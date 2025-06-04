Albion Online’s Abyssal Depths Update Launches June 30

PRESS RELEASE – June 4, 2025 – Albion Online, the fantasy sandbox MMORPG developed by Sandbox Interactive, today announced details of its upcoming content update: Abyssal Depths. Launching June 30, Abyssal Depths brings an all-new PvP mode to the game, along with a wide range of improvements for new and experienced players alike.

Key Updates

The Depths are a new extraction dungeon and bridge to competitive PvP.

The Antiquarian’s Den provides a staging ground for a variety of instanced content.

The Antiquarian offers hell-themed rewards including new spider mounts.

A reworked new player experience gives a more structured and satisfying entry to the game.

A new Albion Journal category: Character Progression.

Two new Crystal Weapons for guild season players.

And much more.

About Albion Online

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in the medieval fantasy world of Albion. From its humble beginnings as an independently developed, old-school MMO, it has risen to become one of the world’s foremost sandbox MMORPGs, played by hundreds of thousands of players around the world.

Play as a hardened fighter, a farmer, a merchant or a master craftsman, in Albion’s player-driven world, everyone has a place. A “you-are-what-you-wear” system free from typical class restrictions lets players define their own roles within the game world. Each item crafted, enemy slain, and territory conquered has effects and consequences.

About Sandbox Interactive GmbH

Sandbox Interactive is a game development studio in Berlin, Germany that develops and operates the cross-platform sandbox MMO Albion Online. Sandbox Interactive follows the belief that the creation of your own world and interaction with other players are paramount to entertainment.