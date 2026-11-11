Sign Up Bonus Apps: 17 Best Picks in 2026

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Sign up bonus apps can look like easy money, but the advertised reward isn’t always cash you can use right away. Many people look for apps that give you money for signing up, though a welcome credit might count toward your account balance, while a betting promotion could give you bonus bets that aren’t withdrawable.

Claiming a bonus can also involve an extra step, such as making a qualifying purchase through Rakuten. Banking offers may require eligible direct deposits, and free stock promotions can have holding periods before you can withdraw the proceeds. Many people often ask what apps give you free money for signing up before creating an account.

This guide covers 17 apps and platforms, explaining what each offer gives you and what you need to do to claim it. We’ll also flag options that reward you for completing tasks but don’t actually offer a traditional sign-up bonus.

What Can You Really Get From a Sign-Up Bonus?

Sign up bonus apps don’t all reward you in the same way. If you want to know what apps give you money for signing up, note that some provide account credits or cash, while others offer points, free stocks, or promotional bets. Here’s how the main types work:

Welcome credits: You may receive credit after registering and confirming your account, though withdrawal minimums can still apply. One example is the initial $5 credit from InboxDollars.

You may receive credit after registering and confirming your account, though withdrawal minimums can still apply. One example is the initial $5 credit from InboxDollars. Task-based bonuses: Completing a profile, playing a game, or scanning a receipt can unlock starter rewards. A referral code entered before your first eligible receipt can earn bonus points through Fetch.

Completing a profile, playing a game, or scanning a receipt can unlock starter rewards. A referral code entered before your first eligible receipt can earn bonus points through Fetch. Referral bonuses: These can require a qualifying action after entering a referral code. Linking a payment method and sending $5 within 14 days, for example, can qualify new users for a $10 reward from Cash App.

These can require a qualifying action after entering a referral code. Linking a payment method and sending $5 within 14 days, for example, can qualify new users for a $10 reward from Cash App. Cashback bonuses: You’ll usually need to make an eligible purchase before receiving the reward. Spending requirements, tracking rules, and purchase exclusions apply to welcome offers from Rakuten.

You’ll usually need to make an eligible purchase before receiving the reward. Spending requirements, tracking rules, and purchase exclusions apply to welcome offers from Rakuten. Banking bonuses: These tend to offer larger cash amounts but have stricter requirements. A qualifying direct deposit and physical card activation are necessary for the standard $100 referral offer from Chime.

These tend to offer larger cash amounts but have stricter requirements. A qualifying direct deposit and physical card activation are necessary for the standard $100 referral offer from Chime. Free stock bonuses: You can receive shares after opening and verifying a brokerage account. Stock prices can change, and a 30-day restriction applies to withdrawing the reward’s cash value from Robinhood.

You can receive shares after opening and verifying a brokerage account. Stock prices can change, and a 30-day restriction applies to withdrawing the reward’s cash value from Robinhood. Betting bonuses: These may require a real-money wager, and promotional bets can’t be withdrawn as cash. They can also expire before you use them, as explained in the bonus bet rules for DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you want to avoid spending money, look for apps that give you money for signing up instantly or task-based bonuses with achievable requirements. Cashback offers make sense for purchases you already planned, while banking and investment promotions may suit people who already intend to use those services. Betting offers carry the added risk of losing money on wagers.

Sign-up bonuses from sign up bonus apps are generally one-time rewards. If you’re looking for other ways to earn beyond welcome offers, our guide to money making apps covers additional options and how they work.

17 Best Sign Up Bonus Apps

These 17 sign up bonus apps cover everything from gaming and paid surveys to shopping, banking, investing, and betting promotions. If you are exploring apps with sign up bonus offers, each entry explains the available welcome reward, how to qualify, and any restrictions you should know before signing up.

1. Snakzy [Best Rewards App for Gaming]

Best for Mobile gamers interested in welcome points and ongoing game rewards Payout methods PayPal rewards, gift cards, and eligible Eneba products Welcome bonus Up to $10 in bonus points for eligible new users, subject to offer availability How to qualify Create a new account and claim the available welcome points Main catch First reward redemption generally requires 35,000 coins, approximately $35 in reward value

Playing mobile games can earn you coins toward gift cards and other rewards through Snakzy. The app features various genres, including puzzle games and card games, with coins awarded for completing eligible sessions and in-game milestones. If you are researching apps that give you free money for signing up, this platform is worth checking out.

New players may receive up to $10 in welcome bonus points, according to the current Google Play listing. The bonus amount and availability can change, and the points count toward your first redemption requirement, which appeals to users exploring apps that pay you to sign up without any upfront cost.

That first payout is the main consideration. You’ll generally need 35,000 coins, equivalent to approximately $35 in reward value, before unlocking the rewards shop. After your first redemption, most rewards start at $10, with smaller options available to eligible VIP users.

Among sign up bonus apps, Snakzy suits people who already enjoy mobile gaming and plan to keep playing. The welcome points help with the initial balance, but earning the remaining coins requires completing game activities.

