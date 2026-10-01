Os 16 melhores jogos de exploração de masmorras de 2026: perigo, escuridão, desafios

Há algo em mergulhar nas profundezas de uma masmorra que nunca perde a graça. Seja à procura de saques, a lutar contra enxames de inimigos ou simplesmente a ver quanto tempo consegues sobreviver, os melhores jogos de exploração de masmorras oferecem aquela combinação perfeita de desafio e recompensa.

Alguns são brutais e implacáveis, obrigando-te a pensar bem em cada movimento, enquanto outros te deixam abrir caminho a golpes por entre hordas de monstros como uma força imparável.

Desde os clássicos roguelikes aos modernos RPGs repletos de ação, esta lista inclui os melhores jogos de exploração de masmorras que vão pôr à prova as tuas habilidades, a tua paciência e talvez até as tuas amizades. Pega no teu equipamento, afia as tuas armas e vamos mergulhar nas melhores aventuras em masmorras que os jogos têm para oferecer.

As nossas melhores escolhas de jogos de exploração de masmorras

Embora todos os jogos de exploração de masmorras sejam uma adição bem-vinda ao catálogo atual, alguns destacam-se pela forma inteligente como combinam combate, exploração e rejogabilidade. Estes cinco títulos acertam na fórmula; cada um traz um toque único ao género que me fez (e aos meus amigos obcecados por jogos de exploração de masmorras) voltar sempre para mais:

1 Cult of the Lamb 2022 Sacrifica os hereges e restaura a «verdadeira» fé. Buy now 2 Darkest Dungeon 2015 Ajuda os teus heróis a afastar a morte e a loucura ao longo de várias masmorras. Buy now 3 Diablo IV 2023 Um ARPG de ação do tipo «hack and slash». Ah, e os itens. Não posso esquecer os itens. Buy now

Mas, embora estes sejam os melhores dos melhores desta lista, vale definitivamente a pena dar uma vista de olhos a todos os jogos aqui presentes – continua a descer para veres a lista completa!

Os 16 melhores jogos de exploração de masmorras para desafiares o teu herói interior

Os jogos tradicionais do género «dungeon crawler» caracterizavam-se por um ciclo de jogo simples, mas gratificante: «cidade → masmorra → vender o saque para comprar armas/armaduras melhores → masmorra». Mas, graças à tendência dos jogos modernos de incorporar elementos de diferentes géneros, temos agora muito mais opções quando se trata dos «dungeon crawlers» modernos.

E quer estejas à procura de um jogo de masmorras ao estilo clássico, de uma abordagem ARPG mais moderna, ou até mesmo de um jogo sandbox ou de digitação, há algo nesta lista para todos:

1. Cult of the Lamb [O melhor roguelike com humor negro]

A nossa pontuação Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Tipo de jogo Ação-aventura roguelike, construção de bases Plataformas PC, macOS, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S não sei Ano de lançamento 2022 Criador(es) ​​Massive Monster / Devolver Digital ​​ Tempo médio de jogo 15–20 horas na campanha principal, mais de 30 para quem quer completar tudo Ideal para Fãs de humor negro e simulações cult O que gostei Uma mistura divertida de exploração de masmorras e gestão de cultos com gráficos peculiares

O Cult of the Lamb é um jogo roguelike incrível, onde tens a missão de restaurar o culto Àquele Que Espera. Podes jogar sozinho ou em modo cooperativo, enfrentando masmorras geradas aleatoriamente enquanto constróis uma base, geres os teus seguidores e realizas rituais para expandir o teu império profano.

Na pele do cordeiro, eras para ser sacrificado; com a tua morte, Aquele Que Espera nunca poderia ser libertado. Mas não te mataram muito bem. Agora, com a Coroa Vermelha na cabeça, regressas para infligir uma grande vingança e uma ira furiosa sobre aqueles que te queriam morto.

