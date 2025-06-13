Berserker 2: The Saga of Hilde Announced

PRESS RELEASE – June 13, 2025 – Indie developer One Life Games has announced Berserker 2: The Saga of Hilde, a follow-up to their 2.5D action title Berserker. The game is set to release on PC in 2026.

Set in a myth-inspired Norse world, Berserker 2 follows Asbjorn, a warrior on a search for his missing child, and Volva Gerd, a mystic with connections to the supernatural. The story begins in the coastal settlement of Kaupang and gradually expands into a larger conflict involving Draugr and giants.

The gameplay mixes side-scrolling combat, light exploration, and story sequences. Players switch between two protagonists who take different approaches to combat and navigation. While the game retains a 2D perspective, all environments are built in 3D with a fixed camera system.

Key Details

Release date: 2026

Platform: PC

Developer: One Life Games

Genre: 2.5D side-scrolling action with narrative focus

Dual protagonists with distinct abilities

The game is designed as a standalone experience – no Early Access is planned.