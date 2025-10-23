Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Takes Flight With The Free Deffkopta Update

New free update adds the classic Deffkopta flying vehicle to Speed Freeks



Two new maps introduce larger, more chaotic battlegrounds



Update celebrates Warhammer Day with high-speed aerial combat



Months of development and testing to ensure balance between air and ground units

Deffkopta Brings Aerial Combat to the Ork Racing Arena

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Caged Element have launched a free content update on Steam for Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, marking a major evolution for the vehicular combat title. Released in celebration of Warhammer Day, the update introduces the iconic Deffkopta flying vehicle, expanding combat into the skies for the first time.

According to Caged Element’s game director, Chris Mallinson, the addition of the Deffkopta dramatically shifts the game’s rhythm while remaining true to its core Orky identity. The new vehicle is designed to complement existing buggies and tanks, introducing new layers of strategy and vertical movement to each match.

“This new vehicle really changes the dynamic of the game”, said Mallinson. “And although it’s so different, it fits right in and compliments the rest of the vehicles we’ve got. We’re pumped to see how players will use it, because it’s a hell of a lot of fun to even just fly around”

The Deffkopta has been a long-standing favorite among Warhammer enthusiasts. Its arrival in Speed Freeks brings an entirely new dynamic to the fast-paced, weaponized racing experience. Players can now engage in high-speed aerial combat, performing strafing runs and raining chaos on opponents below while dodging ground-based attacks.

Two New Maps Expand the Ork Warfront

The update also delivers two new racetracks built for larger battles and faster action. Both maps emphasize verticality and environmental hazards, ensuring that air and ground units now compete for dominance across new terrain.

New Deff Rally circuits bring new levels of destructions.

Scrap In Da Yard serves as a new Kill Konvoy map, featuring tight trenches and sharp vertical combat opportunities that reward precision driving and quick reactions. Deff Gorge, meanwhile, expands upon the existing map Da Gorge, adding fresh visual updates and transforming it into a full Deff Rally circuit designed for high-speed destruction.

Each map reinforces the chaotic nature of Speed Freeks, combining open combat zones with twisting race routes that push both aerial and ground vehicles to their limits.

Celebrating Warhammer Day With Free Content

The Deffkopta and New Maps Update is completely free for all players on Steam. The release is in line with Caged Element’s continued commitment to supporting Speed Freeks without microtransactions or paid downloadable content.

Pilot the Deffkopta and bring merciless mayhem to every race.

The studio emphasizes that this release represents months of development and testing to ensure balance between air and ground units while preserving the over-the-top Orky mayhem that defines Speed Freeks.

Expanding the Legacy of Warhammer Vehicular Combat

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks combines racing and vehicular warfare through a distinctly Ork lens. Players compete in teams using heavily armed buggies, tanks, and now Deffkoptas in large-scale multiplayer matches where destruction and speed share equal importance.

Developed by Caged Element, the studio behind GRIP, Speed Freeks continues the team’s focus on high-intensity vehicular experiences. By integrating flight into its gameplay, the latest update adds greater variety to combat encounters and deepens the tactical possibilities available to teams.