers, and a staff-wielding Monk.

The different classes offer a different way to experience the game’s dynamic combat system. These differences are not only aesthetic but deeply affect how players interact with enemies and navigate each level.

A hard days knight for heroes with big helmets.

“Each hero comes with their own special abilities that can demolish obstacles and enemies alike. These superpowers are not only unique but also visually explosive, adding an extra layer of excitement to your gameplay,” the studio said.

Couch Co-op And Replayable Realms

The game supports local two-player cooperative gameplay, a feature that enhances the social experience. Players can take on enemies together while discovering each realm’s hazards and secrets.

From densely packed forests to quirky medieval towns, each environment presents unique challenges. The cooperative mode allows players to combine their character strengths and adapt to evolving combat scenarios, making each run feel different from the last.

Exalted Edition Brings Collectible Extras

This new physical edition includes more than just the game itself. Buyers will receive an art book that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s imaginative design, as well as the original soundtrack that captures its whimsical and energetic tone.

These extras help deepen the connection between the player and the world of Big Helmet Heroes, adding value for both collectors and newcomers to the franchise.

A Fresh Entry for Beat-Em-Up Fans

Big Helmet Heroes blends the classic energy of arcade beat-em-ups with modern polish and personality. With stylized visuals, satisfying gameplay mechanics, and well-paced progression, it stands out in a genre that continues to enjoy a revival.

As a new addition to the physical game library on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, it offers a compelling mix of action and charm.

Big Helmet Heroes: Exalted Edition is a bright, humorous, and accessible experience that invites players of all ages to pick up a controller, team up, and charge into battle with oversized helmets and oversized fun.