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How to Make Money With Your Blog: 11 Real Ways to Earn in 2026

How to make money with your blog starts with selling a skill. A small Upwork project can produce your first payout within 1 to 3 weeks. Making money from a blog takes useful skills and around five spare hours weekly.

Our guide explains how to make money with your blog by ranking 11 routes, with the real fees, payout minimums, and projected numbers for each.

All 11 cost $0 to join, although products can require spending. Here’s how to make money with your blog, starting with the route that pays soonest.

How to Make Money With Your Blog: Where the First Dollar Comes From

Making money from a blog usually starts with selling a skill or product using your posts. Ads and affiliate income need readers, so a new blog benefits more when there’s a clear audience.

Your posts aren’t inventory that automatically pay you after you publish them. To make money with your blog, you need to demonstrate writing skill, subject knowledge, or original photography. Your options fall into four groups:

Client work: Upwork, Fiverr, Wyzant, BELAY, Rev, and 99designs.

Upwork, Fiverr, Wyzant, BELAY, Rev, and 99designs. Product sales: Printify, Amazon, Redbubble, and TeePublic.

Printify, Amazon, Redbubble, and TeePublic. Licensing: Shutterstock.

Shutterstock. Direct blog income: Affiliate commissions, display ads, sponsored posts, and your own digital products.

All 11 platforms are free to join, but making money from a blog involves operating costs beyond free registration. Physical products need stock or fulfillment money, and store connections can carry fees.

Making money from a blog takes 1 to 3 weeks at the beginning: one or two small projects, several listings, and barely any sales. In the meantime, add to your online income using rewards apps like Snakzy, which pay you to play mobile games.

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11 Best Ways to Make Money With Your Blog

Your existing skills and assets should guide how to make money on your blog: start with a route that uses them, then compare its costs and payment timing.

1. Upwork [Best for Freelance Content Clients]

Best for Bloggers who write, edit, or provide search engine optimization services Startup cost $0 to register; proposal requirements can add costs First payout Fixed-price: 10 days after the work week; or $100 automatic-disbursement threshold How you get paid Bank transfer, PayPal, Payoneer Main catch You need your first client and must check the fee shown for each contract

A $100 fixed-price project leaves $90 before taxes and other costs on Upwork, since your contract fee is 10%. Your blog acts as your portfolio to help win over a client, giving you a way to earn money from your blog before you have a large audience.

That’s a practical answer to how to make money with your blog: sell the writing skill behind the posts. Select samples that resemble the work you’re offering, not simply your most popular articles. A buyer commissioning software tutorials needs evidence you can explain a process.

Freelancer Plus is an optional paid plan for $27 per month, and it removes the service fee and increases your client reach. Making money from a blog through client work means pricing the whole assignment, including fees and revisions.

Name one service, like blog editing or search engine optimization (SEO) briefs.

Choose your three strongest published posts and explain your contribution to each.

Aim for five short, targeted proposals daily.

Reference one detail from the client’s site and suggest a useful improvement.

Start with a small fixed-price assignment and agree on scope, deadline, and revisions.

Set your withdrawal method before the first contract ends.

Making money through Upwork starts with profile work and proposals.

Top Pick for Clients Upwork 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Upwork costs $0 to join and lets you earn money from your blog’s writing portfolio; contract fees reduce your earnings. Join Upwork

2. Fiverr [Best for Blog Setup and Audit Gigs]

Best for Bloggers who can package one repeatable service Startup cost $0 to join and publish gigs First payout 14-day clearing after completion How you get paid Bank transfer or PayPal Main catch 20% commission fee reduces earnings

Fiverr offers a way to earn money from your blog’s publishing skills if you can sell one clear outcome at a fixed price, like a blog setup or content audit. A $50 gig leaves $40 after its 20% seller commission, before taxes and other costs.

Get specific about what services you can offer, like content audits or an SEO service. Show a sample spreadsheet with findings, priorities, and recommended fixes.

This method shows how to make money with your blog by turning your own publishing experience into a monetizable service. Essentially, you’re selling work another site needs.Build one gig you can deliver consistently before adding unrelated services.

