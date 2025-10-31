Indie Extraction Title Escape From Duckov Surges In Player Interest And Sells 1 Million Copies

Escape From Duckov launches October 16 on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store, plus Mac



The survival focused extraction game features hostile ducks, resource scavenging and customizable gear



Five maps support random encounters, shifting weather and high risk exploration



Steam player peaks surpass 300,000 during its first week

Launch Expands Access Across PC And Mac Platforms

Escape From Duckov officially arrived as a digital release on Oct. 16 and was widely missed until player data started to trickle in from SteamDB. The indie game, which lends its title as parody from Escape from Tarkov, has currently sold more than 1 million copies and is outperforming most AAA games at the moment.

Developer Team Soda and publisher Bilibili Game introduce the project as a player versus environment extraction survival experience set entirely in a duck populated world. The title is now available in all major online stores and currently sits at number eight on the Steam Top Sellers list. At the top of the list is ARC Raiders, Counter-Strike 2 (Free) is in second place, trailed by Battlefield 6 in third.

“Team Soda is incredibly humbled to have reached such heights, and we owe this success to an incredible community of players and our friends at BILIBILI GAME,” said producer Jeff Chen. “Whether you’ve been with us through our early days promoting the demo on Steam or are just joining to see what all the quacking is about, thank you.”

The release targets a growing audience of extraction shooter fans who have shown rising interest in independent adaptations of the genre. Marketing positions Escape From Duckov as a compact take on high stakes survival loops, with scavenging, upgrades and safe extraction forming the core of the gameplay structure. The game allows players to build toward improved loadouts through continued successful runs.

Early performance metrics show notable attention on Steam. According to Steam Charts, the game recorded 265,182 concurrent players in a recent 24 hour peak. The all-time peak, reached four days prior, stands at 301,322 concurrent users. Pricing at launch is listed as less than $20.

The setting opens on an average duck who awakens in a strange post dream scenario inside the world of Duckov. From there, progression is tied to exploration beyond the limits of a base area, where threats wait in large numbers and safe zones are limited.

Extraction Structure Drives Progression And Risk

Survival depends on collecting materials and equipment while navigating regions populated by hostile opposition. The flow of each session demands careful inventory decisions and calculated returns to safety before resources are lost. The title implements a structure where success builds strength, while unsuccessful attempts remove hard earned items from the loadout.

A hideout serves as the primary hub for growth. Materials retrieved during expeditions can be traded for profit or invested into improvements. Crafting expands the potential of equipment stored in the base, shaping future runs. Workbench systems allow scrap to convert into more valuable items and tools.

Unlock content as you progress and grow your hideout with increasingly useful items.

Escape From Duckov encourages continued adaptation as factors change throughout exploration. Every map visit presents randomized loot distribution alongside environmental shifts and unpredictable adversaries. With the requirement to extract before time and threats overwhelm progress, route selection becomes a recurring strategic focus.

The premise positions advancement as a steady climb from minimal gear to more robust survival potential. The goal remains consistent in every session, which involves exiting with newly acquired supplies while minimizing risk from both terrain and enemy encounters.

Combat Flexibility Supported By Extensive Weapon Options

A sizable arsenal defines the offensive and defensive approach within Duckov. More than 50 weapons cover a spectrum from standard firearms to melee tools and unconventional items. Engagement style shifts depending on preference, whether through distance control or close range confrontation.

Weapon modification systems offer deeper customization. Blueprints acquired from multiple areas support incremental upgrades, while skill development trees provide choices for improved combat traits and character enhancements. Each advancement aims to strengthen reliability during future expeditions.

Combat is fluid and the arsenal is growing in this avian egg-straction shooter flying under the radar.

Enemy groups vary in aggression and environmental awareness, pushing dynamic encounters across the five featured maps. The uncertainty of location based threats highlights the importance of preparation prior to departure from the safety of the base. As progress grows, survival advantages increase but the consequences of loss remain high.

The tactical process aligns with a play structure encouraging experimentation with different loadouts. New abilities gained through the skill system can shift an approach to stealth, power or efficiency depending on equipment selection.

Escape From Duckov includes questlines that unfold narrative details about the world and its origins. More than 50 hours of content are included for a single playthrough, supported by interactions with non playable characters. Clues delivered through these missions build toward a broader understanding of Duckov’s internal conflict.

Steam Workshop integration allows community contributions to extend the volume of content. User created weapons, maps and missions support ongoing variety beyond the base release. That framework ensures an evolving environment supported both by developer updates and player creativity.

Hidden elements across the maps supply additional discovery opportunities outside core objectives. Easter eggs add optional avenues for exploration while staying consistent with the world’s structure. These elements enhance replay potential across repeated extractions.

Randomized weather and shifting adversary behavior support long term engagement by preventing predictable runs. As a result, exploration remains framed as a continuous gamble with outcomes tied to planning, inventory management and timing. Quacktastic!