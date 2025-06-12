BACKYARD BASEBALL ’97 ROUNDS THE BASES ON CONSOLES

PRESS RELEASE – June 12, 2025 – Children’s and family entertainment company Playground Productions today announced the long-awaited console debut of “Backyard Baseball ’97.” The widely beloved video game that teed up a generation of kid-powered sports entertainment will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 beginning June 12.



Following recent chart-topping success across PC, Android, and iOS devices – where the game hit #1 across multiple categories and was named an Apple editorial pick – the console release continues Playground Productions’ mission to preserve and celebrate the nostalgic fun of the original Backyard Sports titles. The June launch marks a major milestone as Backyard Baseball ’97 is brought to console for the first time.

Switch Trailer





“Whether you grew up playing on a family desktop or are just discovering the magic for the first time, this game’s pick-up-and-play charm, funny characters, and nostalgic art style remain unrivaled,” said Lindsay Barnett, CEO of Playground Productions, which owns Backyard Sports, in announcing the launch. “It’s an incredible retro game that celebrates the joy of play, and we’re proud to bring it to kids and families everywhere – in the living room or on the go.”



Remastering the original Backyard Baseball game to modern devices was no walk in the ballpark, as the team did not have the source code from the original game. Developer Mega Cat Studios, alongside a dedicated team of passionate fans, made the impossible possible earlier this year – unlocking the game through reverse engineering of the source code for modern console play.

PS5 Trailer

“For 28 years, this game has held a singular place in sports and game-lovers’ hearts,” said James Deighan, Founder and CEO, Mega Cat Studios. “To be able to bring this game back to life for the modern gamer, to expand the base of those who enjoy playing it, and to have those two audiences play together is a privilege and a pleasure for all of us. We’re excited to bring this to continually new audiences.”

For a bit of nostalgia, the Backyard Baseball ‘97 PC Steam Key is available via Eneba.