Create a free seller account and choose a single blogging problem to solve.

Write an outcome-focused title, like auditing a blog’s top ten posts.

Create three tiers with clear differences in scope, not vague promises of quality.

Add screenshots and sample findings from your own blog.

Specify what the buyer must send, your delivery time, and included revisions.

Answer messages promptly and select a supported payout method.

A vague gig title gives buyers no reason to click. Lead with a specific promise, support it with a proof image, and explain what the finished file contains.

The standard clearing period is 14 days after completion, before withdrawal processing, so keep that timeline in mind.

Quick Gig Cash Fiverr 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Fiverr is free to start and helps you earn money from your blog through packaged services; it keeps 20% of each gig. Start Selling

3. Printify [Best for a No-Inventory Merch Store]

Best for Bloggers with a recognizable niche, brand, or catchphrase Startup cost $0 free plan; samples, fulfillment, and connected-store costs are separate First payout Set by your connected sales channel and its clearance rules How you get paid Through the connected storefront’s payout system Main catch Production, shipping, channel fees, and cash-flow timing reduce your take-home pay

Printify lets you design printable merchandise like shirts, mugs, or bags. You connect it to a storefront like Etsy or Shopify, and Printify only prints your products once an order has been placed, saving you from unused inventory. The platform has a free plan with no subscription fee, so you’ll only have to pay the fees your connected storefront charges you.

On a $25 item with assumed production and shipping costs of $12, an Etsy sale leaves about $10 before taxes and other expenses. That illustration of making money from a blog through merchandise works only if your actual product costs and store fees match the assumptions.

Connect an Etsy or Shopify store and review that channel’s charges.

Pick two useful products, like a mug and tote, with a clear audience connection.

Turn an original recurring phrase or illustration from your posts into a design.

Calculate the retail price after production, shipping, and storefront fees.

Order a sample and inspect the print before listing.

Link your store from a relevant post and your sidebar without interrupting the reading experience.

Reader connection matters when learning how to make money with your blog through merchandise: generic designs without that connection often sit unsold. Skip this route if you have no design direction, no budget for samples, or too few engaged readers.

Store setup, costing, and a sample order will take about a week. By day 30, a handful of well-presented listings and zero sales are plausible.

Free Merch Store Printify 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Printify’s free plan offers a way to earn money from your blog through merchandise, with a 0% platform fee and no inventory. Start With Printify

4. Amazon [Best for Physical Products Your Readers Want]

Best for Bloggers whose audience asks for a specific physical product Startup cost $0 for an Individual plan; inventory costs are separate First payout No minimum; 14-day settlement cycle How you get paid Bank-account deposit Main catch $0.99 per item plus category-dependent referral fees, product costs, and fulfillment

Repeated reader requests for the same physical product can point to an opportunity to earn money from your blog, and Amazon gives you a place to sell it. A $20 item leaves $16.01 after an assumed 15% referral fee and the Individual plan’s per-item fee, before other costs.

This is product selling, not affiliate commissions. The Individual plan charges $0.99 per item, so keep it in mind when pricing your product. Referral fees vary by category, so don’t apply the example percentage to every product. Making money from a blog through retail also requires accounting for sourcing, packaging, shipping, returns, and any fulfillment service.

Choose a product readers have requested, like a specialized planner.

Calculate landed cost, category fees, shipping, and a return allowance.

Register as an Individual seller and complete the account requirements.

Buy a small test batch and create clear, accurate product photos.

Publish a listing that answers sizing, materials, and use questions.

Send readers from a relevant post to the listing and record actual profit per order.

Testing demand is part of learning how to make money on your blog through physical products, because inventory bought too early can trap your budget in unsold boxes. Reader comments are useful clues, but don’t take every compliment as a guarantee that audiences will pay. Start small enough that slow sales won’t force you to discount below cost.

You can earn money from your blog through products only when the retained margin justifies the work. How much money do bloggers make when healthy-looking revenue remains tied up in stock? Skip this route without capital for inventory and order-related expenses.

