EA Sunsets Sims Mobile After Seven Years of Digital Drama – Fans Are Furious

The Sims Mobile is ending after seven years of updates.



The final update went live on Oct. 20, 2025



Players are venting their anger on social media



Servers will shut down permanently on Jan. 20, 2026

The End Of An Era For The Sims Mobile

After seven years, more than 50 updates, and countless digital romances, The Sims Mobile is closing its doors. Electronic Arts confirmed that the game will be sunset on Jan. 20, 2026, at 05:59 am PST. This will mark the official end of the mobile installment in The Sims franchise, once considered the portable future of the life simulation genre.

The announcement was made on X (Twitter) and in a farewell post titled “Our Final Update,” detailing a clear roadmap toward the game’s shutdown. It’s a structured goodbye, with key dates laid out for players to enjoy their last months in Willow Creek before the servers go dark.

“First, we want to say thank you. The Sims Mobile and The Sims community as a whole are full of creativity, kindness, and imagination. You’ve amazed us with your stories, builds, and Sims. We’re proud to have shared this journey with you,” the post read.

Meanwhile, players have taken to X to vent their frustrations and call for the game to be available offline in line with preservation suggested by the Stop Killing Games Movement.

Players’ Respond On Social Media

The sudden announcement on X has been viewed 1.2 million times and players have been quick to lambast EA for shutting down the game. Players are mostly furious because no reason or explanation has been given, causing plenty of speculation.

“Why isn’t it a crime to just shut down those games and not release an offline version for those who actually spent money on them,” gab tweeted.

Others are linking the shutdown to the recently announced purchase of EA and its IPs by Saudi investors.

“The rest of the Sims is next, called it the second the studio sold to Saudi blood money. Of course they’re not gonna allow games showing women’s ankles, full motorcycle leathers for all women in FIFA and WWE going forwards, like they do when WWE is in Saudi Arabia in real life,” X user Gorgmon commented.

The Outline Before The Servers Go Dark

The final update, released on Oct. 20, 2025, removes all monetization. From this point on, players can no longer purchase premium packs or spend real money. However, all remaining in-game currencies – SimCash, Simoleons, and Tickets – remain usable until the very end.

There is still a little time left to create Sims with everything unlocked.

In a symbolic gesture, the update also grants unlimited energy to every player. It’s a fitting farewell, giving everyone a chance to complete projects and pursue unfinished ambitions without waiting for energy to refill. After years of balancing resources and timers, players can now experience the game without restriction.

The update also ensures that The Sims Mobile remains downloadable for existing users until Jan, 20. It will be delisted from app stores on Oct. 21, 2025, but anyone who previously downloaded it can still re-access it through their app libraries.

January Unlock: Everything Becomes Free

As part of its farewell roadmap, the developers are unlocking all Build Mode and Create A Sim (CAS) content for every player starting Jan. 6, 2026. Nothing will be gated by level or currency anymore. Every hairstyle, wallpaper, and kitchen counter will be freely available to anyone still playing.

Sim parties on mobiles will soon be a thing of the past.

This universal unlock is both a celebration and a thank-you gift. It invites players to design their ultimate dream homes and perfect Sims before the servers shut down. EA encourages fans to share their creations online during these final weeks. It’s a community-driven finale that lets the player base take center stage one last time.

Events will continue to run as usual until January 20. Players can still earn Simoleons and collect items through these events, though all progression will end once the servers go offline.

When The Servers Go Dark

On Jan. 20, 2026, at 05:59 AM PST, The Sims Mobile will officially close. Once the servers are turned off, the game will no longer be playable in any form. Because all progress is stored on EA’s servers, no data or saves can be retained locally.

Players are encouraged to use up their in-game currency before that date, as any remaining funds will not be refundable. The farewell update makes clear that all purchases made before Oct. 20 will continue to function normally until the closure.

The sunset of The Sims Mobile underscores the challenges of live-service games, especially those built entirely around online infrastructure. Once the servers stop, so too does the digital life within them.