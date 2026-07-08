Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Release Date, News, Trailer & Pre-Order
Edward Kenway’s pirate adventure returns tomorrow, July 9, 2026, rebuilt for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with modern visuals, updated combat, and brand-new content. This hub brings together everything you need to know about the remake, showcasing the latest trailer, PC specs, available editions, preorder options, and launch updates.
So, What is Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced?
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, rebuilt from the ground up for modern hardware.
The game follows Edward Kenway through the Golden Age of Piracy, mixing ship combat, stealth, exploration, and assassination gameplay across the Caribbean. Ubisoft confirms the remake includes expanded content, updated systems, and technical improvements while keeping the original story intact.
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Release Date
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced releases on July 9, 2026. The title arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with PC availability through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.
Secure Your Copy Early
Don’t wait until launch day. Secure your game today to jump straight into the Caribbean tomorrow.
Latest Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Trailer
The official reveal and overview trailers show the rebuilt Caribbean, updated combat, and the remake’s expanded story content. When watching the footage, pay close attention to the improved visuals, smoother traversal, and completely modernized naval gameplay.
What’s New in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced?
✅Visual Upgrades
The remake utilizes the latest version of the Anvil Engine, introducing major visual improvements like sharper environments and a more cinematic presentation. Ubisoft highlights ray tracing, dynamic weather, and intense technical polish as core pillars of the modernized experience.
✅Combat and Stealth
Combat feels more responsive and dynamic, while stealth elements support the classic action-adventure roots of the series. This version avoids turning the journey into a full RPG, staying remarkably close to the original style.
✅New Story Content
Ubisoft confirms the remake includes new story content, additional missions, and expanded material beyond the original release. Expect to encounter returning pirate figures in brand-new narrative sequences.
✅Quality-of-Life Improvements
Smaller but crucial additions include a smoother mission flow, user interface updates, and various modern conveniences. These updates make the remake well worth buying, even for veterans who played the original release.
Swashbuckling Reborn: Combat Inspired by Modern AC Gameplay
The combat system in Resynced has been completely rebuilt from the ground up to move away from the simple counter-kill chains of 2013, opting instead for a raw, rhythmic system reminiscent of recent titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Edward Kenway now relies heavily on managing enemy defense bars.
Breaking an opponent’s guard using a heavy weapon strike or a quick-drawn flintlock shot opens them up to cinematic, brutal Takedowns.
Precision is heavily rewarded: executing a Perfect Parry lets you unleash fluid, high-damage Chain Takedowns across up to four enemies simultaneously. To keep you lethal and highly mobile, classic tools like the Rope Dart are handed to you much earlier in the campaign, letting you yank snipers off rooftops or instantly shatter a charging brute’s guard mid-stride.
Dress the Crew: New Customization and Ship Cosmetics
A major upgrade to this rebuilt Caribbean sandbox is an expanded suite of customization options for both Edward and the Jackdaw. You’re no longer restricted to a handful of basic pirate coats – Resynced introduces an array of era-authentic outfits, armor components, and themed vanity items.
The ship cosmetic system has also been overhauled. Beyond standard sail colors and figureheads, you can now personalize your vessel with distinct hull plating styles, customized flag emblems, and specific aesthetic designs for your cannons and wheel. Best of all, customization extends directly to your crew – as you recruit unique officers across the ocean, you can tailor their appearance to ensure your boarding parties cut a striking, unified figure on the high seas.
Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced on Eneba
Pre-order and edition details are laid out below to help you decide which version fits your needs. Listings on Eneba make it easy to compare pricing and preorder status all in one place.
Competitive pricing
Cashback available on eligible listings
Secure digital checkout
Fast digital delivery when the game launches
Can Your PC Run It?
Ubisoft released the official PC requirements, presenting a fairly approachable title at lower presets provided your rig features 16GB RAM and an SSD. The recommended specifications target 1080p at 60fps.
More Assassin’s Creed Articles?
The Eneba Hub is packed with content to prepare you for the high seas. Explore our curated selection of articles and ranking guides below:
Edward Kenway is back, and Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is shaping up to be the definitive way to revisit the most beloved pirate adventure in gaming history. Pre-order now to compare editions, check the final PC requirements, and secure your copy ahead of launch.
FAQs
The game launches on July 9, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Yes. Ubisoft built this experience from the ground up on the latest Anvil Engine.
The title adds upgraded visuals, updated combat and stealth mechanics, fresh story content, and various quality-of-life improvements.
You can preorder your copy on Eneba or find it across other major digital storefronts depending on your platform and region.