Sell to Your Readers Amazon 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Amazon’s Individual plan lets you earn money from your blog through physical products with no monthly fee; it charges $0.99 per item sold. Sell on Amazon

5. Wyzant [Best for Subject Experts]

Best for Bloggers with expertise in a listed tutoring subject Startup cost $0 to create a tutor profile First payout No minimum; optional Express Pay within 24 to 48 hours How you get paid Direct deposit Main catch 25% service fee and a need for scheduled availability

At a $40 hourly rate, you retain $30 before taxes and other costs on Wyzant. Your posts can demonstrate the subject knowledge that helps you earn money from your blog through tutoring, but lessons must match a subject the platform lists, like writing or English.

You need to include a 25% service fee in your rate calculation before you accept a student. Also budget for preparation and messages outside the lesson. Making money from a blog through tutoring works best when your posts already explain difficult ideas clearly. Patient explanations are a way to support making money from a blog through tutoring.

Create your tutor profile and review the subject and account requirements.

Pick one listed subject your blog shows you understand.

Set a rate that accounts for the service fee and preparation time.

Link a relevant post where permitted and describe the problem you help students solve.

Offer specific available hours and answer suitable requests promptly.

Record completed lessons and choose your payment settings.

Listing several unrelated subjects weakens the profile’s promise. Choose a subject you can teach with examples, then build a lesson around a student’s actual difficulty. If you’re comparing ways to make money at home, check scheduled availability before choosing tutoring.

Tutoring means making money from a blog with predictable availability and knowledge matching an approved subject. Month one might bring a profile, inquiries, and one or two sessions.

Paid Tutoring Wyzant 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Wyzant is free to list on and helps you earn money from your blog’s expertise; it pays on the 1st and 15th after a 25% fee. Become a Tutor

6. Shutterstock [Best for Original Blog Photos]

Best for Bloggers who already produce original photos or videos Startup cost $0 for a contributor account First payout $25 minimum How you get paid PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill Main catch You only keep 15 to 40% of earnings share

Shutterstock pays contributors 15% to 40% off each qualifying sale, based on their download tier. A hypothetical $10 license pays $1.50 at the starting tier, but your earnings tiers reset each January 1.

You can earn money from your blog’s original photography, but licensing isn’t a quick replacement for client work. Buyers’ needs still determine which photographs help you earn money from your blog, so a clear image illustrating a useful concept has a better chance of earning than a random snapshot.

Register for a free contributor account and read submission requirements.

Choose sharp original images from your posts, keeping the source files.

Check rights, releases, recognizable people, and visible trademarks before uploading.

Write factual titles and relevant keywords based on the image’s likely use.

Review acceptance decisions and correct technical problems in later batches.

Choose a supported payment provider and check your balance monthly.

Uploading large batches of unfocused phone photos wastes review time. Photographs that help you earn money from your blog need a buyer’s purpose, such as use in an article or business presentation, so plan shots accordingly. Making money from a blog through licensing works better as a reuse strategy for photography you already produce. It becomes less attractive if you must buy equipment solely to chase small, uncertain downloads.

Skip this option if photography isn’t already part of your work.

License Your Photos Shutterstock 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Shutterstock’s free account lets you earn money from your blog’s original photos at 15% to 40% per sale, with a $25 minimum. Join Shutterstock

7. 99designs [Best for Blog Design Work]

Best for Bloggers who design original graphics, logos, or templates Startup cost $0 to apply; portfolio review required First payout 1 to 3 business days after handover, $25 Payoneer or $50 PayPal minimum How you get paid Payoneer or PayPal Main catch 5% to 15% one-to-one platform fee, possible introduction fee, and unpaid contest risk

Your blog graphics can act as a portfolio and support designer applications you submit to 99designs, a platform where clients hire graphic artists.

At the free entry tier, a $300 one-to-one project leaves $255 after platform fees. At mid-level the same project leaves $270, and at the top level it leaves $285. An introduction fee of up to $100 sometimes applies, which affects what you retain when making money from a blog through design work.

You can also use your graphics to apply for design contests on 99designs. To earn money from your blog’s design work, show original pieces with a clear purpose, not screenshots of a generic theme.

