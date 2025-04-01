ARPG Black Beacon Comes to Mobile in April

Sci-fi action RPG Black Beacon, from Glohow and Mingzhou Network Technology, is coming to mobile devices and PC on April 10, 2025. This news follows a successful global beta test back in January, and the game is currently open for pre-registration.

Black Beacon combines anime-style characters with highly-detailed sci-fi/fantasy backgrounds. Set largely within the Library of Babel, a constantly shifting labyrinth, the game follows Zero, a guardian of the Library, and her colleagues as they seek out Beacons – anomalous energy that changes appearance according to whoever observes it.

“Black Beacon is a mythic sci-fi Action RPG that blends a gripping storyline, captivating anime aesthetics, and deep strategic gameplay,” said Glohow in an official press release.

“Users worldwide are invited to unravel its mysteries, engage in thrilling battles, and forge their own legendary path.”

Known and Unknown Sectors

The various explored sections of the Library are called the Known Sector and hold few surprises, so Black Beacon tasks players with navigating the vast shifting sections of the suitably-named Unknown Sector, to uncover Beacons and Visions – incomprehensible entities created by the Beacons.

Black Beacon has already drawn comparisons to similar ARPGs such as Punishing: Gray Raven and NieR: Automata. Players can unleash powerful combos and special skills as they take down zombie-like enemies and the weird giant guardians of the Library.

IMAGE

Players can swap between characters in their group, too, so that if one looks to be in danger, another can step in and unleash a power boost or tiered attack. Weapons include giant scythes, stone shields and fancy swords, and the game can be switched between a typical top-down view or a free view camera.

Mobile-Friendly Gaming

Glohow is an Asian company dedicated to video game services, such as marketing and global localization. It has helped multiple games come to mobile, including InterPlanet and King’s Raid.

Mingzhou Network Technology is a relatively new developer but one that counts the gaming giant Tencent as an investor. It also has over 120 staff, including some who worked on Punishing: Gray Raven, a well-received mobile ARPG.