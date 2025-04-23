Astrumis Set to Deliver a Chilling Co-Op Sci-Fi Horror Experience on May 26

Following in the footsteps of games like Phasmophobia, A Way Out, and GTFO, Astrumis is another co-op horror survival game where two players must rely on communication to survive a mutual threat on an abandoned space ship.

Developed by solo creator Tyci, Astrumis is set for release on May 26, 2025, and if the game trailer is anything to go by, it looks like it will capitalize on its claustrophobic setting and storytelling.

“Inspired by games like Split Fiction and Alien: Isolation, Astrumis presents a new Sci-fi twist to the co-op genre. Players must solve puzzles, complete co-op minigames, and communicate under pressure to escape from a mysterious, invisible predator,” a press release said.

Two Players, Two Perspectives, One Shared Threat

Astrumis splits the action between two highly distinct roles. One player steps into the boots of John Kowalski, a survivor moving in first-person through the corridors of a broken spacecraft, tasked with repairing systems, solving puzzles, and avoiding the unseen creature that stalks the dark.

The second player takes on the role of Yang Sungbin, operating Mission Control. From a distant space station, this character uses the ship’s surveillance systems and motion detectors to guide Kowalski through the vessel. Together, they must strategize and stay connected.

A Solo Developer With Big Ideas

Built in Unreal Engine 5 and released under Tyci’s own banner, Astrumis has been quietly gaining momentum in indie circles. The game’s demo, which includes the first three levels, is available now.

Early reactions praise its ambitious design, eerie atmosphere, and the intense back-and-forth required between players. Feedback from this early wave has already helped shape improvements, with the developer actively engaging the community in refining gameplay mechanics and tightening performance.

The creature will get you if you don’t work together.

This proactive approach to development is giving Astrumis a promising edge ahead of launch. Balancing the experiences of both players, particularly enhancing Mission Control’s sense of presence and involvement, remains a top priority for Tyci ahead of release.

Built For True Co-Op Enthusiasts

What sets Astrumis apart is its demand for actual teamwork. Many co-op games allow players to operate in parallel, but Astrumis demands synchronization. Every door opened, every vent navigated, and every threat avoided must be coordinated through voice communication.

This style of gameplay heightens the stakes and elevates tension, placing heavy responsibility on both roles.

The horror element leans into suspense and psychological unease rather than outright gore or jump scares. The invisible creature aboard the ship never quite reveals itself, relying on sound cues, camera flickers, and panicked dialogue to maintain a constant air of dread.