Make sure you install eligible games through Snakzy and keep tracking enabled during gameplay. Missing tracking requirements can prevent coins from being credited. Our guide to game apps to win real money covers additional gaming reward options.

PLAY-TO-EARN Play Games, Earn Rewards Free to join, with welcome points for eligible new users and a first reward threshold of approximately 35,000 coins. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players



2. Swagbucks [Best for Shopping-Based Welcome Points]

Best for New users planning an eligible online purchase Payout methods Gift cards and PayPal Welcome bonus $10 (1,000 SB) after a qualifying $25 purchase How to qualify Activate the welcome offer and make an eligible purchase within 30 days Main catch Bonus crediting can take over a month, and some retailers and purchases are excluded

Swagbucks is a rewards platform that lets you collect points, called SB, through online shopping, surveys, games, and promotional offers. You can redeem those points for gift cards or PayPal cash, with 100 SB generally worth $1 in reward value.

For shoppers comparing sign up bonus apps, Swagbucks advertises a $10 welcome reward (1,000 SB). You’ll need to make a qualifying purchase to claim it, following these steps:

Activate the welcome bonus in the Swag Ups section of your account.

Spend at least $25 through an eligible store within 30 days of registering.

through an eligible store within 30 days of registering. Make sure your purchase earns at least 25 SB. Travel bookings and MyGiftCardsPlus purchases don’t qualify.

Once the bonus is credited, you can use the points toward available rewards on these sign up bonus apps. Select gift cards start at $1, while a $5 PayPal redemption costs 530 SB, including a 30 SB processing charge. Reward delivery can take up to 10 business days.

I’d recommend checking this offer when you already have an eligible purchase planned. Some users look for a $50 sign up bonus instant withdraw deal, but retail cashback rewards require purchase confirmation instead. For other earning opportunities, our guide to side hustle apps covers options beyond shopping rewards.

$10 Shopping Bonus Swagbucks 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn a $10 welcome bonus after an eligible $25 purchase, with gift card redemptions starting at $3. Join Swagbucks



3. Rakuten [Best for Cashback Welcome Offers]

Best for Earning cashback and welcome rewards on planned shopping Payout methods PayPal, check, American Express points, or Bilt points Welcome bonus Varies by promotion How to qualify Published welcome terms require $25 in eligible purchases within 90 days Main catch Purchases require confirmation, and payments follow a quarterly schedule

Rakuten is a cashback platform that rewards you for shopping at participating retailers. You can activate cashback through its website, app, or browser extension before making a purchase, then receive a percentage of eligible spending back once the retailer confirms it.

New members can also receive welcome or referral bonuses, although the amount depends on the promotion available when they join. The published welcome-bonus terms require at least $25 in qualifying purchases within 90 days, while referral offers have separate conditions. If you’re comparing sign up bonus apps, check the exact reward and requirements attached to your registration link.

Cashback payments are issued quarterly in February, May, August, and November, once your confirmed balance reaches $5.01. Available options include PayPal, check, American Express Membership Rewards points, and Bilt points. Pending purchases won’t count toward your payment until they’re approved.

The biggest thing to watch is purchase tracking. You need to activate cashback before checkout, and returned or excluded purchases may disqualify you from receiving the bonus. If you are researching what apps give you money for signing up, keep in mind that cashback portals require shopping activity first. I’d stick to purchases you already planned, since spending extra just to unlock a reward can easily outweigh its value.

Cashback Welcome Offers Rakuten 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Check available welcome bonuses and earn cashback on eligible purchases, with quarterly payouts from $5.01. Join Rakuten

4. Freecash [Best for First-Offer Welcome Credit]

Best for New users who want a welcome credit alongside game and task rewards Payout methods PayPal, bank transfers, gift cards, and cryptocurrency, depending on region Welcome bonus $10 in account credit for eligible new users How to qualify Verify your email and start your first eligible offer Main catch First withdrawal requires $5–20, depending on region, plus identity verification

Freecash is a get-paid-to platform where you can earn rewards by playing mobile games, completing surveys, and trying advertiser offers. Each activity has its own reward amount and requirements, which you can check before getting started.

Among sign up bonus apps, Freecash offers a $10 welcome credit to eligible new users after email verification and starting their first offer. The credit goes toward your account balance, although availability depends on your region.

If you’re starting with sign up bonus apps for gaming, a few precautions can help you avoid tracking problems:

Install the game through the tracked link provided by Freecash.

Check whether the offer requires a new installation or specific in-game milestones.

Review the completion deadline before committing your time.

Your first withdrawal requires $5–20, depending on your region, along with identity verification using an accepted ID and selfie. Available payment methods vary, and PayPal and bank transfers carry a 5% withdrawal fee.

The welcome credit gives you a starting balance, but you may need additional earnings to cash out. Users seeking a $5 sign up bonus instant withdraw should note that minimum withdrawal thresholds still apply. Our guide to how Freecash works explains its reward system and withdrawal process in more detail.