Assemble five to eight original pieces from your blog or related projects.

Explain your design choices, and your contribution to each piece.

Apply for portfolio review and follow the account’s application instructions.

Choose a niche, like blog headers or visual identities for food publishers.

Check all fees before agreeing to one-to-one work.

Complete handover requirements and request payment once your balance qualifies.

Entering many contests can consume the hours you hoped to spend making money from a blog’s design portfolio, so set a strict time budget and avoid projects requiring long unpaid hours. Design-based options for making money from a blog require original samples and patience for portfolio review.

Design for Bloggers 99designs 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 99designs is free to apply to as a route to making money from a blog’s original design work; one-to-one projects carry a 5–15% platform fee. Apply to 99designs

8. BELAY [Best for Virtual Assistant Work]

Best for Organized bloggers who manage calendars, inboxes, and publishing schedules Startup cost $0 to apply; your own computer, reliable internet, and dedicated workspace required First payout Monthly on the 15th How you get paid Direct deposit as a 1099 contractor Main catch Ongoing availability and self-managed taxes; applications exclude CA, CO, MT, NJ, NY, and PA residents

BELAY pays once a month, so ongoing administrative work here isn’t the fastest way to make money blogging. You work as an independent contractor, with responsibilities beyond keeping your own blog organized.

Your publishing process can supply evidence for making money from a blog through administrative work. Whether it’s maintaining an editorial calendar, organizing files, handling messages, or tracking deadlines, these are useful skills to your potential employer. Make those tasks visible in your application without sharing private client or subscriber information.

You can earn money from your blog’s operational experience by explaining the process you manage and the outcome it produces.

Check location eligibility and the current role requirements.

Confirm you have a dedicated workspace, suitable computer, and reliable internet.

Apply through the jobs page with examples of scheduling, email, and calendar work.

Describe your regular availability honestly, including existing commitments.

Agree on the role’s compensation and responsibilities before accepting work.

This isn’t a form of work you can treat casually or as a part-time gig. Your client may need consistent weekday support, so make sure to determine what they need. Making money from a blog through administrative work therefore requires a schedule you can commit to.

Ask how communication, availability, and task handoffs work before committing. Skip it if you need money within the first month, can’t offer steady hours, or live in an excluded state.

Steady VA Work BELAY 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. BELAY is free to apply to and offers a route to making money from a blog’s administrative experience; payment is monthly on the 15th. Apply to BELAY

9. Redbubble [Best for Blog Artwork Prints]

Best for Bloggers who illustrate, draw, or create original artwork Startup cost $0 to open a shop and upload designs First payout $20 cleared-earnings minimum; monthly payment on the 15th How you get paid Monthly through your configured account payment method Main catch Standard accounts have an account fee deducted from earnings

You need $20 in cleared artist earnings before Redbubble pays through its monthly cycle, so making money from a blog through artwork isn’t an instant-cashout method.

Opening a shop is free, but Standard accounts pay a tiered account fee. Premium and Pro accounts require a subscription, but they’re exempt from that fee. Start uploading artwork by turning a small set of existing illustrations into properly presented products.

Open a free shop and complete the account and payment settings.

Choose three original designs that fit your blog’s subject or visual style.

Adjust placement for each product instead of enabling every option unchanged.

Write accurate titles and tags describing the subject, style, and intended audience.

Share one relevant product naturally within a related post.

Review cleared earnings and account deductions in your monthly statement.

Uploading without useful tags makes an already crowded marketplace hard to enter and even harder to monetize. Use words a buyer would recognize, avoiding unrelated trending terms. When comparing free-to-start online income options, remember that discovery and product preparation still take time.

You can earn money from your blog’s illustrations, but your shop needs a coherent subject and clear product previews. Skip it if you don’t produce original artwork or need predictable first-month earnings.

Art Shop, Free Start Redbubble 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Redbubble’s free shop lets you earn money from your blog’s original artwork, with a $20 minimum payout on the monthly cycle. Open Redbubble Shop

10. TeePublic [Best for Slogan T-Shirts]

Best for Bloggers with original catchphrases their readers recognize Startup cost $0 to upload designs First payout No minimum, paid on the 15th How you get paid PayPal or Payoneer Main catch Fixed royalties decrease during sales and at lower account tiers

TeePublic pays a $4 artist royalty on a regular $22 classic t-shirt at the lowest tier. Sale pricing and low-level account tiers reduce the amount you receive by charging you more fees.

