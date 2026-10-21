15 Top Apps to Make Money With $0 in 2026

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Online work is an effective way to make money, especially with top apps that let you make money with $0 startup or entry fees. Delivery work is the most common example of this, but it’ll need existing forms of transportation.

Our guide ranks 15 real earning platforms, explaining their startup requirements, fees, payout minimums, and realistic first-month results.

You’ll find game rewards, delivery work, tutoring, research studies, design, and resale. The best choice for you depends on your existing resources, like spare time, transport, skills, or items to sell. Two entries also have important cost exceptions, so free registration isn’t the only test. Use those differences to choose among the top apps to make money with $0.

Is it Even Possible to Make Money With Zero Startup Cost?

Yes, the top apps for making money with $0 let you start without buying anything. Income ranges as widely as $15 to $800 after expenses and a tax allowance. Your result depends on existing equipment, local demand, and the hours you can actually work.

After earning, though, remember that a 15.3% self-employment tax rate applies under specific tax rules to net self-employment earnings Cashback has a different catch: you must already be shopping. Good apps to make money from planned purchases can return a few dollars, but spending extra dents the savings. If you only have a phone to do online work with, start with no-purchase rewards or studies.

If you’ve got a mode of transport, consider delivery. With subject knowledge or a portfolio, build client work alongside immediate income. This full guide on apps to make money helps you compare those categories. One of the quickest ways to start earning online is through rewards apps like Snakzy.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Start without a deposit and build toward the $35 cashout threshold during spare-time play. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

15 Best Ways to Make Money With $0

Compare these Top apps to make money with $0 by the resources you already own and the time you can commit.

1. Snakzy [Zero-Cost Mobile Game Rewards]

Best for Getting paid for completing in-game milestones Average monthly income $5 to $30 Payout threshold $35

Use Snakzy to get paid for completing milestones within mobile games. With this rewards app, you can easily make around $5 to $30 a month, but the $35 withdrawal threshold means you won’t be able to cash out immediately.

You play through featured mobile games and earn rewards after reaching their listed milestones. Check each offer before starting: a download alone may not qualify, and a milestone can require continued play. Among apps to make money with $0, this suits someone who already enjoys games and doesn’t need to turn every spare minute into paid work.

Here’s how to get started.

Download the app and create your account.

Review the available payout options and connect an eligible method.

Choose a featured game and read its milestone conditions.

Complete the listed requirements and check that rewards appear.

Request payment when your withdrawable balance reaches $35.

Truly Free to Start Snakzy 4.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $35 payout threshold, with no user fee. Download Snakzy

2. DoorDash [Food Delivery With Existing Transport]

Best for Earning income by delivering food, groceries, and retail orders Average monthly income $500 to $2,500 Payout threshold $0 or $1.99 fee for Fast Pay (instant)

Choose DoorDash if you already have a suitable mode of transport and can work busy meal periods. After operating costs and a tax allowance, your average earnings come to $10 to $18 an hour.

Registration costs nothing, but even top apps to make money with $0 require delivery equipment. You need an eligible car, bike, or scooter where that mode is supported, plus a phone and any required insurance. Confirm that your insurance permits delivery use before accepting orders.

There’s no minimum threshold to withdraw earnings, which are paid out weekly. However, you can use the optional Fast Pay route, paying $1.99 per transfer.

Apply through the Dasher application and submit valid ID.

Complete the background-check process.

Select an approved vehicle type for your area.

Start with a lunch or dinner window in a familiar zone.

Use weekly deposits, or check Fast Pay eligibility after two weeks and 25 deliveries.

Peak-Hour Delivery Work DoorDash 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Weekly direct deposit has no minimum; existing transport is required. Apply to DoorDash

3. Uber Eats [Delivery Driving With a Second App]

Best for Earning by delivering food, groceries, and convenience orders using a car, scooter, bike, or by walking Average monthly income $400 to $2,500 Payout threshold $0 or $1.75 Instant Transfer

Uber Eats is another way of earning through delivery services, with gross earnings of $15 to $22 an hour gross before gas, taxes, and other expenses.

