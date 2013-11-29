Eneba logo
Log inRegister
    Log in | Register
    PlayStation Network Card 50 EUR (DE) PSN Key GERMANY

    PlayStation Network Card 50 EUR (DE) PSN Key GERMANY

    5 people watching this product
    • GermanyCan't be activated in United States of America
      Check
    • PSN
      PSNActivate/redeem on PSN
      Check activation guide
    • Digital keyThis is a digital edition of the product (CD-KEY)Instant delivery
    Works on:
    • PlayStation 3
    • PlayStation 4
    • PlayStation 5
    Important Notice:
    • No expiration date. Code is valid only for the Germany PSN store. Make sure that your account is registered to Germany.

    Other offers

      Reviews

      Product description

      PlayStation Network Card 50 EUR (DE)

      If you have a PlayStation console in your disposal, you must also acquire the PlayStation Network Gift Card 50 EUR key. The combination of the two is flawless! Try it once and you’ll see it for yourself.

      Reap the benefits of this Gift Card, or surprise someone you hold dear. The benefits of their appreciation and gratitude will be present in an instant – choose whichever works better. Both options have their respected outcomes!

      Do you know what’s there on the PSN store? Because there’s actually a whole bunch of stuff to want! Activate the PlayStation Network Gift Card 50 EUR key on your PSN account and start checking through!

      The 50 EUR provided by this card key makes for a perfect purchase! Add it to the designated PSN account’s funds and enjoy all that the PSN store can offer.

      No expiry date on this Gift Card key means that it can be activated right now, or it can be kept for when the perfect moment comes, whenever it is, it’s good to be prepared.

      PlayStation Network Gift Card 50 EUR key is amongst the most popular purchases, add your name to the buyers' list today.

      Other details

      • Release date
        November 29, 2013
      • Publisher
        Sony Computer Entertainment
      • Developers
        Sony Computer Entertainment