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How to Make Money With Podcasts: 10 Real Ways to Earn in 2026

Here’s how to make money with podcasts: start with the income you can earn before the audience arrives, then add ad revenue as your show grows. A video podcast can earn ad revenue on YouTube, though payouts take months. Editing or voiceover gigs on Fiverr clear 14 days after an order completes.

Our guide shows ten ways to make money with podcasts, with the fees, payout thresholds, and timelines for each.

Your options include video ad revenue, freelance gigs on Fiverr, Upwork, Voices, and Rev, design work on 99designs, and merch on Printify, Redbubble, TeePublic, and Etsy. Our breakdown also talks about how many listeners do you need to make money on a podcast,and we also answer questions like how long does it take for a podcast to make money.

What Podcasts Really Pay

Most new podcasts rarely earn big ad revenue in their first months, which means money usually comes from services and products built around the show when you’re still starting out. Ad revenue depends on audience size and sponsor demand, while a service or product income line starts with your first customer when you learn how to make money with podcasts.

Our guide splits podcast revenue into three categories.

Revenue from the show itself: ad share on YouTube, plus negotiated sponsorships.

ad share on YouTube, plus negotiated sponsorships. Skills a podcaster already has: audio editing, show notes-writing, voiceover, transcription, and cover art design.

audio editing, show notes-writing, voiceover, transcription, and cover art design. Products tied to the brand: print-on-demand apparel, stickers, and digital episode planners or templates.

Stacking at least two methods from these categories keeps cash flowing while your audience builds.

How Platform Fees and Timelines Work

Our ranked list focuses on the second and third revenue pathways because platforms publish their fees and timelines, and the speed at which income can arrive with these categories.

When people ask how long does it take for a podcast to make money, the realistic timeline is months for YouTube ad share, compared with about two weeks for a first Fiverr payout after you finish an order.

Understanding how many listeners you need to make money on a podcast helps you set clear expectations from day one. Because building a listener base takes steady publishing, pairing your show with freelance production or design work lets you make money with podcasts long before advertisers notice your download numbers.

In the meantime, increase the amount of money you earn from home by using a rewards app like Snakzy, which rewards you for playing mobile games.

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10 Best Ways to Make Money With Podcasts

These ten platforms cover video ad share, freelance production services, and fan merch, so you can learn how to make money with podcasts online at every stage of your show’s growth.

1. YouTube [Best for Video Podcast Ad Revenue]

Best for Podcasters who record video and want ad income from episodes Startup cost $0 to a few hundred dollars for basic gear First payout Months to first meaningful payout How you get paid Ad revenue share, sponsorships Main catch Ad income needs an audience built first

Once a video podcast channel is in the YouTube Partner Program, each episode earns a share of the ads shown on it, but the first meaningful payout could take months. This is the primary route for creators researching how to make money with podcasts directly from their episodes without pitching sponsors.

Competing routes like Spotify and Apple Podcasts subscriptions offer alternatives, though audio-only Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds do not generate automatic video ad share.

You can repurpose the same video file to test how to make money from a podcast on Spotify once your show meets Spotify‘s published video rules.

Create a dedicated channel and upload one full podcast episode recorded on video.

Add timestamped chapters and a clear, searchable episode title.

Upload new full-length episodes on a consistent schedule.

Monitor your subscriber and watch-time progress in the YouTube Studio Earn tab.

Apply to the YouTube Partner Program when your channel qualifies.

Connect an approved payment account.

Learning how to make money from a podcast on YouTube starts with checking the eligibility tab inside YouTube Studio. If you’re wondering how much money podcasts make on YouTube, your actual earnings depend on audience size, episode topic, and viewer country.

Best for Video Shows YouTube 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earns an ad revenue share so you can make money with podcasts at $0 startup cost with a phone. Start a Channel

2. Fiverr [Best for Podcast Editing Gigs]

Best for Podcasters with editing or show-notes skills Startup cost $0 First payout 14-day clearing after an order completes How you get paid Bank transfer, direct deposit, PayPal Main catch 20% commission on your earnings

As a hypothetical rate, a $90 podcast editing gig leaves you $72 on Fiverr. The platform takes a 20% commission on freelancer earnings, but it costs $0 to create a seller account and publish gigs

While Upwork is a strong alternative for ongoing contracts, Fiverr lets you package fixed-scope services like noise cleanup, intro mixing, or show notes to make money with your podcast skills right away.

Once a buyer marks your delivery complete, funds clear in 14 days. Selling production gig skills is a practical answer to how long does it take for a podcast to make money when your own show is brand-new, since other creators pay you for technical cleanup skills right away.

Pick one focused service, such as 30-minute episode editing, intro and outro mixing, show notes-writing, or clip cutting.

Record a short before-and-after audio sample from your own podcast episode to prove your cleanup quality.

Publish one clear gig with three price tiers covering basic cleanup, full mixing, and rush delivery.

Deliver your first client order ahead of the deadline with clean, labeled audio files.

Ask satisfied hosts to leave an honest review on your gig page.

Connect PayPal, direct deposit, or Payoneer once your 14-day clearing window finishes.

Always price your packages after the 20% fee when planning how to make money with podcasts online through freelance gigs.

