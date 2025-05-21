PRESS RELEASE – Hand-Drawn, Atmospheric Adventure Provoron Opens Playtest Registration

May 21, 2025 – Provoron, the atmospheric 2.5D point-and-click adventure from independent solo developer Tara Kan, opens its Playtest registration today on PC with this deeply personal, hand-drawn story.

Step into the white feathers of Ankou, a crow shunned by those around him. Undeterred, he sets out to make new friends and save the world from an invasion of strange, mischievous red demons. These demons steal and break things, interfere with Ankou’s goals, and simply perch on his head and shoulders, making life feel overwhelmingly heavy at times…but only Ankou knows of their existence.

Provoron developer Tara Kan is responsible for every bit of this upcoming game. She shared in her own words a detailed statement about the origin and purpose of the project.

“Hi! My name is Tara, I’m 22 years old, and I’m the developer of Provoron. For the past seven years, I’ve dedicated my life to creating a deeply personal game inspired by my childhood — a kind of digital requiem.”

“Many people remember that period as the best time of their lives. But for others, it was incredibly difficult. I’m making this game to support those people and show them they are not alone.”

Heavy themes with a suitable art style.

“The main character of this game is a child who gradually begins to realize how unhappy he is. Alongside him, Provoron also features three teenagers who represent me at different stages of growing up. This trio helps the protagonist recognize and come to terms with the horrors in his life by sharing stories of their own pain.”

“Developing this game is a form of therapy for me, helping me cope with long-term depression caused by a difficult childhood. It’s about self-discovery and the struggle to understand what’s right: to change yourself to fit the world, or to reshape the world to fit you?”

“Provoron keeps most of the childhood horrors off-screen, revealing glimpses of it only through occasional lines from the main character. At the forefront is the confrontation with a reality where the protagonist stands as a ‘white crow.’”