Borrowing a popular slogan or using someone else’s artwork can put the listing at risk. Your plan for making money from a blog through slogans needs wording and visuals you own, along with a check for trademark conflicts before selling. Readability matters too: a clever phrase that disappears at thumbnail size is hard to sell.

Create an artist account and complete your payment details.

Choose an original phrase with a clear connection to your blog.

Create a readable design and upload the required artwork file.

Inspect placement, contrast, and text size on each selected product.

Mention the design in a relevant post without turning every article into a sales pitch.

Check account tier, actual royalties, and your monthly sales report.

You can earn money from your blog’s identity with a simple design. It still needs readable text, good contrast, and reader appeal.

This route to making money from a blog needs a distinct phrase or visual idea. Month one may end with a single polished listing and no orders. If qualifying earnings occur, payment comes on the following month’s 15th.

Tee Royalties TeePublic 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. TeePublic offers free uploads to help you earn money from your blog’s original slogans, with a $4 royalty on a regular $22 classic tee. Join TeePublic

11. Rev [Best for Weekly Bridge Cash]

Best for Bloggers with accurate typing and a good ear who need separate bridge work Startup cost $0 platform fee, audio test and grammar quiz required First payout Every Monday for work completed through the previous week How you get paid PayPal Main catch Payment is based on audio or video minutes, not hours you spend working

Rev pays every Monday through PayPal for qualifying work completed through the previous Sunday. Application, qualification, and access to suitable files come before that weekly payment cycle.

This is bridge work, not a direct way to earn money from your blog itself. You transcribe recorded material and get paid for the completed output. You get paid for every audio minute, meaning every minute of transcribed audio. That’s different from a working minute: difficult speech, research, and repeated listening can extend the task.

Apply as a freelancer and review current application requirements.

Complete the grammar quiz and audio test carefully.

After acceptance, select a file you can understand and finish within its requirements.

Connect your PayPal account and check payment settings.

Record research, listening, editing, and review time for each assignment.

Keep work blocks separate from the time reserved for your blog and client outreach.

Choose work you can complete accurately, and compare the payment with your full working time. Making money from a blog remains the longer-term objective if you’re building a publishing business.

Skip it if repetitive typing drains you or if it would replace all the portfolio work you need to earn money from your blog. In a possible first month, week one contains tests and a later week contains your first completed file. You can earn money from your blog over time by protecting some hours for assets and clients that belong to that business.

Weekly Monday Pay Rev 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Rev has a $0 fee and weekly PayPal payouts every Monday, providing separate bridge cash rather than a way to earn money from your blog itself. Join Rev

If you outgrow a marketplace and want your own store, Shopify is a next step, with its own operating costs to budget.

How the 11 Compare

Your existing skill, available cash, and schedule determine how to make money on your blog sustainably. A service pays for completed work, while products and licensing need buyers before they generate earnings.

Platform Skill Required Upfront Cost Earnings Basis Time Commitment Upwork Writing, editing, or SEO $0 Keep 90% 5+ hours weekly Fiverr One packaged service $0 Keep 80% Per order Printify Basic design $0 plan, sample and store costs separate Retail price minus production, shipping, and channel fees Setup and ongoing promotion Amazon Product sourcing $0 monthly on Individual tier, inventory separate Keep 85% Sourcing and order management Wyzant Subject expertise $0 Keep 75% Scheduled sessions and preparation Shutterstock Photography or video $0 Keep 15 to 40% Produce and upload batches 99designs Graphic design $0 Keep 85% to 95% Per project; contests can be unpaid BELAY Administration $0, own equipment required Compensation set per role Ongoing scheduled availability Redbubble Illustration $0 Artist earnings less account fees that vary with tier Upload, optimize, and promote TeePublic Original slogan design $0 uploads $1 to $4 per item, depending on product and tier Design and promotion Rev Accurate transcription $0 Paid per audio or video minute transcribed Flexible work blocks

Client work and tutoring turn your time into a defined deliverable, making a service your posts prove the usual fastest way to make money blogging; products and licensing can sit unsold.

