How to Test Apps to Earn Money: 12 Real Ways in 2026

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How to test apps to earn money starts with choosing platforms that pay per approved test, not for time spent waiting around. Casual testers can realistically target $20 to $400 a month, with UserTesting paying $10 for an approved 20-minute test. It’s a simple side-income option if you already use a phone and computer regularly.

You don’t need technical skills to get paid for testing apps and websites. A working device, microphone, and some patience are enough, since you’ll need to apply across several platforms before you qualify regularly.

This guide breaks down 12 platforms across structured usability tests and reward-style app tasks . Some pay more per session, while others give you smaller rewards for completing app or game tasks. Pick the setup that fits your free time, then learn how to test apps to earn money consistently.

Is Testing Apps to Earn Money Actually Realistic?

Yes, casual testers can realistically make $20 to $150 a month, with $300 to $600 becoming possible once you qualify for several platforms and land tests consistently. The catch is simple: your income depends more on how often you get invited than the amount attached to each test.

Some platforms have plenty of tests, while others can leave you waiting for weeks. Trymata (formerly TryMyUI), for example, may have fewer opportunities than bigger names such as UserTesting. That’s why relying on one platform can make your monthly income unpredictable.

Fixed-rate panels such as Userfeel and Userbrain keep things simple, while platforms such as Respondent.io can pay much more for specialised research. Reward-style apps take a different route, with smaller payouts tied to specific tasks.

The smartest move is to sign up for three or four platforms rather than hoping one site keeps your queue full. Try UserTesting, Trymata, and a few UserTesting alternatives to earn money, then see which ones actually send work your way.

This approach also makes it easier to build a routine around how to test apps to earn money online. While you wait for new tests, you can fill the gaps with other ways to make side money from home and keep your monthly earnings moving.

How to Test Apps and Earn Money: 12 Real Ways

Each platform below is ranked by what makes it stand out, whether that’s test volume, earning potential, payout speed, or reliability. Start with the option that fits your goals, then use how to test apps to earn money as a way to build a steady side-income routine.

1. UserTesting (Highest-Volume Usability Panel)

UserTesting pays $10 for an approved standard 20-minute test, $4 for shorter tests, and $30 to $120 for live interviews. There’s no minimum balance to reach before getting paid, which makes it an easy starting point for anyone testing apps for side income.

You don’t pay to join. You’ll only need a computer or smartphone, a microphone, and a reliable internet connection. Payments go through PayPal 14 days after an approved test, so keep an eye on your inbox for new invitations.

Getting started takes a few simple steps:

Sign up for free and complete the unpaid practice test.

Fill out your profile with accurate details about your devices and background.

Accept suitable test invitations and narrate your thoughts while completing each task.

Submit your recording before the deadline and wait for approval.

The biggest mistake is rushing through a test without explaining what you’re thinking. Clear, specific feedback gives researchers something useful to work with, and a detailed profile can help you qualify for more tests.

Once you get comfortable with UserTesting, you can explore UserTesting alternatives to earn money and build a bigger testing routine. That’s where how to test apps to earn money starts becoming a repeatable side-income strategy.

No Minimum Payout UserTesting 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Learn how to test apps to earn money with UserTesting and start with simple paid tests. Start Testing Free

2. Trymata (Highest Test Volume)

Trymata, formerly known as TryMyUI, gives you a straightforward way to test websites and apps for money. Tests typically pay $10 to $30 and take around 20 minutes, so a single session can make a useful dent in your weekly side income when opportunities come through.

There’s no sign-up fee or equipment to buy. You’ll need a suitable device, a microphone, and enough time to complete each task properly. Approved payments run through PayPal on Fridays, which keeps the wait relatively short once your work clears review.

To get started on this platform:

Create your tester account through the current registration page and complete your profile.

Check the dashboard for tests that match your device and background.

Record your screen and voice while following each task exactly as instructed.

Submit your test before the deadline, then wait for approval before the Friday payout cycle.