Nenhum deus consegue sobreviver sem seguidores, e os reféns que salvas podem ser doutrinados e aderir à tua religião. O teu rebanho de seguidores vai recompensar-te com devoção e recursos – desde que as suas necessidades sejam satisfeitas.

Por fim, quando um seguidor já não te for útil, podes sacrificá-lo num ritual horripilante e hilariante para ganhares mais poder. Basta dizeres que ele estava a começar a blasfemar; sem dúvida que os teus outros discípulos vão acreditar em ti.

Por que é que o escolhemos O Cult of the Lamb é uma mistura original de ação e estratégia, com mecânicas de culto únicas que tornam cada jogada imprevisível e gratificante.

O que torna o Cult of the Lamb verdadeiramente especial é a forma como mistura uma arte fofa e caricatural com temas sombrios e distorcidos. O equilíbrio entre a exploração acelerada de masmorras e a gestão ponderada do culto mantém a jogabilidade fresca e viciante. Além disso, cada jogada parece diferente graças à geração procedural e ao comportamento imprevisível dos seguidores.

O meu veredicto: O «Cult of the Lamb» combina de forma brilhante humor negro, combate ao estilo roguelike e gestão de uma seita numa experiência deliciosamente distorcida, tão encantadora quanto caótica.

★ Best Darkly Funny Roguelike Cult of the Lamb on PC Shop on Eneba Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven (DLC) on PC Shop on Eneba

2. Darkest Dungeon [Best Hardcore Strategy Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Gothic roguelike RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Vita, Switch, Xbox One, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Red Hook Studios / CD PROJEKT RED Average playtime 40–60 hrs Best for Strategy fans who like brutal challenge What I liked Stress mechanic adds unique depth and tension

Red Hook Studios’ Darkest Dungeon is a masterclass in both dungeon crawlers and roguelikes, and is hands down one of the greatest strategy games I’ve ever played.

The premise is simple: your ancestor dug too deep and too greedily, and found something truly evil, so it’s up to you to set things right. To do that, you’ll need to hire various mercs and upgrade a small town to support your heroes. None of this is easy, as characters not only take physical damage, but also mental damage – which will lead them to either surpass their limits or succumb to madness.

As the game itself warns, Darkest Dungeon is a game about making the most out of bad situations. Everything can go to hell really fast while dungeon crawling, and even the best-laid plans can and will crumble, so it’s also a test of your resolve as much as of your heroes.

Por que é que o escolhemos Darkest Dungeon challenges your strategy and nerves like no other, blending horror atmosphere with punishing gameplay that keeps you coming back for more.

What sets Darkest Dungeon apart is its brutal difficulty and psychological depth. The stress system adds a fresh layer of tension that pushes players to make tough choices, and its gothic art style combined with eerie music pulls you into a truly oppressive world. Every run is a tense journey that truly rewards your effort.

My Verdict: Darkest Dungeon is a punishing yet deeply rewarding gothic roguelike that masterfully blends strategy, tension, and psychological horror into every desperate crawl.

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3. Diablo IV [Best Loot-Driven ARPG Experience]

Our Score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, open-world Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series Year of release 2023 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime 30–50 hrs main, 100+ endgame Best for Loot-driven ARPG lovers What I liked Huge open world and refined combat

If you haven’t played any game in the Diablo franchise, it’s basically a huge tug-of-war match between heaven and hell. In every game, you play as a mortal champion, mowing down hordes of hellish foes as you fight to reclaim the world.

Diablo IV continues this trend with punchy, lightning-fast gameplay, open world progression, deep character building mechanics (thank God they brought back skill trees), and tons of gear to up your numbers. Wrap all this up with some truly gorgeous graphics, and you’ve got a pretty dang good open-world game on your hands.

To top it off, Diablo IV refines everything that makes an ARPG great: customizable builds via skill trees, gear-based progression, satisfying hack-and-slash combat, and a world packed with dungeons to farm.