You also need an eligible delivery mode, ID, a smartphone, and the required documents for your market.Your earnings are deposited into your account weekly for free, but you can also use the Instant Pay option for a $0.85 charge.

Apply through Uber’s driver app and choose delivery work.

Submit identity and vehicle documents requested for your delivery mode.

Complete screening and wait for account activation.

Work a familiar area during a busy meal period.

Check payment eligibility.

Optional Instant Transfers Uber Eats 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Weekly deposits have no minimum; instant cashout carries a fee. Apply to Deliver

4. Instacart [Grocery Shopping and Delivery]

Best for Get paid for shopping for and delivering grocery orders Average monthly income $300 to $2,000 Payout threshold $0 or $0.50 for Instant Cashout

Among the top apps that make money with $0, Instacart suits frequent grocery shoppers, with an estimated $15 to $20 gross earning per order you fulfill.

Full-service work requires you to have a car, and the earnings from each order batch varies by items, distance, weight, and stops. Compared to delivery apps, grocery work rewards store knowledge as much as driving speed.

Your earnings are paid out weekly, but eligible instant withdrawals can arrive within about 30 minutes if you pay an Instant Cashout fee of $0.50.

Apply through the shopper signup and provide requested documents.

Complete the background check.

Select full-service work.

Compare batch pay with item count, store layout, and total driving distance.

Finish orders accurately.

Don’t accept a complicated batch just because its total looks attractive. Heavy items, multiple customers, and difficult substitutions can turn it into a long job. Good apps to make money need a workable local offer mix. Before taking full-service work, confirm you can handle the lifting and transport groceries safely.

Grocery Shopping Work Instacart 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Full-service shopping requires a car; standard payouts are weekly. Apply to Shop

5. TaskRabbit [Local Errands and Handyman Tasks]

Best for Making money by completing handyman tasks, home assembly, and local errands Average monthly income $500 to $3,000 Payout threshold $0

Set your own rate on TaskRabbit. This errand-running app has a market rate of about $20 to $60 an hour for many local tasks. You keep your entire rate and tips, but you’ll have to cover your own travel expenses, supplies, tools, and taxes.

Though this is one of our top apps to make money with $0, some areas may have a local registration fee. There’s no minimum for cashing out your earnings, and payment typically lands three to five business days after processing.

Underpricing is the main snag many people hit for this one. Include travel and preparation when deciding your minimum workable rate. First-month receipts might reach $100 to $400 as you win early bookings, with expenses and taxes still due.

Apply and complete identity verification.

Check the registration fee before committing.

Select tasks you can complete safely with existing tools.

Set your rate, service area, and realistic availability.

Confirm the scope with the client, complete the task, and submit your invoice.

Keep Your Listed Rate TaskRabbit 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Check the current registration fee for your market before applying. Become a Tasker

6. Wyzant [Online and In-Person Tutoring]

Best for Earning from 1-on-1 online or in-person academic tutoring Average monthly income $300 to $3,500 Payout threshold $0

Tutoring on Wyzant lets you set your own rate, with most tutors making about $19 to $45 per hour after commission. However, you’ll still need to win students and prepare for your classes.

Among our top apps to make money with $0, Wyzant offers a free tutor listing, but with a 25% platform fee deducted from your earnings. Choose a subject you can teach clearly, since you can earn more if you can produce clear improvements in one area.

Payments are released on the first and fifteenth with no minimum balance.

Create your free tutor profile and complete required approvals.

Select subjects that match your actual knowledge.

Set an hourly rate that covers preparation and platform fees.

Respond to suitable inquiries and agree on lesson goals.

Teach the session and record it through the platform.

Don’t compete only on price. Explain the level you teach, the problems you help solve, and how you’ll use the lesson time. Among apps to make money with $0, tutoring offers room to grow, but earning from home still starts with finding someone who needs your expertise.