The main thing to remember is that Trymata can be selective. Acceptance rates can sit around 10% to 20%, so it makes more sense to keep it alongside other platforms than depend on it for every test.

There’s also a small upload issue worth watching. Some testers have reported an upload reaching 100% before showing an error, so check for the final confirmation before closing the page. Those extra few seconds can save a completed test from disappearing.

If you’re learning how to test apps to earn money, Trymata is worth adding to your testing rotation, especially when you want another way to test websites and apps for money.

High Test Volume Trymata 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Use Trymata to learn how to test apps to earn money while building your testing routine. Join Trymata Free

3. Userlytics (Widest Pay Range)

Userlytics is worth a look if you want higher-paying tests mixed into your regular testing routine. Unmoderated sessions usually pay $5 to $20, while live moderated sessions can reach $30 to $90 an hour. That gives you room to earn more when you qualify for the longer sessions.

There’s no tester fee or sign-up cost, and approved payments go through PayPal after the quality review. The usual processing cycle is around 15 days, so this is better suited to planned side income than money you need immediately.

Here is how to get set up:

Create a free panelist profile on Userlytics and complete the demographic screener.

Watch your email for invitations that match your profile, especially for higher-paying sessions.

Accept suitable tests quickly, since popular sessions can fill up fast.

Complete the assigned recording or join the scheduled live session.

Wait for approval, then your payment moves into the next PayPal cycle.

The biggest opportunity here is staying alert. A $5 test can be useful, but catching a $30 to $90 moderated session can make a much bigger difference to your weekly earnings. Check your inbox regularly so you don’t miss the better opportunities.

That 15-day payment cycle also means patience matters. Keep Userlytics alongside UserTesting and other UserTesting alternatives to earn money, then use whichever platform has work available that day.

If you’re serious about how to test apps to earn money, Userlytics can add some valuable higher-paying sessions to your routine.

No Payout Minimum Userlytics 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Learn how to test apps to earn money with UserTesting and turn spare time into paid tests. Join Userlytics Free

4. Respondent.io (Highest Ceiling for Niche Expertise)

Respondent.io takes a different approach to paid testing. Instead of a fixed rate per session, researchers set the incentive for each study, with opportunities ranging from smaller consumer studies to sessions worth $90 to $200 an hour. The platform cites an average around $100 an hour, so one successful study can beat several standard app tests.

The tradeoff is qualification. Your profession, industry, experience, and background can determine which studies appear in your account. That makes Respondent.io especially interesting for people with experience in tech, finance, healthcare, or other specialised fields.

There’s a 5% fulfillment fee on participant incentives, with a $1 minimum. Payments can arrive through PayPal, bank transfer, or gift cards, usually within 7 to 14 business days after researcher approval.

Here’s how you can start:

Build a detailed profile covering your profession, industry, and demographics, since matching drives invitations.

Browse the open studies list and apply to ones you genuinely qualify for.

Complete a short screener questionnaire for each study you apply to.

Attend the scheduled interview or diary study and submit required materials on time.

Monthly earnings can range from $0 to $1,500 or more, depending on how often you qualify. That wide range is exactly why Respondent.io works better as a high-value addition to your testing routine than a guaranteed monthly income source.

Keep your profile accurate too. Exaggerating your experience might get you through an initial screener, but inconsistencies can quickly hurt your chances of getting approved. If you’re exploring how to test apps to earn money, Respondent.io can turn the right professional background into much bigger individual payouts.

Highest Pay Ceiling Respondent.io 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Use Respondent.io to learn how to test apps to earn money through higher-value research studies. Join Respondent Free

5. Testbirds (Best for Bug-Hunting Over Opinions)

Testbirds suits testers who prefer finding actual problems over talking through their opinions. Usability tests can pay €10 to €50, while bug-hunting missions pay €1 to €5 for each confirmed bug. You also get a guaranteed €5 for completing the entry test, even if you aren’t accepted.

There’s no sign-up fee or equipment cost. The minimum cashout is €10, with payments available through PayPal or SEPA bank transfer. Test frequency can vary, so the real value comes from having a complete profile that helps you match with more missions.

