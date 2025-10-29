EA Reports Decline In Quarterly Net Bookings As Prior Year Success Sets Tough Comparison

EA reports $1.82 billion in quarterly net bookings, down 13% year over year



Madden NFL 26, Apex Legends, and EA Sports FC 26 achieve growth in Q2 performance metrics



Battlefield 6 and Skate launches cited as drivers of long term engagement strategy



EA announces quarterly cash dividend and continued share repurchases

Net Bookings Performance Reflects Challenging Comparison

Recently purchased Electronic Arts reported preliminary second quarter financial results for the period ending Sept. 30, 2025. The company stated that net bookings reached $1.82 billion, representing a 13% decrease compared with the same quarter last year. EA attributed the decline primarily to a tough comparison with College Football 25, which delivered a standout performance in the prior year period.

The sale of EA to Saudi Arabian investors for $55 billion was announced on Sept. 29, 2025, just one day before the fiscal closing of this reporting period. Among the new owners are Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Affinity Partners headed by Jared Kushner, the former White House senior advisor and son-in-law of President Trump.

“Across our broad portfolio, from EA SPORTS to Battlefield, The Sims, and Skate, our teams continue to create high-quality experiences that connect and inspire players around the world,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “The creativity, passion, and innovation of our teams are at the heart of everything we do.”

Madden NFL 26 helped offset part of the reduction, recording year over year net bookings growth as players continued returning to the franchise. EA noted that the sports title remained a reliable driver of digital engagement in the quarter.

Apex Legends also returned to growth in the period. EA reported double digit year over year net bookings expansion as the game team rolled out new features designed to deepen ongoing player participation.

EA Sports FC 26 recorded mid single digit year over year net bookings improvement, after accounting for content timing differences between deluxe editions of the title and last year’s iteration.

Newly Launched Titles Support Long Term Strategy

The company highlighted launches of Battlefield 6 and Skate as evidence of a strategy centered on community driven experiences. Leadership pointed to both titles as contributing to a long term growth plan focused on creativity and sustained engagement.

The performance of these releases formed part of a broader messaging theme in the report. EA continues to emphasize investments that strengthen its portfolio over time rather than relying solely on individual blockbuster releases.

The company also acknowledged the importance of returning player bases across key franchises. These metrics underscored EA’s focus on durable game ecosystems that generate consistent financial contribution.

Financial Metrics Show Ongoing Investment And Shareholder Returns

EA stated that net revenue for the quarter reached $1.84 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $130 million for the period and $1.87 billion for the trailing twelve months.

Share repurchases continued, with 2.3 million shares bought back for $375 million. Over the trailing year, EA acquired 17.5 million shares for a total of $2.5 billion. The activity reflects the company’s commitment to capital returns alongside long term development priorities.

The financial results indicated that EA is maintaining a balance between investment in game experiences and direct returns to shareholders through buybacks and cash flow management.

Dividend Declared For Stockholders

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on Dec. 23, 2025. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 3, 2025 will be eligible to receive the distribution.

The ongoing dividend program remains a key component of EA’s capital allocation strategy. It underscores consistent shareholder engagement even as operating results fluctuate due to industry cycles and title release timing.

The declaration followed a quarter shaped by shifting year over year comparisons and continued transition toward community oriented game development.