Set Your Tutoring Rate Wyzant 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free tutor listing, with a 25% platform fee on lessons. Apply to Tutor

7. Clickworker [Microtasks and Data Labeling]

Best for Making money from completing micro-tasks, AI training, and research Average monthly income $20 to $200 Payout threshold Varies by payment method

Use Clickworker to earn from short online tasks, with an estimated effective rate of $4 to $9 an hour once you qualify for suitable work. It pays by completed task, so empty queues and qualification time can pull your overall rate lower.

Tasks can include labeling data, checking information, surveys, and language work. Registration is free, and there’s no freelancer commission deducted from the listed task reward. That makes it one of the apps to make money with $0 without vehicle costs.

When testing which top apps to make money with $0 work for you, start by learning the processes and rules behind a task.

Register and complete your profile accurately.

Add an available payment method.

Take qualifications for categories you understand.

Complete a small batch and check its acceptance status.

Track payable earnings against your method’s minimum.

No Freelancer Commission Clickworker 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Weekly payment runs apply once earnings are payable and the minimum is met. Join Clickworker

8. Prolific [Paid Academic Research Studies]

Best for Getting paid by taking behavioral, academic, and scientific research studies Average monthly income $50 to $300 Payout threshold $6

Prolific pays you to take research studies with a minimum rate of $8 an hour. That floor applies to study time, not the hours you spend waiting for an eligible invitation.

Researchers choose participant groups, so your profile determines which opportunities appear. Answer demographic questions honestly and keep your details consistent. Among apps to make money with $0, paid research can offer better compensation for active minutes, but you can’t create demand by being online longer.

To cash out, you need $6 or £6 minimum balance.

Apply for a participant account and complete any identity checks.

Fill in the screening profile truthfully.

Check each study’s device and eligibility requirements.

Complete accepted studies carefully within their time limits.

Withdraw after enough approved earnings become available..

Minimum Study-Pay Standard Prolific 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $8 hourly study-pay floor, without guaranteed study availability. Join as Participant

9. 99designs [Logo and Graphic Design Contests]

Best for Freelance graphic designers competing in design contests or securing direct 1-on-1 client projects Average monthly income $500 to $3,000 Payout threshold $25 Payoneer / $50 PayPal

Enter 99designs contests only if you can accept unpaid attempts, with illustrative winning prizes of $100 to $300. After platform fees, you’ll take home about $85 to $255 from that range before other charges and taxes.

Applying costs nothing, but acceptance requires suitable design work. You need a portfolio, original ideas, and software that supports the required deliverables. This is one of the top apps to make money with $0 if you have strong existing skills and are willing to put in unpaid work to prepare.

Platform fees range from 5% to 15%, depending on level, plus an introduction fee up to $100 for applicable new-client work.

Apply for a designer account and submit your portfolio.

Read the contest brief, prize terms, and deliverable requirements.

Create an original concept and submit.

Revise if shortlisted.

Complete handover after a win, then request an eligible payout.

The payout minimum is $25 through Payoneer or $50 through PayPal, with processing typically one to three business days after handover.

Design Contest Opportunities 99designs 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to apply; only selected contest designs earn a prize. Apply as Designer

10. Voices [Beginner Voiceover Gig Work]

Best for Earning from voiceover work for commercials, audiobooks, video games, animation, and corporate videos Average monthly income $200 to $3,000 Payout threshold $0

Consider Voices if you already have clean recording equipment. Landing a gig is the most difficult part for this one, with short beginner gigs paying $50 to $200.

For readers comparing top apps to make money with $0, we suggest using the free Guest account to start. Paid membership has different access and visibility features, like the ability to audition for every open listing.

You need a quiet room and recordings that meet the client’s technical requirements. A basic USB microphone may cost roughly $50 to $100, so this isn’t a true zero-cash option if you don’t have equipment yet. Among apps to make money with $0, voice work qualifies only when your existing setup and free account access are enough.

Create a Guest talent profile and check its current access limits.

Record a clean sample in a quiet space.

Describe your voice style and upload relevant demos.

Pursue opportunities available to your membership level.