Por que é que o escolhemos It’s a no-brainer for dungeon crawler fans: deep loot systems, flexible builds, and one of the most iconic atmospheres in the genre.

Note that Diablo IV is a live-service game, meaning that there’s pressure on the devs to continuously make the game better, especially since there are a lot of worthy competitors!

My Verdict: Diablo IV delivers a dark, expansive, and visually stunning ARPG experience, blending satisfying combat, deep customization, and endless loot-driven progression.

★ Best Loot-Driven ARPG Experience Diablo IV on Xbox Shop on Eneba Diablo IV Platinum Shop on Eneba

4. Slay the Spire [Best Deck-Building Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score Enebameter 9.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike deck-builder Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android

Year of release 2019 Creator/s Mega Crit Games Average playtime 20–30 hrs per run Best for Strategy and card game fans What I liked Tons of build variety and replayability

Not all dungeon crawlers have to be character RPGs. In Slay the Spire, you’ll play as one of four different classes – the warlike Ironclad, the cunning Silent, the newly-awakened Defect, or the ascetic Watcher – in a quest to climb 50 floors and slay the spire.

While this would make for a great RPG on its own, this awesome deck-building game forgoes mechanics often used by dungeon crawlers. Instead, Slay the Spire uses card-based roguelike deckbuilder gameplay as its core. But Slay the Spire is also awash in dungeon-crawling staples – there’s plenty of loot and equipment to be had in the form of unlockable cards and relics that boast passive effects.

Por que é que o escolhemos It’s an addictive roguelike with smart deckbuilding and dungeon crawler bones that keep every run fresh.

No two runs ever feel the same. And if you think you’ve mastered it, mods open the door to a ton of replayability. It’s also one of the best roguelike games for a reason: tight mechanics, infinite depth, and a progression system that rewards both skill and experimentation.

My Verdict: Slay the Spire masterfully mixes roguelike progression with deep deck-building strategy, offering endless replayability and rewarding experimentation with every climb.

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5. Legend of Grimrock [Best Old-School Grid Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Dungeon crawler, real-time combat Platforms PC, iOS, Switch Year of release 2012 Creator/s Almost Human Games Average playtime 15–20 hrs Best for Old-school dungeon crawler fans What I liked Classic grid puzzles with a modern polish

Legend of Grimrock is a first-person, grid-based dungeon crawler that draws heavy inspiration from the classics, but cranks everything up with modern visuals and real-time combat. You’ll lead a party of prisoners through deadly labyrinths in hopes of earning freedom, but brute force alone won’t cut it.

This series shines in its exploration and puzzle-solving. Expect hidden buttons, pressure plates, teleporters, and cryptic riddles that’ll test your patience and perception. Every corner might hold treasure or a trap waiting to kill your whole squad.

As a true dungeon crawler, it pushes you to think several steps ahead. You’ll need to read the battlefield and treat every room like it could end your run.

Por que é que o escolhemos It’s a modern dungeon crawler built on classic roots that combines deep exploration, challenging puzzles, and tough difficulty in a sleek real-time experience.

Don’t let the sleek graphics fool you: Grimrock is brutal, and you’ll need to manage food, positioning, and resources constantly. More than just slaying foes, it’s about reading the dungeon’s patterns before it buries you in them.

My Verdict: Legend of Grimrock is a classic grid-based dungeon crawler with smart puzzles, tense combat, and a perfect balance of nostalgia and modern design.

★ Best Old-School Grid Dungeon Crawler Legend of Grimrock on PC Shop on Eneba Legend of Grimrock 2 on PC Shop on Eneba

6. Grim Dawn [Best Classic Hack-and-Slash ARPG]

Our Score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, hack-and-slash Platforms PC, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Crate Entertainment Average playtime 60–80 hrs main, 100+ full Best for ARPG fans who want deep customization What I liked Massive skill trees and dark setting

Grim Dawn is (not to oversell it), the apotheosis of older ARPGs. Just enough story and setting, tons of action, lots of enemies to splat, oodles of fun abilities to use, and a staggering amount of customization, whether via masteries (classes), gear, or constellations (a secondary passive skill tree). Because of this, you’re completely free to pursue whatever build you want.

