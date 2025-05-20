PRESS RELEASE – Babytopia, a Charming Puzzle Adventure, Launches on May 20

Skip to content
Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: May 20, 2025
May 20, 2025 – Elementa is proud to announce the global launch of Babytopia, a delightful free-to-play match-3 puzzle game available now on iOS and Android.

Since its soft launch, Babytopia has already charmed players worldwide, with over 5,000 glowing reviews flooding in, and a staggering 95% recommendation rate. Fans can’t get enough of its whimsical charm, clever twists on classic match-3 mechanics, and irresistibly cute visuals that breathe fresh magic into the genre.

About the Game

Babytopia is more than just a match-3 game, it’s an interactive puzzle adventure. Solve addictive levels to unlock vibrant areas and uncover secrets through chat-based storytelling. Follow clues, complete challenges, and embark on a heartwarming journey to rescue lost friends and unravel hidden mysteries.

In-Game Highlights

Visual Delight: Dress your baby in 500+ realistic outfits and watch them interact in the game with beautiful animations, along with their own pet dog.

Discover and Decorate: Unlock new charming areas like Sunset Beach, Ski Resort, Harvest Farm, Artisan’s Workshop, Toy Base, Mini Theater, and many more.

Baby Travelogue: Arrive at different stops all over the world and collect postmarks to get exclusive rewards.

Endless Fun: Regular events and updates ensure the game stays fresh and fun for new and returning players alike.

About Elementa

Founded in 2021 and based in Singapore, Elementa is a global game developer and publisher on a mission to deliver meaningful, joyful experiences to players around the world. From immersive gameplay to cinematic visuals, every title the studio crafts is designed to spark emotion and push boundaries.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