Agree on scope, deliver the files, and complete the approval process.

Voiceover Profile Option Voices 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Guest membership is free; job access differs by membership tier. Compare Talent Plans

11. Swagbucks [Everyday Rewards and Cashback]

Best for Making money by taking paid surveys, playing games, and shopping online for cashback Average monthly income $5 to $25 Payout threshold $3 select gift cards; $5 to $25 PayPal

Use Swagbucks for small rewards, with casual activity modeled at $5 to $25 a month. Heavier use may reach more, but surveys, offers, and shopping rewards can’t replace a dependable hourly wage.

You earn SB points through eligible activities, including surveys, shopping, and featured offers. Among the top apps to make money with $0, Snakzy offers a game-focused alternative with a $35 cashout threshold. Swagbucks offers shopping cashback rewards, but it isn’t an exact substitute for cash.

Every 100 SB points is equivalent to $1, and there’s a minimum of $5 before you can cash out. Check the actual catalog before treating points as spendable cash, and start with no-purchase activities to prevent unnecessary spending.

Create a free account and complete your profile.

Choose a suitable survey or another currently available free activity.

Read eligibility, completion, and tracking conditions.

Check that the expected SB credits to your account.

Redeem a reward after reaching its listed minimum.



Several Reward Categories Swagbucks 3.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Select gift cards start at $3; redemption choices vary. Explore Swagbucks

12. Ibotta [Grocery and Retail Cashback]

Best for Cashback on grocery purchases, retail shopping, online orders, and submitting itemized receipts Average monthly income $10 to $40 Payout threshold $20

Use Ibotta on groceries you already buy to get $10 to $40 a month in cashback. It returns part of qualifying spending, so it isn’t exactly an income source.

You can activate eligible offers, buy the correct products, and submit a receipt. Brand, package size, quantity, and retailer rules can all matter. Among apps to make money with $0, cashback means no joining charge, not money without a purchase.

Before withdrawing the cash, you’ll need to complete the actual shopping and receipt validation processes first. This is one of the top apps to make money with $0 if you want to get cashback from your existing grocery list:

Create your account and choose participating retailers you already use.

Activate relevant offers before shopping.

Match the product, size, and quantity to the offer conditions.

Submit your receipt within the allowed window or use supported linking.

Review approved rewards and your account’s withdrawal requirements.

The best apps to make money from purchases are the ones that fit your existing habits; switching stores and making extra trips will only cost you more than it will reward you.

Rewards on Planned Groceries Ibotta 3.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join; qualifying purchases and withdrawal eligibility are required. Get Ibotta

13. Rakuten [Online Shopping Cashback]

Best for Cash back on everyday shopping, in-store purchases, dining, and travel expenses Average monthly income $2 to $10 Payout threshold $5.01

Use Rakuten before your planned online purchases to get cashback. Casual shoppers report earnings of at $5 to $20 per quarter, which makes it a savings tool with a slow confirmation cycle, not a practical route to income.

You don’t pay a membership fee for standard cashback, which is why this made our list of top apps to make money with $0, but your net household savings still depend on buying the right item at the best total price, including delivery charges.

A $5.01 minimum is required for free quarterly cashout payments. Returns or excluded products can remove a reward before it clears.

Create your account and get the app or browser extension.

Check cashback exclusions.

Activate cashback and complete the purchase.

Keep the order record and watch pending cashback.

Choose an eligible payout option after confirmation.

Forgetting activation is a frequent reason rewards don’t track. Good apps to make money from shopping need only brief attention, but they aren’t completely passive, so be sure to keep an eye on your rewards and payment timelines.

Online Purchase Rebates Rakuten 3.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Regular quarterly payouts require $5.01 in confirmed rewards. Join Rakuten

Best for Passive income as an artist or designer by uploading custom artwork for print-on-demand Average monthly income $10 to $200 Payout threshold $20

Open a Redbubble shop if you already have original designs. New-shop income sits at $5 to $50 a month after sales begin. Your first month can still produce no sales, and account fees reduce what you keep.

