PRESS RELEASE – Besmirch Shocks With a Unique Approach to a Classic Farming Simulator

May 13, 2025 – Solo indie developer, Gangru, has released a free demo for his debut game Besmirch. Now available on PC.

Besmirch is a survival horror farming simulator set in a Gilded Age-esque world. The player takes on the role of a newly employed laborer who must save a dying town from starvation and perhaps something else.

The Besmirch Demo is available right now on PC. Game controls include a classic mouse and keyboard combo as well as an Xbox controller (may require occasional use of a keyboard).

Gangru is a solo developer who puts the work into every aspect of a project. Starting with the code, ending with art and music – Gangru does it all. As a GMTK 2022 winner and a frequent participant of other Game Jams (including Ludum Dare), he is sure to deliver a uniquely crafted gaming experience.

“Programming is my passion, and I want to share it with the world,” said Gangru. “I believe that Besmirch will please even the pickiest of gamers. It’s made with heart, not generated.”

The finished game is planned to be released by the end of October 2025. The game is currently available only in English, but other language versions will be added by time of the official release.

About GangruGames

As a solo developer Gangru doesn’t have a team behind him. He works by himself on every single project he’s done through his long programming career. He is one of the winners of the GMTK 2022 Game Jam presenting a game called “Pestidie”. Gangru provides a memorable experience for everyone to enjoy.