Por que é que o escolhemos Grim Dawn gives you massive build variety, satisfying combat, and player-friendly systems that keep every run engaging and rewarding.

And while this may sound intimidating, don’t worry – Grim Dawn is a fantastic hack-and-slash game that really wants you to succeed, offering you powerful tools such as stat and ability resets as well as item crafting to ensure that your build is always within reach.It’s this openness that puts Grim Dawn in my list of dungeon crawlers to play.

My Verdict: Grim Dawn delivers a classic hack-and-slash ARPG experience with deep customization, dark atmosphere, and satisfying loot-driven gameplay.

★ Best Classic Hack-and-Slash ARPG Grim Dawn on PC Shop on Eneba Grim Dawn – Forgotten Gods Expansion (DLC) on PC Shop on Eneba

7. Labyrinth of the Demon King [Best Horror Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Dungeon crawler, survival horror Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Switch Year of release 2025 Creator/s J.R. Hudepohl / Top Hat Studios Average playtime 10–15 hrs Best for Horror fans who like dungeon crawling What I liked Feudal Japan vibe and tense combat



Labyrinth of the Demon King mixes classic dungeon crawling with a touch of survival horror vibes. Instead of just charging into a dungeon to grind for loot, you’re creeping through feudal Japan–inspired halls where every corner feels like it could be your last. It’s built for players who love the thrill of exploration but also crave that constant tension where survival isn’t guaranteed.

Playing it, I felt that push-and-pull between curiosity and dread. The combat is fast and punishing, and even weaker enemies can ruin your run if you get careless.

I liked how the game forces you to pace yourself; resources are scarce, so every swing of your weapon or item you burn matters. The flip side is that this pacing can feel a bit slow if you’re used to nonstop action, but that’s also part of its charm.

Por que é que o escolhemos Its blend of survival horror, brutal combat, and feudal Japan-inspired atmosphere creates a dungeon crawler that feels tense, immersive, and genuinely threatening from start to finish.

Visually, the game leans hard into the eerie. Environments are dark but rich in detail, and the feudal Japan setting gives it a unique identity among dungeon crawlers.

The soundtrack layers in traditional Japanese instruments with oppressive drones, and it nails that sense of “something’s waiting for you deeper in.

My Verdict: Labyrinth of the Demon King gives a tense and atmospheric horror dungeon-crawling experience, blending feudal Japan aesthetics with punishing combat and survival strategy.

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8. Hades [Melhor jogo de ação roguelike de ritmo acelerado]

A nossa pontuação Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Tipo de jogo RPG de ação no estilo roguelike Plataformas PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Switch, iOS Ano de lançamento 2020 Criador(es) Supergiant Games Tempo médio de jogo 20–30 horas na campanha principal, mais de 50 horas no total Ideal para Fãs de jogos roguelike de ritmo acelerado O que gostei Ciclo de combate viciante e história em evolução

Quando se trata de roguelikes de ação, o Hades destaca-se como um dos melhores. Para além do combate, o Hades destaca-se na narrativa, entrelaçando a mitologia grega na sua história com interações ricas entre personagens e um conto comovente sobre família e redenção.

Combina combate rápido e responsivo com um sistema de progressão único, em que cada jogada é gratificante, graças a bónus poderosos, variedade de armas e melhorias meta que te permitem moldar o teu estilo de jogo. O ritmo do jogo mantém-te preso, por isso cada tentativa de fuga parece nova e emocionante.

Porque é que o escolhemos O Hades domina a ação rápida, a progressão significativa e uma narrativa profunda, tudo num pacote roguelike bem acabado que vais ter dificuldade em largar.