$10 Welcome Credit Freecash 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible new users can receive a $10 welcome credit, with first withdrawals starting at $5–20 depending on region. Join Freecash



5. Branded Surveys [Best for Survey-Based Welcome Points]

Best for New users interested in earning points through surveys Payout methods PayPal, bank transfers, and gift cards Welcome bonus Up to 100 points ($1) through eligible registration offers How to qualify Complete the initial registration and extended profile survey Main catch You need 500 approved points ($5) before redeeming rewards

Branded Surveys is a survey platform that rewards users for sharing their opinions on products and services. Once you’ve completed your profile, the platform matches you with available surveys based on your demographics and interests.

One of the top apps that give money for signing up, Branded Surveys advertises a 100-point welcome reward worth $1 on selected registration pages. Many sign up bonus apps provide initial credits for finishing your profile, and the standard sign-up process here has offered 50 points for completing your initial profile and another 50 for finishing an extended profile survey. Check the available promotion when registering, as offers may vary.

There’s also a separate referral program that can award new members up to 500 additional points after reaching Silver and Gold badge milestones. These rewards require further survey participation, so they shouldn’t be counted as part of the initial welcome credit. Some users looking for a sign up bonus instant withdraw deal should note that points accumulate gradually.

You can redeem your balance once you’ve earned 500 approved points, equivalent to $5. Available payment methods include PayPal, gift cards, and bank transfers for eligible US members. Payout approval generally takes one to two business days, with instant approval available to Silver and Gold members.

Survey availability depends on your profile, and you won’t qualify for every opportunity. When evaluating apps with sign up bonus offers, I’d recommend checking the estimated time and reward before starting each survey to see whether it’s worth completing.

$1 Survey Welcome Bonus Branded Surveys 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible new users can receive up to 100 welcome points worth $1, with reward redemptions starting at $5. Join Branded Surveys



6. Mistplay [Best for Mobile Gaming Welcome Points]

Best for Mobile gamers who want welcome points and ongoing gameplay rewards Payout methods Gift cards, including PayPal rewards where available Welcome bonus 200 units for eligible new users, plus 100 extra units through qualifying referral links How to qualify Register for a new account and claim the available welcome units Main catch Units aren’t withdrawable cash, and additional gameplay is needed to reach the reward redemption threshold

Mistplay is a mobile gaming rewards app that lets you earn units by discovering and playing games. You can exchange those units for gift cards from brands such as Amazon, Google Play, and PayPal, depending on your region. The app is free to join, with rewards available through eligible gameplay and in-game milestones.

Among sign up bonus apps, Mistplay offers 200 welcome units to new players. Joining through an eligible referral link can add another 100 units, bringing the starting total to 300. These units count toward your first reward, but they cannot be withdrawn directly as cash.

To get started:

Download Mistplay and create a new account.

Check your welcome units and any available referral bonus.

Install eligible games through Mistplay and complete gameplay milestones to earn more units.

The main limitation is that welcome units alone generally won’t cover your first redemption. Those hoping for apps that give you money for signing up instantly will need to keep playing until they reach the required balance, which varies by reward and region. Mistplay also requires gameplay tracking, so installing games outside the app or playing previously installed titles may prevent you from earning units.

I’d recommend Mistplay for people who already enjoy mobile games and don’t mind collecting rewards gradually. You can also check our guide on how to earn money on Mistplay for a closer look at its reward system and earning opportunities.

200 Welcome Units Mistplay 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Get 200 welcome units as a new user, with another 100 available through eligible referrals. Redeem accumulated units for gift cards. Join Mistplay



7. InboxDollars [Best for Email-Confirmation Credit]

Best for New users who want a welcome credit after email confirmation Payout methods PayPal, virtual gift cards, and eligible Visa rewards Welcome bonus $5 after email confirmation, plus $15 after meeting additional requirements How to qualify Confirm your email and earn $10 through eligible tasks within 60 days Main catch Published withdrawal minimums conflict between the help center and payment terms

Online surveys, mobile games, and advertiser offers are the main ways to earn through InboxDollars. The platform displays rewards in dollars, so you can see how much each activity contributes to your account balance.

Among sign up bonus apps, InboxDollars currently advertises a $20 welcome promotion with two stages:

First $5: Confirm your email address after registering to receive the initial credit.

Confirm your email address after registering to receive the initial credit. Remaining $15: Earn an additional $10 by completing eligible tasks within your first 60 days. The extra bonus is awarded within one day after you qualify.

Completing both stages brings your account balance to at least $30, including the $10 you earned through tasks.

There is one complication worth checking before signing up. The platform’s payment help page lists $15 for a first withdrawal and $10 for subsequent requests, but its published payment terms still specify a $30 minimum. Check the redemption requirement displayed in your account.

Available withdrawals include PayPal and gift cards, with processing times depending on the reward selected. While some search for a $5 sign up bonus instant withdraw, the welcome credit here is a useful head start, although reaching the required balance may involve additional surveys or game offers.

