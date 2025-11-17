Black Ops 7 Opening Weekend Returns Mostly Negative Reviews By Players

Players posting screenshots of refunding the game during opening weekend



Both BF6 and ARC Raiders outperforms BO7 during premiere weekend



Inactive players kicked from solo campaign for inactivity



Players reported cheaters within hours of game releasing

It is no secret that the makers of Black Ops 7, Treyarch and Raven Software, were using AI tools to develop in-game assets. The verdict is now in and it does not look good. Players are fuming and demanding refunds while the game’s approval rating on SteamDB has slumped to a meager 44.32% on SteamDB.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was outperformed by both Battlefield 6 and ARC Raiders during its opening weekend to much rejoice online. BO7 peaked at 112,998 while BF6 and ARC Raiders peaked at 299,135 and 481,966 respectively.

BO7’s Steam page is a litany of outrage with comments ranging from suggestions that the game developers should be ashamed of themselves to the game being one of the most abhorrent games ever.

“Same CoD they have released for the past decade except they went heavy on the AI art and voice lines this time. Playing this just makes me crave playing BF6,” Booradly wrote on the game’s Steam page.

KamiraDreams wrote: “AI generated slop shooter. I was only getting this game to play with a friend, expecting a somewhat standard CoD experience, but I had no idea how bad it has gone since last I played Black Ops 4. This used to be a good franchise.”

Solo Campaign Mode Forces Players To Co-op And Lacks Pause Function

Players were quick to react poorly to Black Ops 7’s Campaign Mode after discovering that even if they wanted to play solo, they had to wait to be teamed up with others. Then players started noticing that leaving the game for too long would kick them, and they would have to start over from the beginning as there are no save points or pause function in the game.

“It seems the general consensus is that Black Ops 7’s campaign is complete dogshit and not worth it. It’s another Warzone infected campaign, but now a four player co-op,” Mark Lawson commented on X.

M S Malick chimed in: “Seriously, kicked for inactivity in a campaign. Couldn’t add a pause function for solos, hey?”

Cheaters Detected Already On Day 1

Within hours of the game’s official release across multiple platforms, PC players were reporting kills which would be impossible without using Direct Memory Access software. These types of softwares allow players to circumvent any type of measures meant to prevent gamers from performing acts that would not normally be possible.

“Really pisses me off. This DMA shit has been going on since Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 or 3 ranked. It wasn’t quite as known back then. Everyone told me to ‘just lock in’ or ‘nah, he’s console too, bro,” Lamb commented on X.