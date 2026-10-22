Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

10 Best Online Jobs Teens Can Do From Home in 2026

Finding online jobs teens can actually start is harder than learning how to do the work. You might be great at editing videos or designing graphics, but many websites require an adult to manage your account or receive payments.

This guide covers 10 ways teenagers aged 13–17 can earn or work toward rewards at home . We’ll compare graphic design, tutoring, online selling, content creation, and reward apps, including the costs, age restrictions, and time it takes to get paid.

Some opportunities can lead to repeat clients and regular sales. Others depend on game milestones, surveys, or building an audience. You’ll see what each option requires before spending your time on it.

Can Teens Really Make Money With Online Jobs?

Yes, but the kind of work matters. Designing a thumbnail for a paying customer is different from collecting points for a gift card. Selling an old hoodie can give you money quickly, but it won’t become a regular income source unless you have more items people want to buy.

Your age also affects what’s possible. Some platforms allow teenagers to work through parent-owned accounts, while others have stricter rules. Being allowed to register doesn’t always mean you’re old enough to receive payments.

Before choosing an online opportunity, check these four things:

Age requirements: Can someone your age legally use the platform?

Can someone your age legally use the platform? Parental involvement: Does an adult need to manage the account or payments?

Does an adult need to manage the account or payments? Actual earnings: How much remains after fees, purchases, and other costs?

How much remains after fees, purchases, and other costs? Payment requirements: Is there a minimum balance or waiting period?

In the US, employment laws also restrict the types of jobs and working hours allowed for minors. Freelance arrangements and online businesses can involve different rules, so check your local requirements.

If you’re exploring traditional employment too, our guide to remote online jobs for beginners explains how job applications and employer payments work. Many of those positions require applicants to be 18 or older.

What Online Jobs Pay the Most?

Client-paid skills have the strongest earning potential among the options covered here. Graphic design, video editing, and tutoring let you charge for work that another person needs. Once you have experience, you may be able to charge more or find repeat customers.

However, a higher project price doesn’t guarantee good pay for your time. If a video editing job pays $30 but takes six hours, you’re earning $5 an hour before platform fees. Time spent applying for the job matters too.

Other options have different limits:

Reselling: You can receive money after finding a buyer, but your available stock may run out.

You can receive money after finding a buyer, but your available stock may run out. Digital products: The same original file can sell multiple times, although sales aren’t guaranteed.

The same original file can sell multiple times, although sales aren’t guaranteed. YouTube, Twitch, and Roblox: Earnings depend on audience growth and monetization requirements.

Earnings depend on audience growth and monetization requirements. Surveys and game rewards: These generally offer smaller returns and don’t pay a fixed hourly wage.

For your first attempt, choose something you can complete well with the skills and equipment you already have. A small paid project can teach you more about earning money than chasing an advertised amount you might never receive.

10 Real Online Jobs Teens Can Try

The list starts with creative and skill-based work, followed by online selling, content creation, and smaller reward opportunities. Each entry below explains its featured platform, age requirements, costs, payment rules, and main drawback.

1. Graphic Design on Fiverr [Best for Creative Freelancing]

Best for Teens who enjoy designing graphics for other people Minimum age 13–17 through a parent-owned and managed account Startup cost Free to join, with optional design software costs First payout $1 minimum via PayPal, after a standard 14-day payment hold How you get paid Parent-managed PayPal or eligible Payoneer methods, depending on location Main catch Finding your first customer can take time, and Fiverr keeps 20% of each order

Graphic design is one of the online jobs teens can try if they enjoy creating visuals for websites, videos, or social media. On Fiverr, you can offer design services to customers worldwide. However, teens aged 13–17 need a parent or guardian to own and manage the account, supervise their work, and disclose their involvement.

You don’t need expensive software to begin. Start with a service you’re confident you can finish on time:

YouTube thumbnails: Create a few sample designs to show potential customers.

Create a few sample designs to show potential customers. Social media graphics: Offer a fixed number of posts or banners for one price.

Offer a fixed number of posts or banners for one price. Stream overlays: Explain what files buyers will receive and how many changes they can request.