$5 Email Confirmation Credit InboxDollars 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Get $5 after email confirmation, with another $15 available after earning $10 through eligible tasks within 60 days. Join InboxDollars



8. Toluna [Best for Survey Welcome Points]

Best for New users who want welcome points and ongoing paid survey opportunities Payout methods PayPal and gift cards, depending on country Welcome bonus 500 points for new members How to qualify Register for a free Toluna account and complete the sign-up process Main catch Welcome points alone aren’t enough for redemption, and reward minimums vary by country

Toluna is an online survey platform that rewards users for sharing their opinions on products, brands, and services. Members earn points by completing surveys, updating their profiles, and participating in eligible community activities. Those points can eventually be exchanged for PayPal rewards or gift cards, depending on where you live.

For people comparing sign up bonus apps, Toluna offers 500 welcome points after registration. The bonus gives you a small starting balance, but you’ll need to complete additional activities before redeeming anything. Some regional promotions also offer extra points for completing profile surveys, although these aren’t guaranteed for every new user.

Here’s how to get started:

Create a free Toluna account and complete the registration process.

Verify your email address and fill out your profile surveys.

Complete available surveys to collect additional points toward your first reward.

The biggest limitation is the payout requirement. Some gift card rewards start around 30,000 points, equivalent to approximately $10, but the minimum varies by country and reward type. Toluna also allows up to three weeks for reward delivery after redemption. Your points expire after 16 months, so leaving your balance unused for too long can cost you.

I’d consider Toluna if you enjoy answering surveys and want a small welcome bonus without making a purchase. Many popular apps that give you money for signing up use survey models like this. Just remember that survey availability depends on your profile, and you won’t qualify for every opportunity. Our guide to the best survey sites that pay covers more alternatives worth comparing.

500 Welcome Points Toluna 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Receive 500 points after registration, then complete surveys to earn more. PayPal and gift card rewards vary by country. Join Toluna



9. TopCashback [Best for No-Minimum Cashback Payouts]

Best for Shoppers who want to withdraw cashback at any available balance Payout methods PayPal, bank transfer, Venmo, and gift cards Welcome bonus No guaranteed US sign-up bonus currently verified How to qualify Check for an active new-member promotion and follow its qualifying purchase requirements Main catch Retailers must confirm cashback before it becomes withdrawable, which can take several weeks

Shopping at participating retailers through sign up bonus apps like TopCashback lets you earn back a percentage of eligible purchases. The platform works through a website, browser extension, and mobile app, with cashback rates varying by store and product category.

Although previous promotions have offered $15 to new members, a standard US welcome bonus isn’t currently confirmed. The published referral program awards the referring member $10 once their friend earns $10 in eligible cashback within 365 days. That reward goes to the existing member, so don’t assume a referral link gives you the same amount.

If you’re comparing sign up bonus apps, check the promotion attached to your registration link before joining. New-member shopping deals can have specific purchase amounts, retailer exclusions, and expiration dates. It remains one of the top apps that give you free money for signing up when shopping online.

One useful feature is the absence of a minimum cashback withdrawal threshold. Once a retailer confirms your purchase and the balance becomes payable, you can request your money through available payment methods. Approval can take several weeks, particularly when a store has a long return period.

I’d consider TopCashback for purchases you already have planned, especially if its cashback rate is competitive. For anyone seeking a $50 sign up bonus instant withdrawal offer, standard cashback platforms pay out confirmed earnings over time rather than instant large lump sums. Our guide to passive income with money making apps also explains how shopping rewards fit into broader money-saving strategies.

No Minimum Cashback Payout TopCashback 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Shop through participating retailers and withdraw confirmed cashback at any available balance. Check for active welcome promotions. Join TopCashback



10. PrizeRebel [Best for Occasional Bonus Codes]

Best for Survey takers interested in occasional promotional bonus points Payout methods PayPal, Venmo, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and gift cards, depending on location Welcome bonus No guaranteed sign-up credit currently verified How to qualify Register for free and redeem an active promotional code when available Main catch Bonus codes are occasional, and earning enough points for redemption can take time

Paid surveys and advertiser tasks earn you redeemable points through PrizeRebel, one of several popular sign up bonus apps operating since 2007. Members can choose from available surveys or offers, then exchange their points for cash and gift card rewards.

Although it’s often included among sign up bonus apps, PrizeRebel doesn’t currently advertise a guaranteed welcome credit on its main public pages. The platform does release promotional codes for bonus points, but these are occasional offers with limited availability and expiration dates.

You can find these codes through the platform’s social media channels, Discord community, and promotional emails. You’ll need an active code to claim the extra points, and the amount awarded depends on the promotion.

For regular rewards, PrizeRebel advertises $5 as its minimum PayPal redemption, with standard gift cards also available from $5. Smaller denominations may appear in the rewards catalog depending on the region and offer. Most processed digital rewards are delivered within 24 hours, although higher-value activities can involve additional verification and pending periods.

I’d only consider PrizeRebel if you also want to complete surveys or other tasks. An occasional bonus code alone is unlikely to provide enough points for redemption. People looking for apps that give you money for signing up instantly may find the task accumulation process slower than expected. Our review of whether PrizeRebel is legit looks more closely at its payouts and limitations.

