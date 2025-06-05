ARK: Survival Ascended Celebrates 10 Years Of Dino Survival With Anniversary Events

PRESS RELEASE – June 5, 2025 – It’s been 10 years since ARK: Survival Evolved first launched into Early Access, kicking off a decade of survival, taming, and epic community stories. The franchise has achieved global success across PC, console, and mobile platforms, and it’s expanded with massive new maps, official mod support, a thriving creator ecosystem, and even a star-studded animated TV series.

Now, ARK: Survival Ascended on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, gets even bigger. Players can dive into a brand-new anniversary in-game event, explore the massive new Lemnokis island map added to the Astraeos DLC, and enjoy major performance upgrades with the launch of ARK’s Unreal Engine 5.5 update.

The 10th Anniversary celebration is now live in ARK: Survival Ascended from June 5 – 17, with a festive lineup of new in-game content. During this event Survivors can collect cake slices for buffs, discover a flashy set of Party Dinos, and show up in style with new cosmetics like the Birthday Suit and Party Hat skins. There’s even a DJ Party emote, a Rave Dance, and a Club ARK tropical Island makeover to keep the celebration going.

The Unreal Engine 5.5 update brings a big performance boost to ARK: Survival Ascended, with improved rendering, faster load times, and a smaller base installation size thanks to optional downloads for expansion DLCs. PlayStation 5 Pro players will see immediate benefits, including native PSSR support for up to 30% higher FPS and improved long-range shadows.

Astraeos DLC

The first major content drop for the Astraeos DLC has arrived with the release of its Lemnokis update, adding another massive and visually stunning island crafted by renowned ARK modder Nekatus.

This sprawling new island is packed with diverse biomes, hidden caves, and towering redwoods where ancient ruins and colossal statues hint at lost civilizations. The lush expansion isn’t just for sightseeing – players can take on the game’s first-ever duo minibosses, Kalydonios and Erymanthian, two massive boars that fight with fire and poison.

From deep-sea resource zones to the mysterious Maelstrom far offshore, and a glacier cave tucked beneath the Redwoods, Lemnokis is loaded with far-flung new adventures, prime build spots, and the return of the fan-favorite Snow Owls.

About Studio Wildcard

Since revealing its flagship game ARK: Survival Evolved in 2015, Studio Wildcard has tirelessly strived to bring its dinosaur-filled vision to the masses. With a transmedia universe, the ARK story can be discovered on all gaming platforms, within spin-off titles, and now as a new epic narrative featuring a star-studded cast in ARK: The Animated Series on Paramount+.