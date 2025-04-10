BEATABLE Brings Mixed Reality Rhythm Action to Meta Quest

The rhythm game genre just got a major upgrade with the release of BEATABLE, an innovative hand-tracking experience now available on Meta Quest. Developed by XR Games, BEATABLE offers a fresh take on interactive music games by transforming everyday surfaces into playable instruments.

Its launch on April 10, 2025, marks a step forward for mixed reality and accessible gameplay, all without the need for traditional controllers. Unlike most rhythm games that rely on plastic peripherals or motion controllers, BEATABLE stands out with its hand-tracking technology.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve been so addicted to a rhythm game. I absolutely love VR rhythm games and I think BEATABLE really offers a unique take on the genre,” said Naysy, a YouTuber with a passion for VR rhythm games.



“The physical interaction paired with hand tracking just makes perfect sense and creates a truly fun immersive experience. I’m in love with this game and can’t wait for everyone to experience it,” she said.

A Game That Can be Felt Without Holding Anything

Players tap, snap, and clap along to the beat using nothing but their hands. The game maps actions to flat surfaces like a table and blends the physical environment with the virtual world. This design creates a deeply immersive experience where rhythm becomes a full-body interaction.

BEATABLE takes full advantage of the Quest’s mixed reality features. Any room can become part of the gameplay. Whether tapping a coffee table or clapping midair, players are engaging with music in a way that feels fresh, responsive, and personal. For newcomers and veterans of rhythm games alike, it is a natural evolution of the genre.

Launch Tracks and Future Plans

The game launches with a curated set of 13 tracks, each crafted to take advantage of BEATABLE’s precision gameplay. The soundtrack spans multiple genres, offering fast-paced challenges and slower, more deliberate beats to master.

XR Games has also confirmed that more songs are on the way, ensuring continued support and variety for players who want to keep the rhythm going.

Alone in the conference room? Beat the table.

What makes BEATABLE particularly appealing is its potential for replayability. Each track offers different patterns depending on difficulty level and physical positioning. This variability invites players to improve their timing and accuracy while enjoying a workout that does not feel like exercise.

Pushing the Boundaries of Mixed Reality Gaming

BEATABLE is more than a rhythm game. It is a proof of concept for the future of mixed reality entertainment. By eliminating handheld controllers and static environments, XR Games has opened the door to more physically engaging gameplay. It also sets a new standard for accessibility, making it easy for players to jump in regardless of experience level.

In a market where rhythm games often follow a predictable formula, BEATABLE rewrites the rules. It focuses on presence, precision, and playfulness in equal measure. As mixed reality becomes more mainstream, titles like this will shape the way people think about gaming in physical spaces.

A Promising Start for a Bold Concept

With BEATABLE, XR Games has delivered a polished and exciting experience that embraces the strengths of the Meta Quest platform. It is a strong launch title for mixed reality enthusiasts and rhythm game fans alike.

While it may be early days, BEATABLE already feels like a game that could influence the direction of immersive design in years to come.