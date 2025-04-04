The Ultimate Digging Game For Those Who Dig Digging

Award-winning developer Just Add Water together with publisher Wired Productions will launch Dig VR on PC and PS VR2 on May 1, 2025, after delaying the initial release for more time to add some grease, polish, and shine to the diggers in the game.

Set in the charming town of Diglington, players will start with a small warehouse and a mini-digger for small jobs and work their way up to huge excavators capable of removing lots and lots of dirt. Jobs will vary from tiny projects to big excavations and require different different tools like augers, grabbers, and trimmers.

“Starting with nothing more than a mini-digger and a dream, players will earn the keys to colossal excavating machines with a diverse set of attachments to overcome the most challenging of jobs. Dig, delve, dredge, and discover the love of all things excavational in DIG VR,” Wired Productions said in a press release.

Unearthing Dig VR Features And Modes

The diggers in the game come with an authentic control scheme which is said to be easy to learn and fun to master. For that immersive feeling, there’s vibrating controllers and surround sound to keep players alert.

Every job can be played in two modes, the more challenging Graded mode where players will be punished for making mistakes, like breaking things, or the relaxed Zen mode where players can get away with wrecking the entire dig site.

Can you dig it?

As players get better at the job, more powerful machinery and tools will unlock, which means that bigger and more rewarding jobs will become available. Digging would of course mean nothing unless there were hidden treasures around. There are 40 unique items to find in Dig VR.

Once tired of digging, there are mini-games on the side, like hooking ducks, collecting balls, and using a digger to play 10-pin bowling.

The Makers of Dig VR

Wired Productions specializes in publishing indie games and is an Indie Publisher of the Year trophy-holder. Aside from working on Dig VR, the publisher has collaborated with developers on games like Karma: The Dark World, Gori: Cuddly Carnage, Arcade Paradise VR, Tin Hearts, Martha is Dead, and The Last Worker. The company currently has a few other titles in the pipeline, such as Hotel Architect, and Beneath.

The Dig VR partner, Just Add Water has partnered with a variety of publishers and developers over the years, and worked on several award-winning franchises. Most noteworthy would be Sniper Elite VR and Sniper Elite VR Winter Warrior together with Rebellion Developments, and BPM: Bullets Per Minute with Playtonic and AWE Interactive.