You upload artwork and choose products; and the platform handles production and fulfillment when someone makes a purchase. Print-on-demand also means you don’t have to buy stock to resell, which makes this one of the top apps to make money with $0. However, you’ll still need time for design, product placement, descriptions, and promotion.

Monthly payment requires a $20 threshold, with the payment cycle centered on the fifteenth. To actually make money with just $0 on this platform, you’ll have to have existing designs already, or put in the time to create your works.

Open your artist account and complete payout details.

Upload original artwork at the required resolution.

Check placement separately on each selected product.

Set margins and write accurate titles, tags, and descriptions.

Promote relevant listings and review earnings after fees.

No Inventory Purchase Redbubble 3.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free shop opening, with a $20 payout threshold and applicable account fees. Open a Shop

15. Poshmark [Secondhand Clothing Resale]

Best for Earning money by reselling new and pre-owned clothing, shoes, and accessories Average monthly income $50 to $250 Payout threshold $0 or $2 for Instant Transfer

Sell clothing you already own on Poshmark, where a useful closet clean-out might generate $50 to $300 from initial sales. That turns existing possessions into cash.

Listing costs nothing. First-month proceeds may range from $0 to $150, but make sure to account for the $2.96 selling fee is $2.95 for sales below $15 or 20% on sales of $15 and above. Calculate your proceeds before accepting a buyer offer, including any shipping discount you agree to.

Sale proceeds release after the acceptance window, generally within three days of delivery. Bank transfer takes additional processing time after you request it. Among apps to make money with $0, resale can pay sooner, but only if someone buys your existing items.

Create your account and set up your closet.

Photograph each item clearly, including flaws and size labels.

Compare similar sold items before choosing a price.

Pack the sale securely and follow the provided shipping instructions.

Request payment once the proceeds become available.

Overpricing keeps otherwise useful inventory sitting unsold. Describe garment conditions honestly and include measurements. Hiding damage or wear-and-tear can create disputes and delay payment.

Sell Existing Clothing Poshmark 3.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. No listing fee; sales incur a $2.95 charge or 20% commission. Start a Closet

How the 15 Compare

App Real Startup Cost Fee/Commission Payout Minimum Payment Timing Estimated First-month Income Snakzy $0 0% $35 Immediate to 48 hours after threshold $5 to $30 monthly DoorDash $0, but needs existing transport $1.99 optional Fast Pay $0 Every Monday $300 to $600 first-month part-time take-home Uber Eats $0, but needs existing transport $0.85 optional Instant Transfer $1 for Instant Transfer Weekly $300 to $600 first-month part-time take-home Instacart $0, but needs car for full-service work $0.50 optional Instant Cashout $0 Every Wednesday $250 to $650 first-month part-time take-home TaskRabbit $0, with some locations requiring registration fee $0 $0 Three to five business days after processing $100 to $400 Wyzant $0 25% standard platform fee $0 Twice monthly $0 to $200 after commission Clickworker $0 with existing equipment $0 Varies by payment method Weekly $50 to $150 Prolific $0 with existing equipment $0 $6 Tuesday and Friday cycles in supplied terms $20 to $50 99designs $0 5% to 15% depending on client fees $25 Payoneer; $50 PayPal One to three business days $85 to $255 Voices $0 with existing setup 20% platform fee $0 Friday after approval $40 to $160 per gig Swagbucks $0 for no-purchase activities $0 $3 select gift cards; $5 PayPal Two to five business days after redemption $5 to $25 Ibotta $0 $0 $0 Varies with reward $10 to $40 monthly cashback Rakuten $0 $0 $5.01 Quarterly $2 to $7 Redbubble $0 with existing artwork Applicable earnings-based account fees $20 Monthly $5 to $50 Poshmark $0 $2.95 below $15; 20% at $15 or more $0 Three days after bank acceptance $0 to $150

How This List Was Built

We built a list comparing the qualities of 15 earning platforms, not a ranked fastest-cash leaderboard. Free access, transparent payment terms, practical requirements, and realistic first-month expectations were verified for each entry.