Fiverr takes 20% of each order. If someone pays $25 for your design, you receive $20 before any other costs or taxes. The platform normally holds your earnings for 14 days after an order is completed. Your parent or guardian handles withdrawals through an eligible payment account.

Getting your first customer is the hardest part. You may earn nothing during your first month, especially when competing against experienced designers.

Start with one design service, track how long each project takes, and adjust your prices when you understand how much work is involved.

Creative Freelancing for Teens Fiverr 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Offer graphic design services through a parent-managed account for eligible teens aged 13–17. Explore Fiverr



2. Video Editing on Freelancer.com [Best for Client Projects]

Best for Teens who enjoy editing YouTube videos, Shorts, and social media clips Minimum age 16–17 using an adult’s account with permission, where local laws allow Startup cost Free registration, but generally requires a $20 available account balance to bid First payout $50 minimum for common withdrawal methods, with a 15-day hold on the first request How you get paid PayPal, bank transfer, or Payoneer, depending on location Main catch Finding clients takes time, and fixed-price projects carry a 10% fee or $5 minimum

A YouTuber can record hours of footage and still need someone to turn it into a finished video. On Freelancer.com, clients post jobs editing Shorts, YouTube uploads, and ads. You apply with samples, a price, and a deadline.

Make two short practice videos using footage you’re allowed to edit. Show clean cuts, readable captions, and clear sound. Then look for small projects you can finish around school. Our guide to online side hustles covers other ways to use creative skills.

Freelancer.com lets 16- and 17-year-olds use an adult’s account with permission when local law allows. The adult remains responsible for the account and payment details. Anyone younger than 16 cannot use this arrangement.

Joining is free, but the platform generally requires a $20 available account balance to bid on standard projects. For fixed-price work, it charges 10% or $5, whichever is higher, when you accept a job. A $30 project leaves $25 before withdrawal costs. Most cash-outs require $50, carry a $1 fee, and your first request faces a 15-day security hold before processing.

When comparing online jobs teens can do after school, count the time spent applying, too. You could send several proposals before landing your first paying client.

Video Editing Projects Freelancer.com 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Find video editing projects, with adult-account permission required for eligible 16–17-year-olds. Find Editing Jobs



3. Online Tutoring on Superprof [Best for Academic Skills]

Best for Teens who enjoy helping younger students with school subjects Minimum age Superprof US requires users to be over 16 and legally able to sign contracts Startup cost Free tutor listing, but most new tutors must offer a free first lesson First payout $30 minimum for Superprof online payments, generally transferred within three working days How you get paid PayPal through Superprof, or parent-arranged payments for independent tutoring Main catch Superprof’s account and payment requirements exclude many minors

If you can explain fractions or grammar to a younger student, you may be able to turn that skill into paid tutoring. Lessons usually happen over a video call, where you help someone understand a topic and practice it.

Superprof connects tutors with students, but its US terms require users to be older than 16 and legally able to sign contracts. That can exclude 17-year-olds too. Its online payments use PayPal, which requires US account holders to be adults. For many teens, finding students through a parent or guardian is more practical.

To start with help from a parent:

Choose a subject: Pick one you can explain clearly.

Pick one you can explain clearly. Find a student: Ask families you already know if they want extra homework support.

Ask families you already know if they want extra homework support. Plan the lesson: Agree on a price and 30-minute video call, then prepare a few examples.

Online jobs teens take on after school still need preparation time. For tutoring, that includes planning exercises and checking what the student found difficult. Our guide to making money online as a teen covers other options with age restrictions.

If you do qualify for Superprof, tutor listings are free, but most new tutors must offer a free first lesson. The site keeps 10% of online lesson payments unless you have Premium. A $20 paid lesson leaves $18. Online withdrawals require a $30 balance and an eligible PayPal account.

Online Tutoring Opportunities Superprof 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Connect with tutoring students if you meet the platform’s contract, age, and payment requirements. Check Eligibility



4. Game Development on Roblox [Best for Creating Roblox Games]

Best for Teens who enjoy building games and learning basic coding Minimum age 13+ for Developer Exchange (DevEx) Startup cost Free to create games, but reaching all ages may require a subscription or refundable 1,000 Robux fee First payout 30,000 Earned Robux, worth $114 at the standard exchange rate How you get paid Bank transfer, PayPal, or other supported methods through DevEx Main catch Your game needs to attract players and earn enough qualifying Robux before you can withdraw

That obstacle course you keep replaying on Roblox could inspire a game of your own. Roblox Studio is free on Windows and Mac, so you can build levels, add simple game rules, and test your ideas before sharing them.

