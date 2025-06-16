Bandai Namco’s Biggest Games And Demos Are Coming To Anime Expo 2025

PRESS RELEASE – June 16, 2025 – Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. has announced a slate of exciting activities including hands-on demos with multiple hotly anticipated games at Anime Expo 2025. Attendees will get a chance to be among the first in the world to play DIGIMON STORY TIME STRANGER and TOWA AND THE GUARDIANS OF THE SACRED TREE.

The upcoming PAC-MAN inspired 2D action game SHADOW LABYRINTH and remaster of the beloved rhythm action-adventure franchise, PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY, will have their first-ever playable consumer demos at the show.

Fans will also have a chance to step into the haunting universe of the upcoming action RPG CODE VEIN II with a memorable photo op as well as play other titles from Bandai Namco’s lineup of games.

Bandai Namco’s space is located at Booth #2106 in South Hall. Anime Expo takes place July 3-6, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

DIGIMON STORY TIME STRANGER

Be among the first in the world to play this visually stunning story-driven RPG – the first entry in the DIGIMON STORY series in nearly 10 years. Journey through time and worlds as an agent of the secret group ADAMAS to unravel the mystery of the world’s collapse.

TOWA AND THE GUARDIANS OF THE SACRED TREE

Forge bonds that stand the test of time in the first playable demo for this 2D isometric roguelite. The game features engaging game play with fast-paced action, gorgeous hand-drawn style characters, stunning painterly scenery, and a unique soundtrack by legendary composer Hitoshi Sakimoto.

Visitors can also step into this vibrant world drawing from classic Japanese art and Eastern mysticism with photo ops featuring cosplayers of the game’s memorable cast of characters.

SHADOW LABYRINTH

Play the first consumer demo of this upcoming 2D action exploration platformer set in a dark sci-fi world inspired by PAC-MAN and other legendary arcade era games. Embark on an epic journey on a hostile planet where dangers lurk everywhere, and where a mysterious yet recognizable yellow companion named PUCK imparts familiar wisdom – to survive, you must explore this maze-filled world and consume everything around you to become the apex predator.

CODE VEIN II

In the follow up to the popular action RPG series from Bandai Namco Studios, players enter a post-apocalyptic world where memories of loss echo across time and the fate of the Revenants and humanity hang by a thread. Step into this haunting game universe and leave with an unforgettable memory with a photo op featuring a life-size replica of the in-game vehicle, Motorcycle Forma.

Visitors to the Bandai Namco booth will also have a chance to get hands-on demos of PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY and SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream. Visit Bandai Namco at Booth # 2106 in South Hall.

