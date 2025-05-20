PRESS RELEASE – Babytopia, a Charming Puzzle Adventure, Launches on May 20

May 20, 2025 – Elementa is proud to announce the global launch of Babytopia, a delightful free-to-play match-3 puzzle game available now on iOS and Android.

Since its soft launch, Babytopia has already charmed players worldwide, with over 5,000 glowing reviews flooding in, and a staggering 95% recommendation rate. Fans can’t get enough of its whimsical charm, clever twists on classic match-3 mechanics, and irresistibly cute visuals that breathe fresh magic into the genre.

About the Game

Babytopia is more than just a match-3 game, it’s an interactive puzzle adventure. Solve addictive levels to unlock vibrant areas and uncover secrets through chat-based storytelling. Follow clues, complete challenges, and embark on a heartwarming journey to rescue lost friends and unravel hidden mysteries.

In-Game Highlights

Visual Delight: Dress your baby in 500+ realistic outfits and watch them interact in the game with beautiful animations, along with their own pet dog.

Discover and Decorate: Unlock new charming areas like Sunset Beach, Ski Resort, Harvest Farm, Artisan’s Workshop, Toy Base, Mini Theater, and many more.

Baby Travelogue: Arrive at different stops all over the world and collect postmarks to get exclusive rewards.

Endless Fun: Regular events and updates ensure the game stays fresh and fun for new and returning players alike.

About Elementa

Founded in 2021 and based in Singapore, Elementa is a global game developer and publisher on a mission to deliver meaningful, joyful experiences to players around the world. From immersive gameplay to cinematic visuals, every title the studio crafts is designed to spark emotion and push boundaries.