Here are the steps to get started:

Register as a crowdtester and complete the entry test to collect the guaranteed €5.

Add your devices, operating systems, browsers, and software to your tester profile.

Accept suitable bug-hunting or usability missions when they appear.

Record bugs with clear reproduction steps, or complete the assigned usability tasks.

Request your payout once your balance reaches €10.

The bug-hunting route is the biggest reason to keep Testbirds in your rotation. A confirmed bug can add another €1 to €5 to your balance, while a €10 to €50 usability test can provide a bigger single-session boost.

Take your profile seriously too. Listing less common devices and browsers can help you match with missions that need specific setups. If a payment takes longer than expected, contact support and keep your test details handy. For anyone learning how to test apps to earn money, Testbirds adds a useful bug-hunting option to the usual testing mix.

Guaranteed Entry Payment Testbirds 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Learn how to test apps to earn money with Testbirds through bug-hunting and usability tests. Become a Tester

6. TestingTime (Highest Per-Session Rate in Europe)

TestingTime is a strong pick if you want fewer sessions with more money attached to each one. A 60-minute in-person study can pay €35 to €55, remote video interviews can bring €20 to €40, and shorter surveys usually pay €5 to €15.

There’s no signup fee or equipment cost. Payments go through PayPal or bank transfer after each completed and approved session, so you don’t need to build up a balance before getting paid.

The main limitation is availability. Most testers see around 1 to 4 invitations a month, with the platform leaning heavily toward European studies. That makes each invitation more valuable, especially when you qualify for a higher-paying session.

To test apps to earn money through TestingTime, register as a participant this way:

Create a free participant profile with your location, devices, and professional background.

Watch for study invitations that match your profile and complete the screener quickly.

Reserve an available session before the limited slots fill.

Attend the remote or in-person study, then wait for approval and payment.

A detailed professional profile can make a real difference here. Researchers need specific participants, so listing your experience, devices, and background accurately can help you qualify for studies that pay €20, €35, or even €55 per session. For anyone learning how to test apps to earn money, TestingTime is worth adding when you want higher-value sessions rather than constant small tasks.

Highest Per-Session Rate TestingTime 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Learn how to test apps to earn money with TestingTime and explore higher-paying test apps. Join as a Panelist

7. Userbrain (Fastest, Simplest Flat Rate)

Userbrain keeps paid testing simple: every approved test pays a flat $5. That makes it easy to know what your time is worth before you start, especially if you prefer predictable rewards over chasing higher-paying studies.

There’s no sign-up fee or startup cost. Your first payout needs a $10 balance, while later payouts can be as small as $5. PayPal is the only payment method, and completed tests sit in a 7-day review period before payment becomes available.

Getting started is straightforward:

Sign up at tester.userbrain.net and complete your tester profile with device details.

Accept available website or app tests as they appear in your queue.

Record your screen and voice narrating your experience through the assigned tasks.

Wait out the 7-day pending period, then request a payout once above the threshold.

The biggest advantage is consistency. You know every approved test is worth $5, so there’s less guesswork when you decide whether a session fits your spare time. Most testers can realistically target $20 to $60 a month, depending on how many tests reach their queue.

Userbrain can also complement other ways to test web apps for money. If you’re learning how to test apps to earn money, its flat-rate setup gives you another simple platform to keep checking for available work.

Flat $5 Per Test Userbrain 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Learn how to test apps to earn money with Userbrain while testing web apps for money. Join Userbrain Free

8. Userfeel (Best for Non-English Speakers)

Userfeel gives you a flexible way to get paid for testing apps and websites, with sessions priced according to the time involved. A 5-minute test pays $3, while the most common 20-minute session pays $10. Longer studies can reach $20 for 40 minutes or $30 for a full hour.

One big advantage is language coverage. Userfeel supports more than 40 languages, so you have a better shot at finding suitable tests if English isn’t your main testing language. There’s also no sign-up fee, with only an unpaid qualification test required to check your microphone and language skills.