Occasional Bonus Codes PrizeRebel 3.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn rewards through surveys and offers, with occasional promotional bonus points and PayPal redemptions from $5. Join PrizeRebel

11. Microsoft Rewards [Best for Existing Microsoft Users]

Best for Existing Microsoft users who want points toward gift cards Payout methods Gift cards, Xbox credit, sweepstakes entries, and charitable donations Welcome bonus Up to 1,320 points through a reported referral-linked Welcome Quest, subject to eligibility How to qualify Join through an eligible referral link and complete the Welcome Quest shown in your account Main catch Points cannot be withdrawn as cash, and the Welcome Quest may not be available to every user

Searching with Bing, completing quizzes, and participating in daily activities can earn you points through sign up bonus apps like Microsoft Rewards. The free program works with an existing Microsoft account, making it convenient if you already use the company’s services.

New users may encounter a Welcome Quest offering up to 1,320 bonus points when registering through an eligible referral link. The reported promotion requires completing the activities shown on your Rewards dashboard, which can include searches and quizzes. Availability and task requirements can vary, so check the offer before registering.

For people exploring sign up bonus apps, there’s an important limitation here. Microsoft Rewards points have no cash value, and the Welcome Quest alone may not provide enough for a gift card.

Those searching for apps that give money for signing up should consider other cash options instead. Microsoft lists gift card rewards from around 1,600 points for selected Xbox or Microsoft Store options, with other retailers generally requiring more.

You can continue collecting points through eligible searches and daily challenges, although earning limits differ by region. Rewards also vary by country, and points expire after 12 months of inactivity.

I’d consider this a small benefit for people who already use Bing or Xbox. If you want to know what apps give you money for signing up, remember that this platform provides ecosystem points rather than cash. The welcome points may help you reach your first redemption, but they aren’t a substitute for a cash sign-up bonus.

Welcome Quest Points Microsoft Rewards 1.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible new users may receive up to 1,320 Welcome Quest points, with gift card rewards available after reaching the required balance. Join Microsoft Rewards



12. Woolsocks [Best for European Cashback Rewards]

Best for European shoppers interested in cashback and referral rewards Payout methods Bank transfers to an eligible IBAN Welcome bonus No guaranteed €3 new-member bonus currently verified How to qualify Join in a supported market and complete any applicable promotional requirements Main catch Not available to US residents, and the €25 referral reward goes to qualifying referrers

Cashback from online shopping, eligible store purchases, and linked bank transactions can be collected through sign up bonus apps like Woolsocks. The app also offers spending insights, making it useful for people who want to track expenses while collecting shopping rewards.

The €3 sign-up bonus mentioned in older promotions isn’t confirmed as a standard reward for new users. Under the published referral program, someone joining through a friend’s invitation must complete one of these actions to help the referrer qualify:

Connect a valid bank account with an IBAN.

Verify their phone number and earn €3 in cashback through eligible activity.

The €3 in the second option is cashback you must earn. It’s not automatically credited when you register. Members who successfully refer two qualifying friends can receive a €25 referral gift card, subject to the program’s terms.

Once cashback is confirmed in your Cashback Sock, you can request a payout to an eligible bank account. Transfers can take several business days. Auto Rewards also require a linked bank account and have individual merchant and 30-day limits.

Availability is another major consideration. Woolsocks currently operates in seven European countries, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands. US residents aren’t eligible.

If you’re comparing sign up bonus apps, I’d check the specific European promotion before joining. Woolsocks makes sense for eligible shoppers interested in its ongoing cashback features, but a new-member reward shouldn’t be assumed. Finding apps with sign up bonus features in Europe often requires checking local terms carefully.

European Cashback Rewards Woolsocks 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn cashback from eligible shopping in supported European countries, with referral rewards available after qualifying activities. Join Woolsocks



13. Fetch Rewards [Best for Receipt-Based Welcome Points]

Best for Shoppers who want bonus points for scanning receipts Payout methods Gift cards and other rewards in the app’s catalog Welcome bonus 1,000 referral points after your first eligible receipt How to qualify Enter a referral code before scanning your first receipt Main catch First redemption is generally limited to rewards worth $10 or more

Everyday receipts can earn you points through Fetch, one of the top sign up bonus apps that accepts purchases from grocery stores, restaurants, and other retailers. You’ll receive at least 25 points for a qualifying physical receipt, with additional rewards available through selected brands and promotions.

New users can also collect 1,000 referral bonus points after entering an invite code and submitting their first eligible receipt. The code must be applied before the first receipt is processed, and the bonus points are added automatically afterward.

The main limitation is redemption. While most rewards have a minimum of 3,000 points, your first redemption generally needs to be a $10, $25, or $50 reward. Smaller $3 and $5 options become available afterward. This is worth knowing when comparing sign up bonus apps since the referral reward alone won’t cover your first gift card.

Points also expire after 90 consecutive days of inactivity. Scanning another receipt, redeeming a reward, or completing an eligible activity can keep your account active.

I’d treat Fetch as a small benefit of shopping you already do. For users interested in apps that give you money for signing up, receipt scanners are convenient additions. You can find more similar options in our guide to apps like Fetch.