O sistema de combate do jogo gira em torno de combos fluidos e vários tipos de armas, o que permite estratégias diferentes em cada jogada. As melhorias permanentes dão uma forte sensação de progressão, enquanto os elementos aleatórios das masmorras garantem que nenhuma jogada seja igual à outra. Já para não falar das opções de acessibilidade que ajudam os jogadores a ajustar a dificuldade ao seu nível de conforto.

O meu veredicto: O Hades oferece uma experiência roguelike emocionante e em ritmo acelerado, combinando combate viciante, uma narrativa rica e uma progressão gratificante a cada jogada.

★ Best Fast-Paced Action Roguelike Hades on Xbox Shop on Eneba Hades II on PC/Xbox Shop on Eneba

9. Enter the Gungeon [Best Bullet Hell Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Bullet hell roguelike Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Dodge Roll / Devolver Digital Average playtime 15–20 hrs Best for Bullet hell shooter fans What I liked Wild arsenal and chaotic action

For fans of fast-paced roguelike dungeon crawlers, Enter the Gungeon provides nonstop action with frantic gunplay and tight controls. Its top-down shooter mechanics combine perfectly with roguelike elements like procedurally generated levels, tons of unique guns, and punishing difficulty that keeps you on your toes.

The game’s arsenal is wild and creative: from standard firearms like AK-47s and laser rifles to bizarre weaponry like a letter R and a camera that shoots bullets. This variety spices up gameplay and encourages experimentation. Plus, Enter the Gungeon supports couch co-op, which makes it an excellent pick for duo players who want to blast through chaotic dungeons together.

Por que é que o escolhemos? It’s a bullet-hell roguelike with endless weapon variety and co-op fun – perfect for players who want challenge and chaos in one package.

Story-wise, you dive into the mysterious Gungeon to find the legendary Gun That Can Kill The Past, facing off against relentless enemies and deadly traps at every turn.

My Verdict: Enter the Gungeon gives you a chaotic and bullet-hell dungeon-crawling experience, packed with inventive weapons, fast-paced action, and relentless challenges.

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10. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth [Best Dark Humor Roguelike]

Our Score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Top-down roguelike shooter Platforms PC, PS4, Vita, Xbox One, Switch, iOS Year of release 2014 Creator/s Edmund McMillen Average playtime 20–30 hrs Best for Roguelike fans who like dark humor What I liked Endless item combos and replayability

I’m once again asking you to play my favorite game. Y’know, the one where you play as a dead baby and fart on Satan to kill him. Or pee, or poop, or blood vomit, or whatever hilarious thing you picked up on the way down the basement.

Beneath all that wild humor, The Binding of Isaac is a deep roguelike dungeon crawler packed with procedurally generated dungeons, a massive variety of items, crazy item synergies, and brutal enemies and bosses.

The game’s layers of complexity unfold with every run, as you discover new combinations that drastically change gameplay. Randomized layouts and unpredictable encounters keep you on your toes, while the extensive unlock system rewards persistence. It’s a game that’s as challenging as it is unpredictable, mixing grotesque comedy with hardcore mechanics.

Por que é que o escolhemos? Its outrageous humor and bizarre items create a dungeon crawler experience that’s equal parts hilarious and addicting, keeping players laughing and grinding for hundreds of hours.

The Binding of Isaac isn’t just one of the greatest dungeon crawlers, it’s one of the best games, period.

My Verdict: The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth delivers a darkly humorous and endlessly replayable roguelike, packed with inventive items, challenging enemies, and outrageous surprises.

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11. Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection [Best Hardcore Mapping RPG]

Our Score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Dungeon crawler RPG Platforms Switch, PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Atlus Average playtime 40–60 hrs Best for Hardcore dungeon explorers What I liked Map-making system and tough battles

The Etrian Odyssey series is one that’s always close to my heart and is one of my picks for the best adventure games because of how “simple” it is.

