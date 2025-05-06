GameCube Comes to Xbox Via Emulation

Dolphin, a well-known name in the world of GameCube and Wii emulators, now has a new version that works on Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles. The UWP (Universal Windows Platform) was created by Stern (aka SternXD), a known dev in the emulator sphere, and it’s also linked with RetroAchievements.

The GameCube was released in the US towards the end of 2001, and pulled from sale in 2007 after the release of the Wii in 2006. The GameCube was home to a number of exclusive titles and game ports that are still considered superior to modern versions, such as the remaster of Resident Evil (2002).

Nepiki, the RetroAchievements Community Manager, said on the official RetroAchievements forum: “Thanks to the efforts of SternXD, the maintainer of XBSX2 (a PS2 emulator for Xbox), GameCube games can now be played on your Xbox Series consoles. Both softcore- and hardcore achievements are supported, as well as almost every config option available on the PC version.”

“There is also support for DSU (Dynamic System Updates), button mapping support to remap your Xbox controller, and booting into the GameCube/Wii menu straight from the settings menu,” Nepiki added. “Note: Xbox One is also supported, but do expect to run into issues due to weaker hardware.”

Cheevs For Everybody

RetroAchievements (RA) is a site/feature that works alongside multiple emulators, by creating achievements for games that didn’t have any to begin with. A wide variety of retro consoles are covered, such as the Atari 2600 and Sega Saturn, and unlocked achievements are added to the RA site’s leaderboards so users can compare and compete.

Dolphin’s last major update was back in March 2025, when it added various quality of life tweaks and proper RA support. It’s worth noting that this new Xbox emulator is built on Dolphin, not Dolphin itself (it’s open source, which means it’s open to being developed for additional uses such as this Xbox UWP).

Emulators on Xbox

As for Xbox users who’d like to try this out, it’s important to state that an Xbox needs to be set to Dev Mode to use the UWP. This involves paying Microsoft a one-off fee and making a Microsoft partner account, but once this is done and relevant software is downloaded, it’s possible to switch between Retail and Dev Mode.

However, while there are multiple emulator-related apps available for Xbox, they’re all very much a “use at your own risk” proposition. In July 2023, Microsoft issued bans on gamers using emulators run in Retail Mode, but so far Dev Mode has remained free of issues regarding emulator use.

A peek at the Dev Mode screen for curious eyes.

Emulators themselves occupy a legal gray area, with no specific rule against them from top game companies (unless you’re Nintendo). Emulation is also a key part of game preservation, with many titles found on emulators no longer actually available elsewhere.