Try making a short “obby” (obstacle course) first. Invite friends to play, watch where they get stuck, and fix those parts. Publishing a game publicly requires account checks and a content questionnaire. Reaching all age groups may also require a qualifying subscription or a refundable Robux publishing fee.

Players can spend Robux inside games, but that doesn’t immediately turn into cash. Roblox’s Developer Exchange (DevEx) requires you to be at least 13 and have 30,000 Earned Robux, plus verified account and tax details. At the standard rate, that amount converts to $114 before payment fees. Purchased or gifted Robux don’t count.

Game development belongs among the online jobs teens can explore, although most beginner projects won’t reach the cash-out requirement quickly. Our guide to making money on Roblox explains other ways creators earn Robux.

Focus on completing one small game people enjoy before spending money to promote it.

Build Your Own Games Roblox 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Create games using free Roblox Studio tools, with cash withdrawals available to eligible creators aged 13+. Explore Studio



5. Digital Product Sales on Etsy [Best for Printables and Templates]

Best for Creative teens who enjoy making useful digital templates Minimum age 13–17 through a parent-owned and supervised shop Startup cost $0.20 per listing, plus a possible one-time shop setup fee First payout After a sale and fund clearance, with weekly bank deposits by default How you get paid Parent or guardian’s registered bank account through Etsy Payments Main catch Listings cost money even if nobody buys, and additional fees reduce your earnings

A revision planner you made for school could be useful to someone else. Digital product sales are among the online jobs teens can try with a parent or guardian involved. On Etsy, people buy original planners, study sheets, and templates, then download the files themselves.

Etsy lets 13–17-year-olds sell only through an account owned and directly supervised by a parent or guardian. The adult supplies the account, bank, and payment details. You can’t open your own shop yet.

To create your first listing:

Make an original planner or template that solves a specific problem.

that solves a specific problem. Save a test PDF and check that it opens and prints correctly.

and check that it opens and prints correctly. Show clear previews and explain what’s included.

and explain what’s included. Ask your parent to handle the listing and shop settings.

For US sellers, Etsy charges $0.20 per listing, 6.5% per sale, and 3% plus $0.25 for payment processing. On a $10 order, you’d keep about $8.60 before other fees. A one-time shop-opening fee may apply. New sellers normally receive weekly bank deposits once funds are available, but holds can delay them.

You may spend hours designing something that never sells. Check our guide to online side hustles for other uses for your creative skills, and don’t pay for advertising before you’ve tested whether buyers want your product.

Sell Original Digital Products Etsy 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Sell original digital downloads through a parent-owned Etsy shop, with listing and transaction fees. Start Selling



6. Clothing Resale on Depop [Best for Selling Secondhand Fashion]

Best for Teens with clothes or accessories they no longer use Minimum age 13+, with parental verification required for under-18 payouts Startup cost Free to list clothes you already own First payout US funds become available around two business days after delivery or 10 business days after sale, whichever comes first How you get paid Bank withdrawal through Depop Balance in the US Main catch Payment processing, optional promotions, shipping costs, and unsold items

Have a hoodie or pair of sneakers you never wear? On Depop, you can photograph clothes, choose a price, and ship an item after a buyer places an order.

You need to be at least 13 to use Depop. If you’re under 18, a parent or guardian must verify their details for selling and payments. Ask before listing anything that belongs to someone else.

Start with clothes already in your closet. Take photos in good light, show stains or damage, and include the size and measurements. Check similar listings before choosing a price, then calculate postage and packaging.

US sellers pay no Depop selling commission, but payment processing costs 3.3% plus $0.45. For a $20 sale with no added shipping or taxes, that’s $1.11 in fees, leaving $18.89 before other expenses. Optional promoted listings can cost another 12%.