To test apps to earn money on Userfeel, get set up this way:

Complete the unpaid qualification test and confirm your microphone works clearly.

Add your languages, devices, and location to your tester profile.

Accept paid tests when they appear and finish each task within the required time.

Wait for the payment to reach your Userfeel wallet, usually around a week after submission.

Transfer your balance to PayPal or a supported bank account whenever you’re ready.

Your customer rating matters here. Strong, detailed feedback can help you qualify for more tests, while rushed sessions can reduce future opportunities. That makes quality worth taking seriously if you want Userfeel to become a regular part of your side income.

If you’re exploring how to test apps to earn money, Userfeel works especially well alongside higher-volume platforms such as UserTesting. You can also use it when testing websites for money in languages beyond English.

40+ Languages Supported Userfeel 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Make Userfeel ways of how to test apps to earn money while testing websites for money in 40+ languages. Start Testing Now

9. BetaTesting (Best Trustpilot Reputation)

If you’re exploring how to test apps to earn money, BetaTesting is a solid choice if you want better-paying sessions mixed into your app-testing routine. A 30-minute test can pay $10 to $15, while a one-hour unmoderated test can reach $15 to $25. Moderated interviews can go as high as $50 to $150 or more for business professionals.

There’s no sign-up fee or startup cost. Payments go through Tremendous, with options such as PayPal, gift cards, and virtual bank cards. Most payments arrive within 14 days after the project ends and the client approves your feedback.

Steps to register and test apps to earn money on BetaTesting:

Register for free on BetaTesting and build a detailed device and demographic profile.

Watch for project invitations that match your background and respond quickly.

Complete the assigned unmoderated test or attend your scheduled interview.

Wait for client approval, then receive payment through Tremendous.

The real appeal is the chance to land higher-value research without needing to commit hours every day. Most testers see 1 to 5 opportunities a month, so treat BetaTesting as a useful addition rather than your only source of testing income.

Your profile matters here too. A detailed background can help match you with specialised projects, while responding quickly gives you a better shot when limited invitations appear.

BetaTesting gives you another route into higher-paying research and usability studies. It also fits neatly alongside other testing websites for money when you want more opportunities in your inbox.

Top-Rated Platform BetaTesting 4.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Add BetaTesting to your routine and see how to test apps to earn money through higher-value research. Join BetaTesting Free

10. TesterUp (Best Reward-Style App Testing, No Qualification Test)

TesterUp takes a more casual route to how to test apps to earn money. Instead of scheduled usability sessions, you earn rewards by installing, playing, or trying games and apps. Some marketed offers can reach $120, although actual payouts vary, so check the requirements before committing your time.

There’s no qualification test, microphone, or sign-up fee, which makes TesterUp easy to try alongside traditional testing platforms. The minimum cashout is $55, but your threshold can also vary by account, region, or campaign. For a deeper reliability breakdown, see our TesterUp review.

To test apps to earn money through TesterUp’s offer wall:

Download TesterUp and browse the available game and app offers.

Pick a task with requirements you can realistically complete.

Follow every instruction carefully, including level or time requirements.

Complete identity verification and request payment once your balance reaches the applicable threshold.

PayPal payments usually arrive within around 3 business days after approval. That speed can make TesterUp appealing when you want rewards without waiting weeks for a traditional research panel.

The key is choosing offers based on the work involved, not the headline payout. Some $120 offers can require days of gameplay, so smaller tasks may make more sense when you want quick progress. You can also pair TesterUp with other side hustle apps while waiting for your balance to clear.

No Qualification Test TesterUp 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Turn spare gaming time into paid tasks with TesterUp while exploring how to test apps to earn money. See TesterUp Details

11. Playtest Pro (Mobile Game Testing, Mixed Reliability)

Playtest Pro gives gamers another way to learn how to test apps to earn money while playing mobile games. Some sessions pay $8 to $20, which can make a worthwhile bonus when the requirements are reasonable. Actual earnings can vary sharply, though, so treat this as extra income rather than something to build your monthly budget around.

