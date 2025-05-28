PRESS RELEASE – A Psychological Horror Game Set in a Remote Radio Station

May 28, 2025 – The Last Transmission is a first-person psychological horror game built on dread, isolation, and the eerie feeling that something is listening back. Set in a remote mountain radio station, players must use analog tools – radio, phone, typewriter – to track a growing storm and log transmissions that shouldn’t exist.

Key Features

Atmospheric horror – Inspired by analog dread and liminal isolation.

Unique gameplay – Tune radios, log signals, and survive the storm.

Visual storytelling – The station, the house, the storm, and the distant red light each tell part of the story without a single word.

No combat – Just you, your tools, and the creeping tension.

About the Developer

Hidden Veil Studios is an independent developer focused on narrative-driven psychological horror. Previous titles include Sleep Paralysis: The Uncanny Valley and The Count of Monte Cristo.