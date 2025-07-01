Auto-battling Tactical Roguelike Xenopurge Prepares for Early Access Launch

PRESS RELEASE – July 1, 2025 – Publisher Firesquid and developer Traptics are geared up and ready to put boots on the ground wherever humanity is threatened. Xenopurge, fresh from a successful Next Fest trial run, is on approach for an early access launch on July 11.



​In this unique hybrid of roguelike tactics and auto-battler, players step into the well-polished boots of a M.A.C.E. (Mercer’s Advanced Combat Enterprises) command officer, safely leading from a retro-futuristic command console.



Less safe, are the brave troopers on the ground. Capable fighters, but blind to the greater threats around them. Lead them, and they might get to see another day and another paycheck. Lives are cheap in this business.



“Xenopurge is built around the fantasy of being inside a command room – directing missions, adapting to unpredictable dangers, and feeling the weight of every decision,” said Michalis Papagathangelou, designer at Traptics. “Our goal is to simulate that experience as closely and accurately as possible. Launching into Early Access allows us to collaborate directly with our community and evolve the game together.”

Alongside the early access launch, Xenopurge’s demo will also be returning to PC on July 11, featuring an abridged, replayable mini-campaign to prepare you for deployment.



About The Game



Channelling classic Hollywood “cassette futurist” aesthetics, Xenopurge is a game of squad command and tactics seen through the hazy phosphor glow of a half-dozen monitors. Build a squad, equip them, and customize their rules of engagement before deploying them into alien-infested hotspots with lucrative rewards, should they complete their objectives.



The troops are trained well enough to engage enemies and hunt targets by themselves, but without coordination and guidance, their chance of survival is vanishingly slim; that’s why commanders get paid top dollar at M.A.C.E.



Monitor sensors and issue commands to get the job done with a minimum of human blood spilled. Every moment wasted will give the enemy more chances to mobilize. Move fast, hit hard, and extract assets safely. War is business, after all, and the job is to keep the company in the black.



The Initial Early Access Version of Xenopurge Will Feature



Two playable squads, each with their own distinct combat styles

Twenty commands, each providing new tactical options in combat

Twenty-five unique pieces of equipment for ranged and close encounters

Three difficulty settings fit for junior officers to battle-hardened vets



Content updates will come thick and fast over the course of early access, with the final version planned for release within the year, featuring new squads, gear, missions, and tactical challenges.



About The Studio



Traptics is a small game development studio located in Athens, Greece, founded in 2012. Their last title was Homeseek, a post-apocalyptic strategy game released in 2023. Their passion lies in finding unique and refreshing twists on tactical and strategy games such as the upcoming Xenopurge.



About The Publisher



Firesquid is an indie game publisher, deeply supporting talented strategy game developers. Firesquid is a developer-focused publisher helping teams realize their vision. We form deep and trust-based relationships with our partners. Firesquid aims to create a catalog of strategy titles that modernize and revisit the genre, while delighting our players the world over.