Albion Online’s Abyssal Depths Update Releases Today

PRESS RELEASE – June 30, 2025 – Albion Online, the fantasy sandbox MMORPG developed by Sandbox Interactive, today launched its latest major content update: Abyssal Depths.

Abyssal Depths introduces a brand-new PvP mode in the Depths, a collapsing, extraction-style dungeon in which players fight for loot without risking their equipment. It also brings a new staging ground for instanced PvP – the Antiquarian’s Den – and vastly improves the game’s new player experience.

Key Update Features

The Depths: An extraction-style dungeon featuring a new PvP ruleset, where inventory items are dropped but equipped gear is kept.

Antiquarian’s Den: A new hub for instanced PvP, offering improved matchmaking and fairer fights across the board.

Antiquarian Rewards: Two brand-new hellish spider mounts can be earned.

New Player Experience: An improved tutorial plus clearer goals and rewards offer a smoother and more informative path into the game.

New Albion Journal Category: The Character Progression category encourages long-term achievements in game with extremely prestigious rewards.

New Crystal Weapons: The Truebolt Hammer and Stillgaze Staff, with powerful, unique abilities.

Quality-of-Life Improvements: Refined item categorization, a condensed HUD tracker, and more.

The Crucible Begins July 5

From July 5 to August 2, Albion Online is running an invitational contest featuring more than 100 top streamers from around the globe.

The Crucible will see creators forming their own guilds and competing for points through their in-game activities over a four-week period. The top 20 will receive prizes worth over $50,000 and 10,000 Twitch subscriptions, and the overall winner will walk away with a very special prize: a genuine Galatine Pair inspired by the weapon in Albion Online, made by the forgemasters at Man at Arms.