It stands out for its challenging gameplay, old-school dungeon exploration, and a map-drawing feature that lets you personalize your journey. The game requires careful strategy and planning so that every victory comes with a true sense of achievement.

Every Etrian Odyssey title has the same premise: there’s a giant tree with a dungeon, and your quest is to explore and map each and every floor. Naturally, you’ll need to fight monsters, overcome traps, and solve puzzles to progress, so you’ll need to form a guild and assemble heroes in parties of five.

Por que é que o escolhemos We love Etrian Odyssey for its pure and challenging dungeon crawling, combined with unique mapping gameplay that stands apart from anything else out there.

What really sets Etrian Odyssey apart is just how much it adheres to the difficulty of its forefathers. This retro first-person RPG may look cute, but don’t be fooled – this game is brutal. You’ll not only need to build and outfit your guild members well to survive but also learn how to draw your own dungeon maps!

My Verdict: Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection offers a challenging and rewarding dungeon-crawling RPG experience, where strategic mapping, tough battles, and careful planning define every expedition.

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Our Score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Dungeon crawler with horror Platforms Switch, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Poppy Works, EXPERIENCE / Aksys Games Average playtime 30–40 hrs Best for Horror RPG fans What I liked Creepy tone and intricate dungeon design

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi is another worthy addition to retro dungeon crawlers. This first person dungeon crawler takes full advantage of humanity’s propensity for exploring big nasty caves in search of rewards.

As the chief of Cassandra Co., the newly opened District 99 was supposed to be a literal Argen mine. Instead, the portal to the surface broke, trapping virtually the entire company in Yomi. It’s not all bad, though, as you and your workers (with customizable portraits, classes, and skills) have special augmentations that allow you to fight Yomians on equal footing.

What really sets Undernauts apart is its unique map construction system. As you explore, you build doors, ladders, and bridges to create your own paths and uncover new areas. This hands-on approach to mapping adds a tactical layer to the classic dungeon crawl experience.

Por que é que o escolhemos Its blend of immersive storytelling, customizable characters, and innovative map-building mechanics make Undernauts a standout retro dungeon crawler worth playing.

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi shines in its immersion. The ominous terror and droning soundtrack of the first area is something I’ll always remember, and the range of character customization runs the gamut from high fantasy to depressingly dystopian, with literal schoolchildren signing up to be Undernauts. You just can’t save everyone.

My Verdict: Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi is a chilling and immersive horror-themed dungeon crawl, combining intricate level design, tense combat, and a dark, atmospheric narrative.

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13. Gauntlet: Slayer Edition [Best Co-op Arcade Dungeon Crawler]

Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, hack-and-slash Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s Arrowhead Game Studios Average playtime 10–15 hrs Best for Co-op hack-and-slash players What I liked Simple, fun combat with friends

Lovingly restored and retouched for a modern audience, Gauntlet: Slayer Edition is an almost 1:1 recreation of the arcade classic. Players will once again play as Thor the Warrior, Thyra the Valkyrie, Merlin the Wizard, or Questor the Elf as they dive deep into dungeon master Morak’s maze.

The game truly shines in its 4-player co-op experience, where teamwork and friendly fire make every session intense and unpredictable. Each hero brings unique abilities that complement team strategies, so every party composition is crucial. The universe is packed with vibrant dungeons and hordes of enemies to blast through.

This *is* Arrowhead we’re talking about after all, so of course there’s friendly fire, so beware your friends as much as your enemies!

Por que é que o escolhemos? Its timeless 4-player co-op gameplay, diverse heroes, and frantic dungeon-crawling action make Gauntlet a go-to for group gaming sessions.

No matter if you’re playing with friends locally or online, Gauntlet offers a fast-paced, chaotic dungeon crawl that’s perfect for casual fun or serious co-op runs.

My Verdict: Gauntlet: Slayer Edition delivers fast-paced, cooperative arcade dungeon-crawling fun, perfect for friends seeking chaotic hack-and-slash action.