1,000 Referral Points Fetch 2.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Get 1,000 referral points after your first eligible receipt, then collect points toward gift card rewards. Join Fetch



14. Cash App [Best for Cash Referral Bonuses]

Best for New users who want a cash referral reward Payout methods Cash App balance or transfer to a linked bank account Welcome bonus $10 for qualifying new users through the published referral promotion How to qualify Enter a referral code, link an eligible payment method, and send $5 within 14 days Main catch Requires a real $5 payment, and bonus delivery can take up to 30 days

Sending money to friends, splitting bills, and making purchases are some of the everyday uses of Cash App. The service lets you transfer money between accounts and access your balance through a linked payment method or Cash App Card.

For people comparing sign up bonus apps that pay in cash, Cash App publishes a $10 referral reward for eligible new US users. You’ll need a valid referral code and must complete several steps to qualify:

Download the app and enter the referral code.

Link a new debit card or bank account.

Send at least $5 to another person’s Cash App account within 14 days of entering the code.

to another person’s Cash App account within 14 days of entering the code. Keep your payment method linked until the bonus is paid.

Once you’ve completed the requirements, the referral bonus can take up to 30 days to arrive. The credited balance can be spent through Cash App or transferred to your bank.

Standard bank withdrawals are free and usually take one to three business days. Instant transfers carry a fee of 0.5%–2.5%, subject to minimum charges.

Make the qualifying payment to someone you know and trust, since completed transfers may be difficult to reverse. If you’d like more options beyond referral rewards, our guide to apps that pay you covers other earning methods.

$10 Cash Referral Bonus Cash App 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible new users can receive $10 after sending a qualifying $5 payment within 14 days using a referral code. Get Cash App



15. Chime [Best for Direct Deposit Bonuses]

Best for New checking account customers with eligible direct deposits Payout methods Cash credited to your Chime Checking Account Welcome bonus $100 through the standard referral program How to qualify Use a referral link, receive a qualifying $200 direct deposit within 45 days, and activate your physical debit card Main catch Ordinary bank transfers don’t qualify, and card activation has a separate 14-day deadline

Managing your money, receiving paychecks, and making everyday payments are the main functions of Chime. It’s a financial technology platform that offers checking and savings accounts through partner banks, with no monthly maintenance fees or minimum balance requirements.

For people comparing sign up bonus apps that pay cash, Chime offers a $100 standard referral bonus to eligible new members. You’ll need to complete these requirements:

Open a Chime Checking Account using an existing member’s referral link.

Receive a single qualifying direct deposit of at least $200 within 45 days of opening the account.

of opening the account. Activate your physical Chime debit card within 14 calendar days of receiving that deposit.

Qualifying deposits generally come from employers, payroll providers, gig platforms, or government benefit agencies. Transfers between your own bank accounts, PayPal payments, and other peer-to-peer transfers don’t count. Several smaller deposits also won’t satisfy the $200 requirement.

Once you’ve completed the conditions, the $100 bonus is credited to your checking account. Chime occasionally runs larger referral promotions, but their amounts and requirements depend on the specific offer.

I’d consider this option if you’re already planning to change where you receive your paycheck. Some users look for a $50 sign up bonus instant withdraw promotion, but larger financial platform rewards like Chime’s $100 offer require meeting specific deposit and card activation rules first. Missing either deadline can disqualify you even after successfully receiving your deposit.

$100 Direct Deposit Bonus Chime 3.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible new members can receive $100 after a qualifying $200 direct deposit and debit card activation. Explore Chime



16. Robinhood [Best for No-Deposit Stock Rewards]

Best for New investors interested in receiving free stock Payout methods Stock reward, with proceeds withdrawable to a linked bank account after the holding period Welcome bonus Free stock worth 200, with approximately 99% of users receiving $5 How to qualify Open an eligible brokerage account, link a bank account or debit card, and claim the reward Main catch You must wait 30 days to withdraw the reward’s cash value, and stock prices can change

Buying stocks, trading ETFs, and managing an investment portfolio are some of the activities available through Robinhood. The brokerage platform also offers a free stock promotion for eligible new customers opening their first taxable individual investing account.

Among sign up bonus apps, Robinhood stands out because you don’t need to deposit money to claim its stock reward. After your account is approved and you’ve linked a bank account or debit card, you can choose a stock using the reward value assigned to you.

The advertised range is 200, but approximately 99% of eligible users receive $5. Only around 0.1% get the maximum $200 reward, so that figure shouldn’t influence your expectations. You also have 60 days to claim the stock before the offer expires.

Once claimed, the reward stock can be sold after three trading days. However, you must wait at least 30 days after claiming it before withdrawing the corresponding cash value. The share price may also change during that period, affecting what you eventually receive.

I’d consider Robinhood if you’re already interested in opening an investment account. The free stock is a modest incentive, and the platform’s investment risks and account terms deserve consideration beyond the promotional reward. While it offers free stock, people looking for a sign up bonus instant withdraw feature should keep the holding period in mind.

