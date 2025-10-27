Football Manager 2026 Dev Team Offers Search Function To Deal With Messy UI

Game devs offer search function to tackle issues with poor UI



The already upset player community is fuming



Social media thread is turning into a meme fest



Sports Interactive Studio could be facing a bigger hurdle ahead

Ignoring The Social Media Outcry

Football Manager 2026 is only 8 days away from release and fans of the franchise are up in arms and fuming with anger following the release of the Beta version on Oct. 23 for those who pre-ordered the game.

Players have been reporting hundreds of bugs on social media and cited the updated UI as more of a nuisance than useful. Still, the studio behind the game, Sports Interactive Studio, has offered a first update via X (formerly Twitter) and players are now angrier than ever.

“Revamped Search Function. Search helps you find everything in one place – from players and game screens to information in the new FMPedia tool,” the game’s official account on X posted on Oct. 26.

The post has been viewed more than 366,000 times and the responses are exactly what one would expect with the upcoming installment of the Football Manager franchise release on Nov. 4, 2025.

FM26 Player Base Is Fuming

Football Manager 2026 is heading toward a disaster and the only way to avoid it would be to postpone the release date and give the dev team a bit more time to work out the bugs. The problem is that the new football season has already started and the longer the game delays, the less of an appeal it will have for newer players.

With the release date fast approaching, and the studio not responding to player feedback, an updated search function is far from keeping the fans satisfied. The worst case scenario for the fans is that Football Manager 26 will meet the same fate as its intended predecessor, Football Manager 2025, which was canceled last year in August.

“Read. The. Room. Your player base is fuming. You’ve ruined everything you’ve built. Your mobile/console port has killed our trust. And you post shit about revamped search functions that don’t even work half of the time,” Juanquartista posted on X in response to the studio’s latest announcement.

Social Media Thread Has Turned Into A Meme Fest

The studio’s lack of response to its community has turned the thread on X into a veritable meme fest with GIFs and images to suggest that Sports Interactive is letting their own game slip away from them.

An example of a response on X to the current state of Football Manager 2026.

Offering a search function to alleviate the game’s poor UI design has left players shaking their heads in disbelief. Taurus tempus responded to the announcement on X with a single image that requires no further context.

Alas, it could get worse. Sports Interactive has signed a 3-year contract with Gadsme, a leading company in the field of providing in-game advertising. There is no saying what might happen if FM26 is postponed, or worse, canceled due to poor quality in the same vein as FM25 was.