There’s no sign-up fee or startup cost, and payouts can go through PayPal or Amazon gift cards. The biggest attraction is the simple setup: you can browse available games, start playing, and build rewards without completing a formal qualification test or buying equipment.

Steps to get going if you want to test apps to earn money on Playtest Pro:

Download Playtest Pro and browse the current game-testing offers.

Play the assigned game to the required level or duration specified in the offer.

Track your point balance in-app as you progress through offers.

Attempt a cashout once you hit the stated threshold, and contact support promptly if a payout stalls.

Cashout experiences appear mixed, so keep records as you work. Some testers report payments arriving within a minute, while others have struggled to withdraw balances they already earned. That makes proof of completed tasks useful if support needs to investigate an issue.

The platform works best alongside other testing websites for money. If one cashout stalls, you still have other options for bringing rewards into your account. You can also pair it with one of the best free money apps while you wait for new game-testing opportunities.

Play Games, Get Paid Playtest Pro 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Put your gaming time to work with Playtest Pro as you explore how to test apps to earn money. See Playtest Pro Details

12. Snakzy (Lowest Payout Minimum)

Snakzy, Eneba’s rewards app, gives you a simple way to learn how to test apps to earn money while playing mobile games and completing app-based tasks. You earn coins through milestones and engagement activities, then swap your balance for available rewards once you hit the required threshold.

The payout setup depends on your location and account status. Returning users can have a $5 cashout minimum, which makes small withdrawals easy once your account is established. First-time cashouts can require roughly 35,000 coins, worth about $35, before the rewards shop unlocks. Check the threshold shown on your account, since requirements can vary by location.

Here’s how to get started:

Download Snakzy and create your account.

Browse available game and app milestones that match your spare time.

Complete the required tasks and track your coin balance.

Reach the first-time unlock threshold shown for your location.

Request a cashout once you meet the applicable minimum.

There’s no user fee or startup cost, and payouts can arrive immediately or within around 48 hours after reaching the required balance. That makes Snakzy useful when you want smaller rewards without waiting through a long approval cycle.

The best approach is to pair those quick tasks with structured testing websites for money. UserTesting, for example, can provide larger individual payments, while Snakzy gives you smaller milestones to work through between testing sessions.

Lowest Cash-Out Minimum Snakzy 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Turn quick gaming tasks into extra income with Snakzy as part of how to test apps to earn money. Start Earning Free

Comparison: Testing Platforms by Pay, Minimum and Speed

The 12 platforms above fall into two genuinely different types of work. Structured usability panels pay a set rate per session, while reward-style apps usually pay smaller, less predictable amounts for completed offers. If you’re learning how to test apps to earn money, compare payout minimums and payment speed first, especially when testing websites for money.

Platform Typical Pay Payout Minimum Time to Payout How Passive UserTesting $10/test ($4 to $120 range) None 14 days Low – active narration required Trymata $10 to $30/test None confirmed post-merger Weekly (Friday) Low – active narration required Userlytics $5 to $90/test None About 15 days Low – active narration required Respondent.io $90 to $150/hour (general); up to $100+/hour average None (5% fee) 7 to 14 days Low – live interview or study attendance Testbirds €10 to €50/test €10 Per mission Low to medium – bug hunting is self-paced TestingTime €20 to €55/session None Per session Low – scheduled sessions Userbrain $5/test flat $10 first, then $5 7-day pending review Low – active narration required Userfeel $3 to $30/test None About 1 week to wallet Low – active narration required BetaTesting $10 to $150+/test None Within 14 days Low – unmoderated tests still need focus TesterUp Varies per offer $55 to $70 (sources vary) About 3 business days Medium – offers run in the background once started Playtest Pro Inconsistent, cents to $20 Varies Varies, reported unreliable Medium – passive play, unreliable payout Snakzy Varies by task $5 (after ~$35 first cashout) Immediate to 48 hours High – milestone tasks need minimal attention

Reward Apps to Pair With App Testing

If you’re figuring out how to test apps to earn money, a handful of reward apps let you earn smaller amounts for related app and game activity between paid tests. Snakzy’s $5 repeat-cashout minimum is the fastest of the group once you clear the first ~$35 redemption. These work best as a way to fill the gaps while waiting on test invitations, not as a primary income source.