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14. Core Keeper [Best Survival Sandbox Dungeon Adventure]

Our Score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox survival RPG Platforms PC, PS4/5, Xbox One/Series, Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Pugstorm / Fireshine Games Average playtime 50–100 hrs Best for Survival crafting fans What I liked Great mix of mining, farming, and co-op

Core Keeper is a shining example of how gaming evolves and blends together genres to create unique experiences. Often described as a blend of Terraria and Diablo, this game has a little bit of everything – dungeon crawling, sandbox building, forging, farming and fishing (and even cooking!).

As an explorer on a new planet, you’re quickly separated from the rest of your group thanks to your curiosity.

No matter, the underground has plenty of stuff to explore too – caverns filled with materials to build structures and tools, plants and organic materials from the native flora and fauna, and even furniture and paintings to transform your dungeon hideout into an actual home!

While Core Keeper is already plenty of fun solo, it also has co-op for up to 8 players. And even though there’s already a ton of content, you can enrich your Core Keeper experience via mods!

Por que é que o escolhemos Its unique mix of survival, crafting, co-op dungeon crawling, plus endless modding potential make Core Keeper a must-play for fans wanting variety and creativity in their adventures.

One thing that sets Core Keeper apart is how it seamlessly blends dungeon crawling with deep crafting and exploration. You’re also building your base, managing resources, and customizing your gear. The game’s expansive underground world gives you plenty of secrets to uncover, and playing with friends makes every expedition more exciting.

My Verdict: Core Keeper brings a rich and engaging survival sandbox adventure, blending mining, crafting, dungeon exploration, and co-op fun into a truly immersive experience.

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15. Stoneshard [Best Gritty Medieval Roguelike RPG]

Our Score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Turn-based roguelike RPG Platforms PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s HypeTrain Digital / Ink Stains Games Average playtime 30–50 hrs Best for Hardcore RPG fans What I liked Gritty permadeath mechanics and depth

Picture it: a cadre of medieval mercenaries, living free and earning piles of cash and loot, and pledging allegiance to none but gold. Stoneshard will quickly remind you that merc life is much more brutal – so much so that I’d call this one of the best open-world games you can get right now.

In Stoneshard, you play as a mercenary under the command of Verren, a senior merc who’s uncovered a deadly artifact on a contract that went FUBAR.

To survive in the medieval world of Aldor, you’ll need to earn a living by taking on contracts from war-ravaged villages, far-flung hamlets, and affluent cities. Paying the bills is a core part of Stoneshard, as you’ll need gold to stave off hunger, thirst, wounds, pain, sanity, and depression. It’s that kind of immersive sim.

Stoneshard leans hard into the low fantasy medieval setting, so it should come as no surprise that this game is difficult. However, that’s part of the challenge, and wily mercs will always find a way to overcome unfair odds – or run and live to fight another day.

Por que é que o escolhemos? Stoneshard is a top choice for players seeking deep, realistic dungeon crawlers with immersive survival mechanics and intense battles set in an expansive world.

What makes Stoneshard stand out is how it combines tough survival mechanics with classic RPG progression. You’ll manage your merc’s health and sanity while exploring a harsh medieval world full of danger and opportunity. The game’s challenging combat and deep character customization keep every playthrough fresh and intense.

My Verdict: Stoneshard offers a gritty and challenging medieval roguelike RPG, combining permadeath mechanics, deep survival systems, and tactical combat for hardcore players.

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16. Cryptmaster [O melhor RPG de masmorras baseado em jogos de palavras]

A nossa pontuação Enebameter 8.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Tipo de jogo RPG de exploração de masmorras com mecânicas de palavras Plataformas PC, Switch Ano de lançamento 2024 Criador(es) Lee Williams, Paul Hart, Akupara Games Duração média do jogo 15–20 horas Ideal para Fãs de puzzles com jogos de palavras O que gostei Um sistema de digitação único combinado com jogabilidade de RPG

O Cryptmaster é um jogo de digitação que é em parte um jogo de quebra-cabeças, em parte um jogo de exploração de masmorras e que inclui combate em tempo real. Uma combinação improvável, mas o Cryptmaster conseguiu fazer com que funcionasse. De todos os jogos desta lista, este destaca-se pela sua enorme inovação.