In the US, funds generally reach your Depop Balance two business days after delivery or 10 business days after the sale, whichever comes first. A bank withdrawal can take up to five more days, and disputes can delay payment.

Among online jobs teens can start with things they already own, resale avoids the need to buy inventory. Our guide to making money online covers other options, but don’t spend your first earnings on more clothes until you’ve proved buyers want what you’re selling.

Secondhand Fashion Resale Depop 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Sell clothes from age 13, with parental payment verification for minors and no US selling commission. Sell Clothes



7. Content Creation on YouTube [Best for Long-Term Video Earnings]

Best for Teens who enjoy making videos and sharing their interests Minimum age Generally 13+ to manage a standard account, depending on country. Under-18 creators need an adult for AdSense payments Startup cost Free with a phone or existing camera First payout $100 for US-dollar AdSense accounts, after meeting monetization requirements How you get paid Bank payments through an approved parent or guardian’s AdSense for YouTube account Main catch Building an audience takes time, and many channels never earn advertising revenue

Ever thought about turning your gaming clips, tutorials, or favorite hobbies into videos? YouTube lets you share original content and build an audience using equipment you probably already own.

Start with a topic you know well. A Minecraft building guide, drawing tutorial, or simple explanation of a school subject could work. Record a few videos, learn basic editing, and pay attention to which parts viewers enjoy.

Making videos is among the online jobs teens can develop into a longer-term project, but getting paid takes patience. For full advertising revenue, YouTube requires 1,000 subscribers plus either 4,000 valid public watch hours in 12 months or 10 million valid Shorts views in 90 days.

Creators under 18 must connect an approved parent or guardian’s AdSense for YouTube account to receive advertising payments. US-dollar accounts also need $100 in earnings before payment.

Expect your first few months to bring no advertising income. Avoid sharing your school, address, or daily routine in videos. Buying views or copying other creators’ content can also prevent monetization.

Our guide to how recurring income develops explains why older content can keep earning, although successful channels still need regular work.

Long-Term Video Creation YouTube 3.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Build an original video channel, with parental AdSense support required for monetization under 18. Explore Creators



8. Live Streaming on Twitch [Best for Gaming Content]

Best for Teens who enjoy gaming and talking with viewers live Minimum age Generally 13+ with parental supervision, or 16+ in Australia Startup cost Free with existing streaming equipment and internet First payout $50 for most methods after earning enough through an eligible monetized channel How you get paid Direct deposit, PayPal, check, or other supported methods Main catch You need regular viewers and must qualify for monetization before receiving payments

Playing a game while chatting with an audience might sound fun, especially if you already enjoy multiplayer games. Twitch lets you broadcast gameplay, talk with viewers, and eventually earn through subscriptions, ads, and viewer support.

You can begin with a game you enjoy and a basic microphone. Keep streams short enough to fit around homework, and avoid showing personal details on camera.

To join the Twitch Affiliate program, you need to achieve these goals within 30 days:

25 followers on your channel.

on your channel. Four hours of streaming across four different days.

across four different days. An average of three viewers on four streaming days.

Teens aged 13–17 need parental supervision to use Twitch, and a parent or guardian must approve the monetization agreement. Higher local minimum ages may apply.

Payments generally require $50 in eligible earnings and are processed around the 15th of each month. Reaching Affiliate status doesn’t guarantee that viewers will subscribe or spend money.

Streaming appears in lists of online jobs teens can try from home, but building a regular audience takes effort. For other earning models, explore our guide to making money online, and check the age rules for each method.

Live Gaming and Streaming Twitch 3.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Stream games from the permitted minimum age with parental supervision and additional requirements for payouts. Explore Twitch



9. Online Surveys on Swagbucks [Best for Simple Reward Tasks]

Best for Teens who want small rewards from surveys and online tasks Minimum age 13+ with parental approval for minors, subject to regional rules Startup cost Free First payout Gift cards from $3 (300 SB), with delivery ranging from minutes to five business days How you get paid Gift cards, or PayPal for users with eligible verified accounts Main catch You won’t qualify for every survey, and rewards are usually small

Got 10 minutes to spare after homework? Swagbucks rewards you for answering surveys, playing eligible games, and completing other online tasks. You collect points called SB, which can be exchanged for gift cards or other available rewards.

