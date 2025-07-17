A Game About Digging A Hole Is Coming to Mobile

PRESS RELEASE – July 17, 2025 – Developer DoubleBee and publishers rokaplay and Headup are bringing A Game About Digging A Hole to mobile, with support from developer Mipumi. After the game’s huge success since its launch on PC in February, digging-fans can now look forward to shoveling, drilling and excavating on the go. A Game About Digging A Hole is coming to iOS and Google Play on July 31.

Dig deep, sell what’s found, update equipment to continue the journey further and further. With every spadeful dug, get closer to the truth. There’s no rush, no rules – just an ever deepening adventure underground.

Features of A Game About Digging a Hole

Simple, addictive core loop – Dig, find loot, sell, upgrade, dig deeper, uncover secrets.

Upgrade system – Improve gear to dig faster and go deeper.

Charming story with mystery – Buy a cheap house with a hidden treasure in the backyard.

No microtransactions – Get the whole game as a one-time purchase for less than a cup of coffee.