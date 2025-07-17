Skip to content
Home » A Game About Digging A Hole Is Coming to Mobile

A Game About Digging A Hole Is Coming to Mobile

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: July 17, 2025
A Game About Digging A Hole Is Coming to Mobile

PRESS RELEASE – July 17, 2025 – Developer DoubleBee and publishers rokaplay and Headup are bringing A Game About Digging A Hole to mobile, with support from developer Mipumi. After the game’s huge success since its launch on PC in February, digging-fans can now look forward to shoveling, drilling and excavating on the go. A Game About Digging A Hole is coming to iOS and Google Play on July 31.

Dig deep, sell what’s found, update equipment to continue the journey further and further. With every spadeful dug, get closer to the truth. There’s no rush, no rules – just an ever deepening adventure underground.

Features of A Game About Digging a Hole

Simple, addictive core loop – Dig, find loot, sell, upgrade, dig deeper, uncover secrets.

Upgrade system – Improve gear to dig faster and go deeper.

Charming story with mystery – Buy a cheap house with a hidden treasure in the backyard.

No microtransactions – Get the whole game as a one-time purchase for less than a cup of coffee.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.
When I'm not busy with the news, I can be found in Diablo IV's sanctuary - most likely as a Barb or Necro.

Read these next:

News stream