Free Stock, No Deposit Robinhood 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible new users receive stock worth 200, with approximately 99% receiving $5 and a 30-day withdrawal restriction. Explore Robinhood



17. DraftKings Sportsbook [Best for First-Bet Promotions]

Best for Eligible adults who already plan to place sports wagers Payout methods Withdrawable cash winnings through supported bank, debit card, or PayPal methods Welcome bonus $150 in bonus bets after a qualifying $5 wager How to qualify Register as an eligible new Sportsbook customer and place a qualifying $5 bet Main catch Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash, have expiration dates, and require additional wagers

DraftKings Sportsbook is an online sports betting platform covering professional and college sports, with markets for game outcomes, player performance, and other events. Its availability depends on local gambling laws, and users must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction.

Betting sign up bonus apps often advertise large promotional amounts. The current DraftKings Sportsbook welcome promotion provides $150 in bonus bets after a qualifying $5 wager, distributed as follows:

$50 in bonus bets issued immediately after the qualifying wager.

issued immediately after the qualifying wager. Another $100 in bonus bets distributed over the following 14 days.

These promotional credits can’t be withdrawn as cash. You’ll need to place additional wagers to use them, and only winnings from successful bonus bets become withdrawable. The bonus-bet stake isn’t included in the winnings, and each credit must be used before the expiration date shown in your account.

Eligibility also matters. Most jurisdictions require users to be at least 21, although DraftKings Sportsbook permits users aged 18 or older in certain locations, including Kentucky and Wyoming. Geographic restrictions and promotional conditions apply.

I’d only consider this offer if you already intend to bet and understand the risk of losing your deposit. A $150 bonus-bet balance doesn’t guarantee any cash return, and the qualifying $5 wager can also lose.

$150 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Sportsbook 1.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible new customers can receive $150 in nonwithdrawable bonus bets after a qualifying $5 wager. View Offer



Sign Up Bonus Apps: Brief Comparison

The 17 platforms offer different types of rewards, including cash, points, cashback, free stock, and bonus bets. This comparison shows what new users can receive, the steps required to qualify, and any restrictions on accessing the reward.

I’ve also separated confirmed welcome offers from promotions that are unavailable or unverified, so readers can see which apps actually offer a sign-up incentive.

App New-User Reward How to Qualify Payout or Redemption Rules Snakzy Up to $10 in welcome points for eligible users Register and claim the available welcome promotion First redemption generally requires 35,000 coins, approximately $35 Swagbucks $10 (1,000 SB) Activate the offer and make a qualifying $25 purchase within 30 days Gift cards from $1 for select options, PayPal from 530 SB for $5 Rakuten Varies by promotion Make at least $25 in eligible purchases within 90 days under its published welcome terms Quarterly cashback payouts from $5.01 confirmed Freecash $10 welcome credit for eligible users Follow the eligible welcome offer or referral-code requirements First withdrawal requires $5–20, depending on region, plus ID verification Branded Surveys Up to 100 points ($1) Complete eligible registration and profile survey requirements Redeem from 500 approved points ($5) Mistplay 200 welcome units, plus 100 through eligible referrals Register for a new account; join through an eligible referral link for extra units Additional gameplay required to reach gift card redemption minimums InboxDollars $5 initial credit, plus $15 conditional bonus Confirm email and earn $10 through eligible tasks within 60 days First cash-out minimum is inconsistent across published terms, so check your account Toluna 500 welcome points Create a free account and complete registration Additional points required; reward minimums vary by country TopCashback No guaranteed new-member bonus verified Check for an active new-member shopping promotion No minimum withdrawal for confirmed payable cashback PrizeRebel No guaranteed welcome bonus verified Redeem an active promotional code if available PayPal and standard gift cards from $5 Microsoft Rewards Up to 1,320 Welcome Quest points, unconfirmed for general availability Join through an eligible referral and complete the available quest Redeem for gift cards and other rewards, not cash Woolsocks No guaranteed new-member bonus verified Check for eligible promotions in supported European countries Cashback paid to an eligible bank account Fetch 1,000 referral points Enter a referral code before scanning your first eligible receipt First redemption generally requires a reward worth at least $10 Cash App $10 referral bonus Enter a code, link an eligible payment method, and send $5 within 14 days Bonus can be spent or transferred once credited Chime $100 cash referral bonus Single qualifying $200 direct deposit within 45 days, plus card activation within 14 days of deposit Cash credited to your checking account after qualification Robinhood Free stock worth $5–200 Open an eligible brokerage account, link a bank account or debit card, and claim the reward 30-day restriction on withdrawing the reward’s cash value DraftKings Sportsbook $150 in bonus bets Place a qualifying $5 wager as an eligible new customer Bonus bets are nonwithdrawable. Qualifying winnings can be withdrawn

The best starting point depends on what you already plan to do. InboxDollars offers an initial welcome credit, while Mistplay and Toluna provide points for new users. Swagbucks and Rakuten tie their promotions to shopping, while Chime and Robinhood have additional account requirements before rewards become available.

For more on how bonus credits and completed tasks become withdrawable earnings, see our guide on whether Freecash pays real money.