Pairing a reward app with a structured testing platform smooths out the week-to-week unpredictability that comes from relying on test invitations alone, which is the ideal way to start making money with apps.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $5 (after ~$35 first cashout) Free TesterUp $55 to $70 Free Playtest Pro Varies Free

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How This List Was Built

There are plenty of sites claiming you can get paid to test apps, but the numbers can get messy fast. This list focuses on platforms with a published pay rate, payout minimum, or enough consistent evidence to understand what testers can realistically expect.

That matters when you’re learning how to test apps to earn money. You want platforms with clear earning mechanics, not vague promises that leave you guessing about your time and rewards.

Selection Criteria

Every platform here had to show a specific dollar or euro figure tied to a test, task, or study, along with a stated or reasonably clear payout threshold. That gives you something useful to compare when deciding which testing websites for money are worth your time.

Game-focused platforms with dedicated earning systems get more attention in this guide to testing games for money, so they aren’t repeated here in full.

What Was Excluded, and Why

Any platform charging an upfront fee to access testing opportunities was removed. You shouldn’t have to pay for the chance to test apps or websites for money.

We also left out several apps heavily promoted for “get paid to test apps” searches when recent feedback pointed to unclear rewards, stalled payments, or poor support. Platforms such as Testbirds remain included because testers can still find clear earning terms and workable payout routes.

The result is a tighter list for anyone serious about how to test apps to earn money without wasting time on questionable platforms.

What Doesn’t Work

The biggest waste of time in app testing for money is any site asking you to pay for access, certification, or “premium testing status” before you can start. None of the 12 legitimate platforms above ever charge a tester to join. The second biggest trap is chasing marketed per-test figures that sound too high for the actual work involved.

Pay-to-start scams: Any testing company charging a signup, training, or certification fee is not a real testing job; every legitimate platform in this list is free to join.

Any testing company charging a signup, training, or certification fee is not a real testing job; every legitimate platform in this list is free to join. Inflated marketing numbers: Reward apps advertising “$120 per test” rarely reflect what a typical completed offer actually pays on most reward-style platforms.

Reward apps advertising “$120 per test” rarely reflect what a typical completed offer actually pays on most reward-style platforms. Recruitment-based “testing” pitches: Schemes that pay more for recruiting other testers than for actual testing work resemble a pyramid structure and should be avoided regardless of how legitimate the app itself looks.

Schemes that pay more for recruiting other testers than for actual testing work resemble a pyramid structure and should be avoided regardless of how legitimate the app itself looks. Check-deposit “mystery tester” offers: The Federal Trade Commission warns that any offer asking you to deposit a check and wire part of it back as a “testing fee” is a classic advance-fee scam, not real app-testing work.

None of the 12 platforms ranked above show these patterns, which is exactly why each one made the cut. If you want a wider read on vetting any reward app before you hand over your details, this breakdown of passive income with money-making apps covers the same red flags from a different angle. The common thread across every scam variant is being asked to pay, recruit, or deposit before you are paid, not after.

Final Verdict on How to Test Apps to Earn Money

How to test apps to earn money starts with choosing platforms that match the way you want to work. Snakzy is a great pick if you prefer quick game and app tasks, with small milestone rewards and a $5 cashout minimum for returning users in eligible locations. First-time cashouts can require around 35,000 coins, or roughly $35, before the rewards shop unlocks.

For higher-paying sessions, platforms such as Respondent.io can make sense when your professional background matches a study. Its researcher-set incentives can reach $100 an hour or more, although the opportunities are more specialised.

The smartest approach is to register on two or three platforms rather than depend on one. Combine quick reward tasks with structured testing websites for money, then focus your time on the platforms that actually send you suitable work. Start building your routine today and put how to test apps to earn money into practice.

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