Most surveys begin with questions about your age, interests, and shopping habits. These help determine whether you qualify. If you don’t match what the researchers need, you may receive little or no reward.

Swagbucks allows users aged 13 and older, with parental approval for minors and additional country restrictions. Some surveys and offers also have their own age requirements.

For most rewards, 100 SB equals $1, and selected gift cards start at 300 SB ($3). Digital gift cards can arrive within minutes or take up to five business days. PayPal rewards require an eligible adult payment account with matching account details.

Surveys frequently appear in searches for online jobs teens can do, but they provide occasional rewards, not regular wages. Our guide to survey sites that pay explains how different platforms compare.

I’d start with short surveys and keep track of how much time you spend qualifying. If you’re spending 20 minutes chasing a tiny reward, move on.

Surveys and Gift Cards Swagbucks 3.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Complete eligible surveys and tasks from age 13, with selected gift cards available from $3. Explore Swagbucks



10. Game Rewards on Freecash [Best for Older Teens]

Best for Older teens who meet the legal requirements and enjoy mobile games Minimum age 16+, but users must also be legally able to enter a binding contract Startup cost Free, although some optional offers require purchases First payout $5–20, depending on region, after email and identity verification How you get paid Eligible gift cards, PayPal, bank transfer, or other regional methods Main catch Contract eligibility, tracking failures, and withdrawal restrictions

Reaching a certain level in a mobile game can sometimes earn you a reward. Freecash offers game challenges, app trials, and surveys that pay when you complete their requirements.

Before downloading anything, check the age rules. Freecash requires users to be at least 16 and legally able to sign a binding contract. Many 16- and 17-year-olds cannot meet both conditions, depending on local law. Confirm your eligibility with the platform before participating.

If you’re eligible, here’s how to start:

Choose a game: Look for a free offer with manageable goals.

Look for a free offer with manageable goals. Check the deadline: Some rewards require reaching a specific level within a limited time.

Some rewards require reaching a specific level within a limited time. Track your progress: Make sure the app records your completed milestones before continuing.

First withdrawals require $5–20, depending on your region, plus email and identity verification. PayPal withdrawals have a 5% fee and require an eligible payment account. A $20 PayPal withdrawal therefore leaves $19.

Game rewards often appear alongside online jobs teens can try, but they don’t provide guaranteed pay for time spent playing. Our guide explaining how real Freecash payouts work covers the withdrawal process.

Skip offers that require spending money unless you’ve checked the costs carefully. A large advertised reward isn’t useful if completing the challenge costs more than you receive.

Games and Offer Rewards Freecash 3.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Explore tracked game rewards, subject to age, legal-capacity, identity, and payout requirements. Check Eligibility



How the 10 Online Jobs Compare

The right option depends on your age, startup costs, and how quickly you need money. Paid projects can bring in more per completed job, while selling depends on finding buyers. Content creation often takes months before a first payment, and reward apps provide smaller amounts. The table compares eligibility and the steps required before you can actually receive money or rewards.

Method Age Requirements Startup Cost First Payout or Reward Graphic Design (Fiverr) 13–17 through a parent-managed account Free $1 PayPal minimum after standard 14-day earnings clearance Video Editing (Freelancer.com) 16–17 using an adult’s account with permission, where legally allowed Free signup, generally $20 available balance to bid $50 withdrawal minimum, plus a 15-day hold on the first request Online Tutoring (Superprof) Over 16 and legally able to enter contracts Free listing, usually a free first lesson $30 minimum for eligible online payments Game Development (Roblox) 13+ for DevEx Free to create, possible publishing requirements 30,000 Earned Robux to qualify for DevEx Digital Product Sales (Etsy) 13–17 through a parent-owned shop $0.20 per listing, possible setup fee After sales, funds clearance, and bank processing Clothing Resale (Depop) 13+, parental payout verification for minors Free with existing clothes After delivery or the applicable sales clearance period Content Creation (YouTube) Generally 13+ to manage an account, with adult AdSense for under-18 monetization Free with existing equipment $100 US-dollar payment threshold after monetization Live Streaming (Twitch) Generally 13+ with parental supervision, higher in some countries Free with existing equipment $50 threshold after monetization eligibility Online Surveys (Swagbucks) 13+ with parental approval, subject to country rules Free Selected gift cards from $3 Game Rewards (Freecash) 16+ and legally able to enter a binding contract Free, optional paid offers First withdrawal typically $5–20 by region, after verification

