PRESS RELEASE – Full Roadmap to Bootstrap Island – Intense VR Survival

May 19, 2025 – Bootstrap Island, the realistic VR survival game, unveils its official roadmap, outlining the game’s vision from Early Access to Full Release. The full release is planned for Q1 2026.

The first three major updates have laid a strong foundation, introducing the inventory and building systems that allow players to craft shelter and manage scarce resources. The terrifying Jungle Overlord boss fight brought a major combat challenge, while the dynamic weather system added a layer of unpredictability to every step.

Major Update 4: Riverlands

Now, the island expands. The upcoming Major Update 4: Riverlands, set to launch this summer, will introduce a vast new region carved by rivers. These waters won’t be safe – players will face new threats like gharials, electric eels, and strong currents that demand caution and new strategies.

The update will also add new resources, including a tropical fruit, and introduce the musket sling, expanding long-range survival tools.

Major Update 5: Visions

Following that, Major Update 5: Visions explores the psychological effects of survival. After enduring a violent storm, players will grapple with sickness that triggers hallucinations and flashback visions. Survival won’t just be physical, it will be mental.

New medicinals will help manage the illness and its surreal symptoms. This update also introduces quicksand as a new environmental hazard and includes a tutorial to help new players adapt to the island’s core systems.

The Full Release

All roads lead to the full release, where the island’s deepest secrets will finally be revealed. The arrival of tribal inhabitants, including the Shaman, will introduce rich social dynamics and expanded narrative depth.

Communication with the tribals won’t rely on spoken language – players will need to use body language, with interactions that can evolve into either friendly relations or hostile conflict. The full release also adds unique tribal items and artifacts, introducing new layers of survival, culture, and story.

About Bootstrap Island

Bootstrap Island is an intense, realistic VR survival game, inspired by “Robinson Crusoe.” As the sole survivor of a 17th-century shipwreck you must quickly learn and adapt to survive against vicious beasts, explore the island and improve your skills to discover the mysteries of the tropical island.

About Maru VR

Maru VR is a VR indie studio in Estonia. Since 2016, the studio has developed over 40 location-based VR games. Bootstrap Island is its first full-featured premium VR game.