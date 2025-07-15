Besiege VR Launches July 31 on Meta Quest – Build, Destroy, And Conquer in Immersive Virtual Reality

PRESS RELEASE – July 15, 2025 – Mark your calendars: Besiege VR is officially launching on Meta Quest, delivering the acclaimed physics-based building sandbox into breathtaking virtual reality. Rebuilt from the ground up by 3R Games — the creators of Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street (350,000+ copies sold) and Cave Crave – this full remake reimagines the beloved PC classic as a fully interactive VR experience.

With over 4 million copies sold on PC and 95% positive reviews on Steam, Besiege has captivated players with its deep construction mechanics, realistic physics, and pure creative mayhem. Now, with intuitive VR controls, haptic feedback, and immersive 3D audio, Besiege VR invites you to step into your war machines and experience their full destructive scale like never before in a 55-level campaign.

Key Features

Create Medieval Machines of War: Build with over 70 unique parts – from cannons to wings and wheels and engineer catapults, tanks, mechs, and more.

Unleash Realistic Physics-Driven Destruction: Watch your machines obliterate fortresses and foes with true-to-life physics and up-close, room-scale chaos.

Feel the Impact: Haptic feedback lets you experience every clash, explosion, and mechanical grind from inside the cockpit.

Command Massive Engines of Destruction: Stand beside your monstrous creations or watch them bear down on you – just like the game’s terrified villagers.

Conquer or Create Freely: Dive into a 55-level campaign or experiment without limits in sprawling sandbox environments.

Import Your PC Creations: Bring your legacy builds into VR and see them come to life in a whole new dimension. Note: due to the hardware limitations of the Meta Quest headset (compared to PCs, not all machine sizes and features will be 1:1 transferable to VR).