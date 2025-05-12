Alienware Beams Down New Aurora Gaming Laptops

Alienware, the gaming brand of Dell computers, is dividing its tech into two distinct tiers, Area 51 and Aurora. Aurora laptops are designed for gamers and currently come in two versions: 16 and 16X. Both types are available now, although NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 laptop graphics options (for both) won’t be available until later this spring.

Alienware is promoting the Aurora class laptops as versatile devices that offer strong performance with streamlined design features. The 16 is billed as an entry-level gaming laptop, whereas the 16X throws in more bells and whistles.

“Blending ergonomic and thermal advancements, Aurora combines comfort and performance in a sleek, understated profile,” the company said in a press release.

“It transitions effortlessly across environments, maintaining both versatility and a polished appearance, all with a touch of sci-fi inspiration. Cloaked in a stunning Interstellar Indigo satin finish and adorned with an iridescent badge, Aurora captures the mystery of the inky night sky.”

Intergalactic Gaming on The Go

Gaming laptops are ideal for gamers who like the ability to play their favorite titles wherever they go, as they can pack as much power as a full desktop gaming rig. Both the 16 and 16X share similar details, although the 16X is the one that has the most to offer serious gamers.

The 16 starts with an Intel Core 7 processor, whereas the base 16X has an Intel Core Ultra 9. The latter also starts off with 32 GB DDR5 RAM, whereas the 16 has 16 GB DDR5. Both feature a solid-state drive, with the 16 holding 1TB and the 16X coming with 2TB of space.

The Aurora 16.

GPU-wise, there’s a choice of modern RTX cards for both Aurora class laptops, but the 16X is the one that has a 5060 as standard. By comparison, it’s possible to get a 16 with a still-decent 4050 at the lowest specs.

These days, gaming gear is nothing without RGB lighting and the 16X has this, whereas the 16 uses backlit keys. Both have a Stealth Mode that reduces the lighting and device noise. Both Aurora laptops also include two USB-A and two USB-C ports, plus an HDMI 2.1 port with Discrete Graphics Controller Direct Output.

The 16X, that mainly differentiates its design from the 16 via RGB keys.

The 16 is the lightest of the two, at 2.49kg, although the 16X won’t destroy your knees at an equally lightweight 2.66kg. The overall sizes for both are also near-identical, which is in part due removing the rear thermal shelf. This is now under the device, and Alienware calls the redesign “Cryo-Chamber.”

“This solution helps maximize airflow intake and expel heat efficiently through strategically placed vents. Credit is due to the four exhaust vents, three copper heat pipes, air in-takes above the keyboard (and in the Cryo-chamber itself), and dual ultra-thin blade fans that make up Aurora’s Cryo-Chamber design.”