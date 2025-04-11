Skip to content
Home » Big Helmet Heroes: Exalted Edition Launches Physically for PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Big Helmet Heroes: Exalted Edition Launches Physically for PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: April 11, 2025
Big Helmet Heroes: Exalted Edition Launches Physically for PS5 and Nintendo Switch

The vibrant world of fantasy brawling just got a physical upgrade. Big Helmet Heroes: Exalted Edition is now available in physical format for both PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, bringing its colorful action-packed adventure to store shelves across Europe.

Developed by Exalted Studio and published by Meridiem Games, this enhanced release is a celebration of stylized combat, cooperative gameplay, and collectible extras.

“Step into the world of Big Helmet Heroes, a cinematic 3D beat’em up adventure that combines stunning visuals, movie-quality animations, and exhilarating action,” Meridiem said in a press release.

Distinct Characters and Combat Styles

Set in a whimsical yet chaotic universe, Big Helmet Heroes puts players in control of battle-ready warriors with unique fighting styles. The options are a balanced sword-and-shield wielding warrior, a heavy-hitting juggernaut, a rogue with quick reflexes and twin-daggers, and a staff-wielding Monk.

The different classes offer a different way to experience the game’s dynamic combat system. These differences are not only aesthetic but deeply affect how players interact with enemies and navigate each level.

A hard days knight for heroes with big helmets.

“Each hero comes with their own special abilities that can demolish obstacles and enemies alike. These superpowers are not only unique but also visually explosive, adding an extra layer of excitement to your gameplay,” the studio said.

Couch Co-op And Replayable Realms

The game supports local two-player cooperative gameplay, a feature that enhances the social experience. Players can take on enemies together while discovering each realm’s hazards and secrets.

From densely packed forests to quirky medieval towns, each environment presents unique challenges. The cooperative mode allows players to combine their character strengths and adapt to evolving combat scenarios, making each run feel different from the last.

Exalted Edition Brings Collectible Extras

This new physical edition includes more than just the game itself. Buyers will receive an art book that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s imaginative design, as well as the original soundtrack that captures its whimsical and energetic tone.

These extras help deepen the connection between the player and the world of Big Helmet Heroes, adding value for both collectors and newcomers to the franchise.

A Fresh Entry for Beat-Em-Up Fans

Big Helmet Heroes blends the classic energy of arcade beat-em-ups with modern polish and personality. With stylized visuals, satisfying gameplay mechanics, and well-paced progression, it stands out in a genre that continues to enjoy a revival.

As a new addition to the physical game library on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, it offers a compelling mix of action and charm.

Big Helmet Heroes: Exalted Edition is a bright, humorous, and accessible experience that invites players of all ages to pick up a controller, team up, and charge into battle with oversized helmets and oversized fun.

Jorgen Johansson

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.

New

18 Best Farming Games: Escape to a Simpler Life in 2025

April 9, 2025

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Games Like Overwatch: Best Hero-Shooters in 2025

March 21, 2025

10 Best Dinosaur Games For Prehistoric World Fans in 2025

March 18, 2025

Valorant Skins Guide: Everything You Need to Know in 2025

March 14, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

Where Winds Meet Set For Global Launch in 2025, Second Closed Beta Test Begins in May

April 11, 2025

Triple I Initiative Reveals 36 Games From Multiple Studios: Full Breakdown

April 11, 2025

BEATABLE Brings Mixed Reality Rhythm Action to Meta Quest

April 10, 2025

Acer Sees 71% Revenue Surge in March as Chromebook And AI Server Sales Accelerate

April 10, 2025

Do The Game – Game Development Becomes Docu-Reality TV Series

April 10, 2025