A low cash-out minimum doesn’t guarantee fast payment. You still need to finish the work, qualify for the reward, or find a buyer. These options were selected for their identifiable platforms and published rules, but eligibility and available work depend on your location. If you’re unsure which direction to take, our guide to making money online covers broader ways to start.

More Reward Apps That Pay You

Not every earning option requires selling a product or finding clients. Reward apps let eligible users collect points, gift cards, or small cash payments by completing specific activities. However, many offers have their own age restrictions, and a payment method such as PayPal can require you to be 18 even when the app allows younger users.

App Minimum Age First Redemption Earning Activities and Rewards Microsoft Rewards 13+ generally, with regional parental consent rules Depends on the available points catalog Bing searches, quizzes, Xbox activities, and gift cards or account credit Bigcash Older than 13 under its terms, with conflicting 13+ guidance Selected options from $1, depending on account and region Games, surveys, offers, PayPal, and gift cards PrizeRebel 16+ with parent or guardian permission for minors Varies by reward and catalog Surveys, online offers, and gift cards TimeBucks 16+ in most countries, 18+ in Brazil $3 for eligible payouts Surveys, videos, games, online tasks, and supported cash-out methods

Microsoft Rewards is worth considering if you already use Bing or Xbox, although its points can’t be withdrawn directly as cash. Bigcash focuses more on game milestones and offers, but its published age guidance is inconsistent, so 13-year-olds should not assume they qualify.

For older teens, PrizeRebel and TimeBucks offer more survey and task options. Their availability depends on your country and profile. Check whether you can use the offered reward before spending hours building a balance.

Our guide to reward-paying Android games covers additional platforms, but some of those services are intended only for adults.

Whatever you choose, start with a free activity and check how long it takes to receive a usable reward. Keep in mind that completing a task and receiving an approved reward can happen on different days.

Game Offers and Gift Cards Bigcash 4.5 Trustpilot customer rating for Bigcashweb.com. Terms require users to be older than 13, while some offers require 18+. Play games and complete offers for rewards, with selected gift cards from $1. Age and payout restrictions apply. Explore Bigcash



Taxes, Pay, and Age Rules Every Teen Earner Should Know

Making money online can create tax responsibilities, even if you’re under 18 or receive money through a parent-managed account. In the US, net self-employment earnings of $400 or more generally require a federal tax return. Selling used belongings, freelance work, and reward payments may be treated differently, so keep track of where your money comes from.

Income Type What to Know What to Record Freelance work Money from graphic design, editing, or tutoring may count as self-employment income Client payments, platform fees, software costs, and other expenses Digital product sales Business profits may be taxable after allowable costs Sales, listing fees, refunds, and design expenses Selling personal belongings Selling an item for more than you paid can create a taxable gain. Personal items sold at a loss generally don’t create taxable profit Original purchase price, selling price, and fees Content creation Advertising payments, subscriptions, and other creator earnings may be taxable Payments received, platform statements, and eligible expenses Reward apps Cash rewards, gift cards, and prizes may have tax consequences depending on how they’re earned Reward value, redemption dates, and payment records

You don’t need expensive accounting software. A simple spreadsheet showing money received, costs, and dates is enough to begin keeping records. Ask a parent or tax professional to help determine whose tax return should report earnings from a parent-managed account. Tax rules also vary outside the US.

Common Mistakes Teens Make When Starting Online Jobs

Your first online job doesn’t need to earn much to teach you something useful. But a few avoidable mistakes can cost money, delay payments, or get an account restricted. Before accepting work or completing reward offers, make sure you understand who pays, what you must deliver, and when the money becomes available.

