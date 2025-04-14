ASUS Reveals New Republic of Gamers Peripherals

Gamers who like to jazz up their whole set-up can now look forward to fancy new peripherals from Republic of Gamers (ROG), the video game-focused side of tech giant ASUS. The collection includes a headset, mouse, mouse pad, and keyboard.

The ROG tech line incorporates everything from laptops to motherboards to chairs, all aimed squarely at those who like to play video games and those who like to build their own high-spec rigs.

“The latest additions to the ROG arsenal include the Azoth X gaming keyboard, Keris II Origin gaming mouse, Scabbard II Arctic Gray XXL gaming mousepad, and the Delta II Moonlight White gaming headset,” ASUS said in a press release.

The New Collection

The ROG Azoth X is a 75% keyboard, meaning it’s three quarters the size of a normal one. However, what it lacks in key space it makes up for with a raft of PCB features. It includes hot-swappable keycaps and mechanical switches, south-facing lighting, and even a built-in OLED display with intuitive three-way knob controls.

The Keris II Origin gaming mouse, meanwhile, has a lightweight 65g design and customizable RGB lighting across three zones. Its ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor has 42,000dpi precision, and its wireless connectivity has up to 8000Hz polling rates. It’s also available in a stylish black.

Complementing the mouse is the Scabbard II Arctic Gray XXL gaming mousepad. It’s an update to a previous product, this time with a special surface coating that repels pretty much everything it touches, such as water, oil and dust, to ensure smooth mouse glides. It also features an extended size of 900 mm x 400 mm.

The Azoth X sounds like the name of an Elder God but the only cosmic horror at work here is the color scheme.

The Delta II Moonlight White gaming headset is the last new addition highlighted by ROG. It offers decent audio quality thanks to 50mm titanium-plated diaphragm drivers, so gamers can experience high-resolution 24-bit 96 kHz audio whatever they play.

A relatively chunky 10mm super-wideband boom microphone picks up a range of frequencies so that communication doesn’t suffer, even during intense game sessions. Lastly, it includes RGB lighting and the battery can last up to 110 hours.