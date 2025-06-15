Advanced Access Now Available For Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Alongside A New Trailer And Final Developer Diary

PRESS RELEASE – June 15, 2025 – Thunderful has now granted Advanced Access to players who pre-ordered the Fortune Edition for the upcoming fast-paced action-roguelite title, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, which has already been lauded by reviewers for its rewarding combat, compelling visual style, and addictive roguelite formula.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will launch on Tuesday, June 17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.

Players who purchase the Fortune Edition are now able to jump into the title ahead of launch, and receive special bounces such as a digital artbook, exclusive soundtrack and cosmetic DLC for PC, and the cosmetic DLC for console.

In celebration of the game’s jump into Advanced Access, the team has also released a new trailer where Oskar Hanska, Senior Narrative Designer, dives into the lore of the Lost in Random universe, to get players up to speed on the game’s story ahead of release.

You can also check out the fourth and final developer diary in which 3D artist Tommy Karnerfors dives into the eerie, hand-crafted environments and characters that make up Mare’s corrupted vision of Random. He talks about how the team blended the whimsical charm of the original with darker, more chaotic visuals – building a world that feels like a beautifully twisted storybook nightmare.

Additionally, you can take a look at the entire the developer diary series that the development team compiled through the Lost in Random: The Eternal Die campaign on the official Thunderful YouTube channel.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is a roguelite set in the whimsical world of Random that blends dynamic real-time action, tactical combat, and risk-reward dice mechanics for thrilling second-to-second battles.

Wield an arsenal of four unique weapons, unleash powerful card-based abilities, harness elemental relics and strategically roll your trusted die-companion, Fortune, to shift the tide of battle as you unravel an original stand-alone story as Queen Aleksandra, the once great ruler of Random on a mission for vengeance and redemption.