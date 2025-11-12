ASUS Reveals Prime AP303 Compact Mid-Tower Case With Room For Massive GPUs

ASUS introduces the Prime AP303, a 44-liter compact mid-tower ATX case.



Supports GPUs up to 360mm long and radiators up to 60mm thick.



Features reinforced GPU bracket and UL-certified power cable.



Available in black or white with mesh or tempered glass side panels.

Compact Frame, Expansive Capacity

ASUS announced the Prime AP303 mid-tower ATX case on Nov. 7, designed to provide maximum internal space within a compact 44-liter form factor. The case targets users building high-end systems, offering ample room for large graphics cards, radiators, and power supplies.

Despite its compact footprint, the AP303 accommodates ATX power supplies up to 180mm in length and graphics cards up to 360mm long. Its reinforced internal bracket supports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series cards between 310mm and 360mm, including heavier models such as the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090. This added reinforcement minimizes GPU sag and movement, enhancing long-term hardware stability.

Small on the outside but big enough on the inside to fit large graphics cards.

The case also includes a UL-certified internal power cable capable of delivering 15 amps of current to the front-mounted power supply. This ensures steady power delivery for high-performance systems. Additionally, the 34mm-wide compartment behind the motherboard allows clean and efficient cable management.

Cooling Optimization And Airflow Design

The Prime AP303 provides multiple options for cooling configuration. It supports radiators up to 360mm long and 60mm thick, allowing sufficient space for both powerful cooling systems and convenient access to CPU power connectors on the motherboard. With seven total fan mounting points, the case ensures consistent airflow across internal components.

ASUS incorporated a quasi-filter metallic mesh design across the chassis to improve ventilation. The mesh layout enhances air intake and helps maintain optimal temperatures during extended use. Each version of the case integrates mesh elements into its build, ensuring strong cooling performance regardless of configuration.

This focus on airflow makes the AP303 particularly suited for users who prioritize performance stability in demanding gaming or creative workloads. The combination of space efficiency and thermal management positions it as one of ASUS’s most balanced mid-tower designs to date.

Tool-Free Panels And Design Options

The Prime AP303 offers a choice between tempered glass and metallic mesh side panels. The tempered glass option provides a clear view of internal components, appealing to users who prefer visually striking builds. The mesh variant maintains a more subdued look while enhancing airflow efficiency.

Both side panel options feature a tool-free design, allowing easy removal and reattachment for quick upgrades or maintenance. The case is available in black or white color variants, with internal cables color-matched to the chassis for a cohesive aesthetic.

Also available with a black mesh panel for a slightly more understated setup.

ASUS designed the AP303 to appeal to both minimalist and showpiece-oriented setups. The white version complements bright workstation themes, while the black edition offers a more discreet, professional appearance.

Modern Connectivity For Desktop Builders

Connectivity remains central to the AP303’s design philosophy. The front panel includes a USB 20Gbps Type-C port for high-speed data transfer when paired with a compatible motherboard. This placement provides easy access for devices positioned on desks.

In addition to the Type-C port, the case includes two USB Type-A ports and dedicated headphone and microphone jacks. The combination ensures compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and headsets, enhancing the usability of desktop systems built within the AP303.

ASUS’s Prime AP303 demonstrates a focus on space optimization, durability, and user-friendly features. Scheduled for release soon, it joins the company’s growing lineup of cases aimed at builders who seek both compact form factors and high-end performance.