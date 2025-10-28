Gadsme Silent About Confidence In Football Manager 2026 Release Date

Gadsme and Social Interactive signed a 3-year partnership deal in September



Gadsme CEO declined to comment on communication with Sports Interactive



Sports Interactive asks player community for more feedback



Social media comments are still going strong

Immersive Ad Partner Considers 3-Year Deal A Milestone

Sports Interactive (SI) and Gadsme announced a 3-year contract on Sept. 29, ensuring that Football Manager 2026 will include in-game advertising meant to immerse players even more in the gameplay experience as a manager of a football team.

According to the company’s profile page on LinkedIn, Gadsme is the only company in the world that offers clickable in-game video and audio ads that puts player experience first. Gadsme was happy to announce the deal on LinkedIn while SI posted a press release on its website.

“We’re proud to announce that Gadsme has signed a 3-year exclusive partnership with Sports Interactive (SI), part of SEGA, to power Ad monetisation in their iconic franchise, Football Manager,” Gadsme said in LinkedIn.

“It’s an honour to work with such a legendary game and studio, and we see this as the start of a long, fruitful partnership.”

In SI’s press release, Simon Spaull, Co-Founder and CRO at Gadsme, said that securing this partnership with Sports Interactive is a milestone moment for his company.

“After our successful collaboration with Konami, this deal reinforces our vision for immersive, player friendly advertising in top tier gaming experiences. We’re excited to bring our technology to Football Manager and deliver value for both players and brands,” Spaull said.

However, with only seven days until the games scheduled Nov. 4 release players are still voicing concerns over the game crashing, an abundance of bugs, and overly complicated UI.

Interview With Gadsme CEO And Co-founder Guillaume Monteux

Eneba News reached out on Oct. 27 to the CEO of Gadsme on LinkedIn and over the course of two hours, this is what he said:

JJ at 4:13 PM – I’m a gaming journalist closely following the release of Football Manager 2026 and I’m pretty sure Gadsme is doing the same. I was hoping to get in touch and ask you a few questions about it.

GM at 4:14 PM – I’m happy to chat.

JJ at 4:15 PM – Thank you for your quick response. Have you been following on Twitter what’s happening during the Beta release of FM26?

JJ at 4:18 PM – I know that you have signed a 3-year contract but what would happen if FM26 is postponed or canceled? Right now it looks like Sports Interactive is in a race against time to fix all the bugs, crashes and poor UI reported by players.

JJ at 6:09 PM – Are you still there?

GM at 6:29 PM – Yes. We’ll see. For the moment so far so good.

JJ at 6:30 PM – What communication have you had with Sports Interactive about the launch date?

GM at 6:32 PM – Can’t share. Sorry.

JJ at 6:33 PM – But you are still confident that the launch date will stay the same, Nov. 4?

GM at 6:33 PM – Are you anxious? Want to play as soon as possible?

JJ at 6:34 PM – I think it’s more about reassuring players who are wondering if the studio will be able to handle all the bugs, crashes, and complicated UI.

JJ at 6:41 PM – What do you think about the player feedback on social media?

The last two messages were seen by Monteux, but he declined to answer.

Sports Interactive Has Acknowledged Player Feedback

Since the Football Manager 2026 Beta version went live for those who pre-ordered the game on PC, the studio has been content with reading the overwhelming feedback from players on social media about the state of the game. However, on Oct. 27 the studio thanked the players for all the feedback and said updates could be on the way.

“Our current intention is to deliver updates to the Public Beta branch on Steam this Tuesday (28th), Wednesday (29th) and Thursday (30th). In the meantime, please do continue to submit game issues via the official Bug Tracker,” the studio posted on X.

X user CFiddy responded with a disillusioned: “The bug tracker is more difficult to navigate than the new UI.”

The last announcement on X, before asking for more feedback, involved a search function to help navigate the UI which has been the main target of negative feedback. This turned the comment section below into a meme fest. One user replied with a single image of Batman slapping Robin while saying: “If it needs more clicks, it’s bad design.”