Weekly or twice-monthly payments help only after completed work qualifies. If you’re deciding how to make money with your blog alongside other ways to make money online, start with one service and add one product after readers appear.

How This List Was Built

The selection chose operating platforms with free registration, published fee and payment rules, and a useful connection to assets bloggers already own. Those assets include writing, photographs, original art, expertise, and an audience.

Rev is the only exception, since it’s separate work that can fund the blog. Inventory, equipment, optional plans, proposal costs, and connected-store charges remain separate from free membership. Delivery and driving work were ruled out since they don’t use your blog, along with speculative crypto games and digital collectibles because those introduce price risk and potential entry costs.

Our ranking prioritizes a new blogger’s fit, not the largest hypothetical income. It assesses the fastest way to make money blogging by weighing proof, buyer acquisition, and payment delays.

Reward Apps That Help Fund Your Blog

Reward apps can contribute small amounts toward a domain or hosting, but they aren’t a dependable way to earn money from your blog itself. They fit spare minutes when you don’t yet have a service to sell. These suggestions are for adults aged 18+; check each app’s eligibility requirements before joining.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy $35 Available rewards shown in your account Web, Android Bigcash $1 Check the current redemption options Check device and country eligibility Freecash Check the withdrawal requirement shown for your account and method Options depend on your account and region Check device and country eligibility Swagbucks $3 for select gift cards; PayPal reward denominations vary Gift cards and PayPal Check current device support Prolific $6 equivalent cash-out threshold PayPal Web

Check redemption choices and eligibility before investing time, particularly if only cash will cover your hosting bill. Your plan for making money from a blog needs a cap on reward-app time so you can preserve your best working hours for a portfolio, an offer, and buyer outreach.

Snakzy uses an Android app; iPhone users can use its web version.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Build startup money for your blog with a few minutes of mobile gaming. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

Shortcuts charging for guaranteed work or promising fixed income are poor starting points for making money from a blog. Even the fastest way to make money blogging needs a buyer and a useful deliverable.

Buying traffic or followers – Inflated numbers don’t create purchasing customers. Low-quality visits can waste money and create problems with advertising partners.

Inflated numbers don’t create purchasing customers. Low-quality visits can waste money and create problems with advertising partners. Paying for guaranteed income – A seller’s monthly-income promise doesn’t guarantee your likely results, workload, or expenses.

A seller’s monthly-income promise doesn’t guarantee your likely results, workload, or expenses. Publishing unedited AI text – Incorrect explanations and generic examples weaken your portfolio. Check facts, add original work, and edit every draft before attaching an offer to it.

Incorrect explanations and generic examples weaken your portfolio. Check facts, add original work, and edit every draft before attaching an offer to it. Heavy spending before the first dollar – Premium themes and plugin stacks don’t prove demand.

Premium themes and plugin stacks don’t prove demand. Paying fees to get approved for work – The ranked platforms cost nothing to join. Don’t release payment to someone promising guaranteed access to a job.

Even apps that offer earning opportunities deserve a time limit and a check of withdrawal conditions. Dial back on unnecessary spending too: expenses that don’t improve delivery, distribution, or a proven offer can wait until revenue from making money from a blog justifies the purchase.

In the meantime, start adding to your online income through reward apps like Snakzy.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while your blog builds its audience. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Final Verdict on How to Make Money With Your Blog

Upwork leads for writers and editors hoping to make money from a blog, since they can provide useful samples for clients. Contract fees and the difficulty of earning early reviews are the trade-offs for making money from a blog before traffic grows.

Print-on-demand is the better fit for making money from a blog if you’re an artist with engaged readers, provided production, shipping, and channel fees leave a worthwhile margin. For experts who can keep scheduled appointments, Wyzant shows how to make money with your blog by turning teachable knowledge into paid sessions, with its 25% fee reducing what you retain.

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