The selection covers rewards, delivery, local services, skilled work, and resale available to US readers, subject to individual eligibility. Apps to make money with $0 need a route to starting without buying stock or paying for leads.

We’ve listed many more ways to make money with apps, but with different requirements and earning models. Our fuller list could help you find more options that fit better or could be stacked atop each other.

More Reward Apps That Pay You

Reward platforms are an easy way to earn extra cash for free. They suit spare-time activity and can complement delivery apps to make money.

Use Eneba’s rewards app, Snakzy, to provide a reliable boost to your income simply by playing mobile games. You can also choose other rewards apps that work similarly.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy $35 Cash; available transfer options shown in the app Mobile app; check device eligibility PrizeRebel $5 PayPal, gift cards; catalog-dependent options Web, including mobile browsers ySense Reward-dependent; check the catalog PayPal, gift cards, and supported account options Web and supported mobile apps KashKick (18+) $10 PayPal; check current redemption options Web and supported mobile apps

When comparing the top apps to make money with $0, start with one alternative rather than several unfinished balances. The best apps to make money through rewards let you reach a useful redemption without purchases or constant referrals.

For more ways to make extra money, you’ll likely need to invest more time, skills, and even be willing to spend on premium features or equipment.

Low $5 Reward Minimum PrizeRebel 3.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free account, with reward redemption from $5. Join PrizeRebel

Gigs vs. Skill: Which Should You Pick?

Delivery apps give you immediate access to paid tasks once you join the platform. Skill platforms usually pay more per booked hour, but it’s harder to find and secure your own clients as a tutor or designer.

If your schedule can accommodate both, you can try to stack the two: paid work you can access quickly, plus a focused profile built around an existing skill.

The Hidden Costs Behind Free Delivery Apps

Operating costs and tax reserves together can absorb roughly 25% to 40% of gross receipts, which is a huge dent in your earnings. Remember to account for mileage, vehicle costs, tax circumstances, and the offers you accept.

Apps to make money with $0 can therefore require real cash even when signup itself is free, for things like insurance, tires, repairs, and other costs.

Once you have an estimate on how much operating expenses are, compare delivery apps to make money by net return per hour, including waiting. Among apps to make money with $0, driving has a higher cash ceiling than rewards, but a bad route can still leave you worse off.

What Doesn’t Work

Reject any app that demands a deposit to unlock earnings or promises guaranteed daily returns for trivial activity.

Watch for these warning signs before committing your time or money:

Deposit-to-unlock tasks: Stop if the app says you need to top up an account to finish a task set or release earnings.

Stop if the app says you need to top up an account to finish a task set or release earnings. Recruitment as the only product: Avoid schemes where rewards depend mainly on bringing in more paying participants. You need an understandable task, sale, or service behind the payment.

Avoid schemes where rewards depend mainly on bringing in more paying participants. You need an understandable task, sale, or service behind the payment. Fixed returns for watching ads: never accept such setups unless there’s clear withdrawal procedures and a sustainable business model.

If these warning signs appear, stop and reassess before continuing.

Protect Your Account and Set Limits

Protect your accounts as well as your time. Leave if the work is unclear, the minimum payout keeps growing, or support asks for money. Delivery apps to make money have visible operating costs; rewards have eligibility conditions.

Neither justifies an unexpected deposit demand. Apps to make money with $0 should improve your position without trapping more of your cash. Use a reliable, low-effort, easy-access way to make money using free apps in the meantime.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Use spare-time play to build toward $35 while keeping your main earning plan focused. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Final Verdict on Top Apps to Make Money With $0

Choose Snakzy for free spare-time game rewards or eligible research studies for phone-based earnings, and remember that cashback only helps with planned purchases, and isn’t a source of income by itself. The deciding trade-off among the top apps to make money with $0 is immediate work access versus time spent building clients.

Keep expenses low until demand proves itself. Choose apps to make money with $0 whose requirements and payment timing fit your circumstances.

FAQs