Tal como na maioria dos jogos retro de exploração de masmorras, vais mergulhar nas profundezas húmidas numa perspetiva na primeira pessoa com um grupo de exploradores. A particularidade aqui é que são todos zombies, e o vosso necromante/mestre da masmorra, que há muito sofre, está sempre a controlar-vos.

As palavras são as tuas armas no Cryptmaster, e não só vais precisar de escrever qualquer coisa — sim, literalmente qualquer coisa — para interagir com o mundo, como também para resolver quebra-cabeças e derrotar inimigos.

Embora possas jogar a sério, o Cryptmaster recompensa a criatividade a cada passo. Vais divertir-te muito mais com o jogo (e ter algumas respostas hilariante) se pensares fora da caixa!

Porque é que o escolhemos A sua combinação inteligente de jogabilidade baseada na digitação com a exploração de masmorras, além do humor, da resolução de quebra-cabeças e das partidas épicas de «Whatever» (que poderia ser um jogo por si só) fazem do Cryptmaster um título inovador e que se destaca no género.

O que realmente distingue o Cryptmaster é a sua fusão criativa entre a mecânica de digitação e a exploração clássica de masmorras. A digitação não é só um artifício aqui, é a forma como lutas, resolves quebra-cabeças e interages com o mundo do jogo. Esta abordagem original desafia os teus reflexos e a tua criatividade, fazendo com que cada jogada pareça uma experiência única.

O meu veredicto: O Cryptmaster oferece um RPG de masmorras inteligente e inovador, combinando jogos de palavras, mecânicas de digitação e combate em tempo real numa experiência única e envolvente.

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O meu veredicto geral sobre os melhores jogos de exploração de masmorras

Os jogos de exploração de masmorras têm um impacto diferente dependendo do que procuras, e tentei associar o jogo certo ao tipo certo de jogador. Cada um destes destaca-se por uma razão, e vale a pena dedicares-lhes o teu tempo se quiseres perder-te no subterrâneo:

Para os fãs de roguelike → Hades . O combate é gratificante e vem acompanhado de uma história que vai evoluindo, o que faz com que cada jogada pareça nova.

. O combate é gratificante e vem acompanhado de uma história que vai evoluindo, o que faz com que cada jogada pareça nova. Para os viciados em estratégia → Darkest Dungeon . Este é brutal, mas a mecânica de stress e a tensão constante fazem com que cada decisão conte. Se queres um desafio que teste tanto o teu cérebro como o teu grupo, é este mesmo.

. Este é brutal, mas a mecânica de stress e a tensão constante fazem com que cada decisão conte. Se queres um desafio que teste tanto o teu cérebro como o teu grupo, é este mesmo. Para caçadores de itens → Diablo IV . A rotina é interminável, o mundo é enorme e as definições de personagens são complexas. Se vives para os itens e a progressão de poder, nada te satisfaz tanto como o Diablo.

. A rotina é interminável, o mundo é enorme e as definições de personagens são complexas. Se vives para os itens e a progressão de poder, nada te satisfaz tanto como o Diablo. Para os fãs dos clássicos jogos de masmorras → A Lenda de Grimrock. Exploração em grelha com quebra-cabeças e armadilhas por todo o lado, é a volta perfeita às raízes do género com o toque moderno na medida certa.

Seja qual for o teu estilo de jogo, há aqui uma masmorra à tua espera para te devorar e cuspir de volta. Escolhe aquela que mais te agrada e mergulha nela. Mas lembra-te: quanto mais fundo fores, mais difícil fica.

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