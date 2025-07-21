Modulus New Trailer And Creator Program Launch

PRESS RELEASE – July 21, 2025 – Belgian Indie Studio Happy Volcano is cranking the conveyor belts into overdrive, bringing its modular factory sim Modulus front and center with its recently updated demo, a brand new creator program, and the reveal of its Early Access launch date: Oct 22, 2025.

With over 100,000 wishlists, 42,000 demo downloads, and a 96% Very Positive rating on Steam, Modulus has quietly built a serious reputation, one voxel at a time.

Happy Volcano is also proud to launch the Happy Volcano Creator Program, open to Twitch streamers, YouTubers, TikTokers, writers and community hosts. The goal? To celebrate creativity and grow together, across Modulus, You Suck at Parking, and The Almost Gone, plus all future projects.

About the Game

Modulus is a relaxing sandbox factory sim where you don’t just solve problems, you design the components that make up the solution. Using operators like Cutters, Stampers and Assemblers, players craft 3D modules that physically form the voxel-art buildings that make up their sprawling factories.

There are no enemies, no timers and absolutely no failure states. Just you, your machines and the deeply satisfying hum of artistic problem solving.

Key Features

Design the Pieces, Not Just the Puzzle – Create modules from raw materials, then use them to construct massive structures that visibly grow from your creations.

Automate with Purpose – Build to fulfill objectives from the Colony, or forge your own path when a mysterious signal challenges your directive.

Modular Visual Payoff – Your factories don’t produce abstract data. Every module you make appears in the buildings you construct, block by block.

Peaceful Production – No combat. No timers. Just deeply satisfying, stress-free automation.

Creative Mode – Break free from objectives and build voxel wonders with unlimited resources and tools.

A Meditative Factory Game – Shape beautiful, efficient systems in a game that prizes creativity, experimentation, and flow.

New Parts on the Line: Demo Update Highlights

Just like the factories in Modulus, the game itself is constantly evolving. After journeying through the playtest conveyor belt, the demo has seen major upgrades, shaped directly by community feedback. Here’s what’s new:

New Systems – Paint production via Dye Mixer and Oil Rigs; pigment-based buildings.

Updated Map – Additional oil and polyrock resource zones.

New Models – Harvester Pad with updated footprint.

Tutorial Overhaul – Fully revised to reflect new mechanics and build on feedback.

Operator Improvements – Visual feedback, shortcut keys, and a new Counter operator.

Quality-of-Life Features – Highlight valid resource nodes, delete foliage, rotate operators more easily.

UI Enhancements – Detailed operator panels, speed indicators, updated objective tracking.

Art & Performance Upgrades – Improved animations, foliage, textures, and VFX.

Creative Mode – Fully unlocked sandbox with no resource limits.

This is the game’s biggest update yet, offering deeper mechanics and even more ways to express your factory-building style.

About Happy Volcano

Happy Volcano is an award-winning, remote-first game studio based in Belgium with a tight-knit team of just 11 senior specialists. Backed by Hiro Capital and Sir Ian Livingstone, known for crafting bold, innovative games with original mechanics and lasting appeal. Their past titles include the critically acclaimed You Suck at Parking and The Almost Gone.

Currently developing Modulus, a meditative factory automation game that combines creative expression with strategic depth. Happy Volcano believes in inclusive collaboration, sustainable production, and building games that surprise and delight players around the world.