How to Calculate the Real Value of a Sign-Up Bonus

An advertised $10 reward doesn’t always leave you with $10 to spend. When comparing sign up bonus apps, it’s worth calculating what you’ll actually receive after fees and any additional costs required to qualify.

Here’s a simple formula you can use:

Net bonus value = Usable reward value − Withdrawal fees − Extra qualifying costs

Take a $10 balance earned through Freecash, for example. With a 5% PayPal withdrawal fee, you’d receive $9.50 if you’re eligible to cash out. However, first withdrawals require $5–20 depending on your region, so that $10 balance might not be enough to request payment.

Shopping bonuses work differently. Suppose you receive a $10 reward after spending $25. If those were purchases you already planned, the bonus adds value once it’s confirmed. But if you bought something solely to qualify, you’ve spent $25 to receive a $10 reward and the purchased item.

Before signing up, check these details:

Actual reward value: Cash, welcome points, and gift cards aren’t interchangeable. Mistplay’s 200 units and Toluna’s 500 points don’t equal $200 or $500, and additional activity is required before redemption. Free stock can fluctuate in price, while bonus bets only provide potential winnings.

Cash, welcome points, and gift cards aren’t interchangeable. Mistplay’s 200 units and Toluna’s 500 points don’t equal $200 or $500, and additional activity is required before redemption. Free stock can fluctuate in price, while bonus bets only provide potential winnings. Additional expenses: Account for withdrawal fees, required purchases you wouldn’t otherwise make, and any money risked on wagers.

Account for withdrawal fees, required purchases you wouldn’t otherwise make, and any money risked on wagers. Time commitment: Include registration, verification, qualifying tasks, and other active work needed to claim the reward.

Include registration, verification, qualifying tasks, and other active work needed to claim the reward. Withdrawal conditions: Check minimum balances, holding periods, and any deadlines that could delay or prevent redemption.

You can also divide your net reward by the hours spent claiming it. An $8 reward that takes two hours of active work comes to $4 per hour, before any additional expenses. That’s an illustrative calculation, not a typical earning rate.

For a closer look at how verification and payout restrictions work, read our security and payout breakdown of Freecash. If you’re interested in earning beyond one-time promotions, our guide to making money with apps explores other options.

What Doesn’t Work

A generous-looking bonus can turn into a disappointing deal if you overlook the conditions. Before joining sign up bonus apps, watch out for these common mistakes:

Trusting unusually large bonus promises: An ad promising hundreds of dollars just for downloading an app deserves scrutiny. Check the official promotion terms, especially whether the advertised amount is cash, points, free stock, or betting credits.

An ad promising hundreds of dollars just for downloading an app deserves scrutiny. Check the official promotion terms, especially whether the advertised amount is cash, points, free stock, or betting credits. Spending money just to qualify: A $10 cashback bonus isn’t much help if you buy something you never needed. Check the eligible retailers and purchase requirements before committing.

A $10 cashback bonus isn’t much help if you buy something you never needed. Check the eligible retailers and purchase requirements before committing. Using an ineligible payment method: Moving money between your own accounts generally won’t qualify for Chime’s direct deposit bonus. Check which deposit sources are accepted and whether additional steps, such as card activation, are required.

Moving money between your own accounts generally won’t qualify for Chime’s direct deposit bonus. Check which deposit sources are accepted and whether additional steps, such as card activation, are required. Missing tracking rules and deadlines: Game offers may require a new installation through a specific link, while referral promotions can have strict time limits. Save the offer requirements before starting, especially when a purchase or several hours of gameplay are involved.

Game offers may require a new installation through a specific link, while referral promotions can have strict time limits. Save the offer requirements before starting, especially when a purchase or several hours of gameplay are involved. Confusing account credits with available cash: Receiving bonus points doesn’t guarantee you can redeem them immediately. Apps such as Freecash and Snakzy have first-withdrawal requirements, and some platforms also require identity verification.

You should also reconsider offers that demand substantial effort for a small reward. If earning extra income is your goal, compare the time involved with other ways to make side money from home before committing to a promotion.

Final Verdict on Sign Up Bonus Apps

The best sign up bonus apps offers depend on what you’re prepared to do to qualify. I’d narrow the choices to these three:

For a simple welcome credit: You can receive $5 after confirming your email through InboxDollars. Additional earnings are needed before you can withdraw the balance.

You can receive $5 after confirming your email through InboxDollars. Additional earnings are needed before you can withdraw the balance. For planned shopping: A qualifying $25 purchase within 30 days can unlock a $10 welcome bonus through Swagbucks.

A qualifying $25 purchase within 30 days can unlock a $10 welcome bonus through Swagbucks. For a larger cash reward: If you can meet the direct deposit and debit card activation requirements, the standard $100 referral bonus is available through Chime.

Before registering, check the qualifying deadline and when the reward becomes withdrawable. Skip promotions that require purchases or account changes you hadn’t already planned.

For ongoing rewards after claiming a one-time bonus, you can also earn coins by completing eligible mobile game milestones through Snakzy.

PLAY-TO-EARN Play Games, Earn Rewards Free to join, with welcome points for eligible new users and a first reward threshold of approximately 35,000 coins. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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