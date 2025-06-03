APL 2025 Brings Back Arena of Valor’s Fiercest Rivalry To Bangkok With $500,000 on The Line

The Arena of Valor Premier League 2025 is set to turn Bangkok into the epicenter of mobile esports once again. With a $500,000 prize pool, a new hero skin, and 11 returning teams from last year’s event, APL 2025 is not just a tournament. It is a high-stakes rematch between some of the fiercest teams in Arena of Valor history.

The defending champions, BanMei Gaming, are back. So are 2024 finalists Buriram United Esports and third-place Flash Wolves. These rosters dominated APL 2024 and are now ready to clash again in what promises to be a grudge match-filled sequel to last year’s story.

But this time, they are not alone. The organizers behind the event, online games developer and publisher Garena, said in a press release that this year’s format will be different.

“This APL introduces updates to its usual format, with the newly added Wildcard Stage expanding regional representation from four to six teams, offering more skilled contenders the chance to rise through the ranks,” Garena said in a press release.

A New Structure, Returning Giants, And Fresh Challengers

APL 2025 begins with a Swiss Stage running from June 26 to July 6. It will feature 16 teams – four each from Vietnam’s AOG, Taiwan’s GCS, Thailand’s RPL, and four new contenders from a Wildcard Stage that expands the tournament’s regional diversity.

The Knock-out Stage follows from July 10 to 13 in a double elimination format. Finally, the top four teams will fly to Bangkok for the Semi and Grand Finals on July 19 and 20 at BITEC Live Hall.

The 16 teams hoping to take home the $200,000 purse for the top spot.

BanMei Gaming’s 2024 run was marked by brutal dominance and smart adaptations, including a finals win over Buriram that capped off a breakout year for GCS. Flash Wolves, another GCS titan, took third in 2024 and are aiming to finally close the gap.

2023’s APL also saw the rise of Talon and Bacon Time, both returning again this year. Their consistent presence in the tournament underscores the high level of play coming out of Thailand’s RPL scene.

Bangkok to Host Finals For The Third Year Running

APL 2025 will mark the third consecutive time that Bangkok has hosted the climactic weekend. In 2023, the city witnessed Bacon Time’s dramatic run to the finals. In 2024, it roared as Buriram fought their way to the last match. Now, in 2025, the Thai capital prepares for another epic battle.

BITEC Live Hall will once again become the proving ground for the top four teams. With a live crowd expected to turn out in force, the energy in the arena is set to rival any global esports event.

At this stage there’s no room for mistakes.

Garena has also confirmed that the Global Ban & Pick system will return for this year’s Knock-out and Finals stages. This rule increases strategic complexity and has become a fan-favorite addition since its debut.

APL 2025 Honors Its Champions With a New Thane Skin

To celebrate the tournament, Garena will launch a limited-edition Thane skin. Inspired by the “Heroes of Victory” concept, the skin pays tribute to players who have shaped AoV history. Thane, known for his leadership and tank prowess, was chosen to embody the legacy of esports greatness.

It’s the first time a commemorative APL skin will be released, making it a milestone in the game’s esports storytelling.

The Battle Resumes, But Nothing is Guaranteed

Although 11 of the 16 teams have returned from 2024, APL history has shown that reputations can be rewritten fast. Buriram’s run to the 2024 finals came after a shaky 2023. BanMei did not even qualify for the playoffs that year but turned things around to become champions.

Now with wildcard teams entering the field, the balance of power could shift again. ANK Gaming, Super Nova, Full Sense, and Deep Cross Gaming may be new to this stage, but underestimating them would be a mistake. One upset could unravel an entire bracket.

For more on the tournament, including ticket info and full match broadcasts, fans around the world are encouraged to follow Arena of Valor’s official channels on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Valor TV.

APL 2025 is not just about who wins. It’s about who evolves. Who adapts. Who seizes their moment. The clock is ticking.