Mistake Why It Causes Problems What to Do Ignoring age restrictions Your account or withdrawals may be blocked during verification Read the account and payment rules before registering Taking jobs without clear instructions Clients may request extra work or reject incomplete projects Agree on the task, price, deadline, and number of changes Spending money to earn rewards Purchases can cost more than the reward you receive Start with free offers and calculate your remaining earnings Forgetting fees and expenses A $30 payment may leave much less after costs Subtract fees and expenses before accepting work Sharing personal information too early Fake clients or websites may misuse your details Verify the platform and involve a parent before sharing sensitive documents Trying too many platforms You may leave small balances unused or struggle to finish projects Focus on one main earning method before adding another

A useful habit is to review your results after the first month. Count the money or rewards you’ve actually received, then compare that amount with the hours you spent. For more help checking an offer-based platform, see our guide to Freecash safety, including account verification and common warning signs.

What Doesn’t Work

An online job promising hundreds of dollars for a few minutes of work should make you suspicious. Scammers know that beginners want quick money, and some fake opportunities are designed to look like real survey sites or job platforms.

Watch out for these warning signs:

Paying to unlock earnings: A fake task site may show a growing balance, then demand a deposit before you can withdraw. The displayed balance may be completely fake.

A fake task site may show a growing balance, then demand a deposit before you can withdraw. The displayed balance may be completely fake. Guaranteed daily income: Be suspicious of promises like $100 every day for clicking buttons. Genuine work depends on completed tasks, customers, or approved rewards.

Be suspicious of promises like $100 every day for clicking buttons. Genuine work depends on completed tasks, customers, or approved rewards. Fake recruiters: Someone contacting you unexpectedly through WhatsApp or Telegram may pretend to represent a real company. Check the company’s official hiring channels before responding.

Someone contacting you unexpectedly through WhatsApp or Telegram may pretend to represent a real company. Check the company’s official hiring channels before responding. Requests for false account details: Using an adult’s birth date or someone else’s identity can lead to account restrictions and frozen payments. A parent-owned account is only acceptable when the platform explicitly permits it.

Using an adult’s birth date or someone else’s identity can lead to account restrictions and frozen payments. A parent-owned account is only acceptable when the platform explicitly permits it. Copying and reselling artwork: Taking images, templates, or videos from other creators can violate copyright rules and put your shop or account at risk.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that fake task jobs may even send small initial payments to make the scam look legitimate. A real first payment doesn’t justify later requests for deposits.

Before sharing documents or spending money, check the operator, read its terms, and discuss anything suspicious with a trusted adult. A genuine opportunity should have a clear explanation of the work and how payment happens.

Final Verdict on Online Jobs Teens Can Do

The best online jobs teens can try depend on their skills and whether they meet the platform’s account and payment requirements. If you’re unsure where to begin, these five options stand out:

Graphic Design (Fiverr): Best for creative teens who enjoy making graphics for other people. You’ll need a parent-managed account, and finding your first customer can take time.

Best for creative teens who enjoy making graphics for other people. You’ll need a parent-managed account, and finding your first customer can take time. Clothing Resale (Depop): A practical choice if you already own clothes worth selling. You can start at 13, although younger sellers need parental help with payment verification.

A practical choice if you already own clothes worth selling. You can start at 13, although younger sellers need parental help with payment verification. Digital Product Sales (Etsy): Worth trying if you enjoy making planners or templates. A parent must own and supervise the shop, and you’ll pay listing fees even when products don’t sell.

Worth trying if you enjoy making planners or templates. A parent must own and supervise the shop, and you’ll pay listing fees even when products don’t sell. Online Surveys (Swagbucks): Suitable for occasional gift-card rewards if you’re eligible. The tasks are simple, but the rewards are too small to replace regular paid work.

Start with something you already have or know how to do. Selling unused clothes may be easier than finding freelance clients, while creative skills can lead to repeat customers. Whichever option you choose, check the age rules before signing up and keep track of what you actually earn.

Game Offers and Gift Cards Bigcash 4.5 Trustpilot customer rating for Bigcashweb.com. Terms require users to be older than 13, while some offers require 18+. Play games and complete offers for rewards, with selected gift cards from $1. Age and payout restrictions apply. Explore Bigcash

FAQs