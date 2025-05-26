PRESS RELEASE – Speed Rivals Launching in Q3 2025

May 26, 2025 – Indie game developer and publisher BabelGames has announced that Speed Rivals, a fast-paced slot racing game, will be available on PC in Q3 2025. A downloadable demo version of the game is also available.

Speed Rivals is a thrilling slot racing simulation where players master acceleration and precision across nostalgic tracks. With a blend of strategy and timing, the game offers both competitive intensity and a laid-back, zen experience.

The game features over 100 upgradeable vehicles – from starter cars to elite racers – customizable with engines, tires, transmissions, and turbos. Players can race on legendary circuits or design and share their own custom tracks.

In story mode, players progress from rookie to pro by earning reputation, unlocking new cars, and winning increasingly challenging tournaments. With varied modes and deep customization, Speed Rivals delivers a dynamic racing experience for all types of players.

Demo contents

Race on 4 unique tracks, each designed to test your reflexes and mastery of speed.

Choose from over 30 distinct cars, each with its own style and handling.

Experience gameplay focused on acceleration and deceleration, without braking or lane switching.

Customize your experience with 3 distinct camera views and adjustable settings to suit your preferences.

The demo offers a glimpse into the core mechanics of Speed Rivals. Additional tracks and content will be added for free during the demo period.

Features

Fast-paced slot racing gameplay focused on precision, timing, and strategy.

Over 50 customizable vehicles ranging from entry-level to elite racing machines.

Upgradeable components including engines, tires, transmissions, and turbos.

Iconic tracks inspired by the golden age of slot racing with technical and high-speed sections.

In-game track editor for creating, customizing, and sharing your own circuits.

Immersive story mode following a rookie’s rise through competitive tournaments.

Competitive multiplayer mode for challenging other players online.

Zen mode for relaxed, pressure-free driving and skill refinement.

Skill-based handling system with acceleration, braking, and balance mechanics.

Designed to test reflexes and decision-making on every corner and straightaway.

About BabelGames

BabelGames is a small but ambitious studio driven by a passion for creating games with soul – titles that spark joy and deliver meaningful experiences rather than fleeting entertainment.

Speed Rivals aims to deliver an authentic yet fun racing experience that appeals to both younger players and seasoned veterans.