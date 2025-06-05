007’s Highly Anticipated Return to Video Games is Crafted by IO Interactive

PRESS RELEASE – June 5, 2025 – IO Interactive, the award-winning developer and publisher behind the globally-acclaimed HITMAN franchise, and Amazon MGM Studios have officially unveiled 007 First Light, a story-driven action-adventure game featuring a standalone original, re-imagined origin story of a young James Bond.

Coming in 2026, 007 First Light will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

This standalone original story has been created by the passionate development team at IO Interactive. In 007 First Light, players will step into the shoes of a young Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6. His sharp instincts and heroism in combat propel him into the agency’s rigorous training program for the once revered, and newly resurrected, elite 00 section.

“With 25 years of experience in creating captivating action-adventure games with the HITMAN franchise, our studio has been energized with this monumental opportunity in harnessing that expertise in bringing 007 back to video games,” said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

“We’re pouring our energy and passion for the franchise into creating a cinematic adventure that pushes the boundaries of what a James Bond game can be, while telling a fresh, new story. We can’t wait for players and fans to discover an experience tailor-made for them.”

For the first time ever, fans will be able to experience Bond’s ascent at MI6 from a young 26-year-old recruit into a full-fledged spy – immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond’s adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes (or in some cases, both), while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.

007 First Light is a third-person action-adventure game that blends IO Interactive’s signature stealth and action gameplay mechanics with the world of Bond and MI6. Players will choose how to utilize Bond’s unique set of skills in combat, relationships, as well as the latest in Q’s technological gadgetry in his ascent to becoming 007.

Along the way, they will meet familiar faces like M, Q, and Moneypenny, and be introduced to new characters including Bond’s mentor John Greenway, the mysterious Isola, as well as a whole new cast of villains.

About IO Interactive

IO Interactive is an independent videogame developer and publisher with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last two decades, IOI is dedicated to creating unforgettable characters and experiences using their award-winning proprietary Glacier technology.

About Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios is a leading entertainment company focused on creating, producing, and distributing Original films and television series for a global audience in more than 240 countries and territories.