Sell Editing Gigs Fiverr 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to start for making money with podcasts, with a 14-day clearing period before payout. Sell on Fiverr

3. Upwork [Best for Podcast Production Contracts]

Best for Producers who want recurring clients Startup cost $0, optional Freelancer Plus at $20 a month First payout Hourly pay clears 10 days after the work week ends How you get paid Automatic scheduled disbursements and manual withdrawals Main catch Flat 10% service fee on every contract

Upwork works for podcasters who want regular weekly clients. As an example, a $50 hourly contract pays $45 an hour after the platform’s flat 10% service fee. An optional Freelancer Plus plan costs $20 a month.

Unlike gig-based orders on Fiverr, Upwork is built around ongoing retainers and multi-episode production contracts that show you how to make money with podcasts online as a freelancer. Hourly earnings clear 10 days after the weekly billing cycle ends, and fixed-price milestones release after a 5-day security hold.

Automatic scheduled disbursements require a $100 minimum balance, though manual withdrawals can be made for less. Landing one recurring weekly show gives you predictable cash flow while you test how to make money with podcasts on your own channel.

Register for a free account and build your profile title specifically around podcast audio and video production.

Upload two polished sample episodes you have edited to your portfolio section.

Set an hourly rate that accounts for the 10% fee.

Send tailored proposals to hosts posting weekly editing, mixing, or video podcast jobs.

Log your editing hours through the desktop time tracker to qualify for hourly payment protection.

Connect your bank or payment account for manual withdrawals or automatic $100 disbursements.

Avoid sending copy-pasted proposals that ignore the host’s show format or audio issues. Listening to two minutes of a prospect’s latest episode and pointing out a specific fix is the fastest way to make money with podcasts as a contract producer.

Find Repeat Clients Upwork 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to register so producers can make money with podcasts online, with a flat 10% fee on contracts. Join Upwork

4. Voices [Best for Ad Reads and Voiceover]

Best for Podcasters with a strong speaking voice Startup cost $0 on Guest tier; microphone and recording gear required First payout No minimum; paid the Friday after job completion and client approval How you get paid PayPal SurePay Main catch 20% platform fee

Voiceover work on Voices pays you per completed script, and a hypothetical $200 job leaves you $160 after the 20% platform fee on SurePay jobs. You can start on a $0 Guest membership instead of paying $499 a year for the Premium talent tier.

While general marketplaces like Fiverr and Upwork also host voice gigs, Voices focuses purely on audio talent for podcast intros, dynamic ad reads, and commercial spots. When setting your custom audition quotes and comparing different ways on how to make money online, factor that 20% fee into every bid you submit.

There is no minimum payout threshold, and approved funds are sent through PayPal on the Friday following job completion and client sign-off.

Record a crisp 30-second demo reading a sample podcast intro and a conversational sponsor script.

Create a free Guest profile and tag your vocal style, accents, and recording equipment.

Audition for invitations that match your natural speaking tone and delivery pace.

Deliver clean, noise-free WAV or MP3 files before the client’s deadline.

Wait for the client to approve the final audio files inside the SurePay system.

Receive your net payout via PayPal on the Friday after client approval.

Skip this method if you record in an untreated room with street noise, computer fan hum, or hard wall reflections. A demo with audible room echo is rejected before casting directors finish the first sentence, so acoustic treatment matters when learning how to make money with podcasts online through voice work.

Sell Your Voice Voices 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free Guest membership, with no minimum payout through PayPal SurePay. Join Voices

5. Rev [Best for Podcast Transcription]

Best for Detail-minded listeners who type accurately Startup cost $0; audio test and grammar quiz required First payout No minimum; paid every Monday for work through Sunday How you get paid PayPal (paid per audio or video minute; $0 platform fee) Main catch Qualification tests come first

Podcast transcription on Rev pays you per audio or video minute completed, with a $0 platform fee to freelancers and no minimum payout. Current per-minute rates are displayed directly on Rev‘s freelancer application page and inside the job queue before you claim a file.

Freelancers also sell standalone transcript packages on Fiverr when testing how to make money with podcasts online, but Rev removes the need to pitch clients because it has a shared queue of interviews and episodes.

Pay arrives every Monday via PayPal for all work completed through the previous Sunday. This way, you can get paid to listen to podcasts, since you’re paid to type accurate transcripts as you listen, making it a steady weekly option for how to make money with podcasts.

Open the online freelancer application and review the guidelines.

Pass the grammar quiz to show you can punctuate spoken dialogue properly.

Complete the audio transcription test using the built-in web editor and hotkeys.

Claim short podcast or interview files with clear speaker separation once approved.

Proofread speaker labels and timestamps, then submit the transcript and check PayPal on Monday.

Submitting transcripts without verifying guest names and technical terms leads to low grading scores and account removal, which cuts off a beginner-friendly way to make money with podcasts.

Weekly PayPal Pay Rev 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Pays every Monday via PayPal, with $0 to start after a short test. Apply to Rev

6. Printify [Best for Podcast Merch With No Stock]

Best for Shows with a logo and a loyal audience Startup cost $0, products print on demand after payment First payout Depends on the connected channel (Etsy, Shopify, eBay) How you get paid Through your connected storefront Main catch Profit is retail price minus production and shipping

Printify‘s free plan charges a 0% platform fee and has a $0 startup cost, so your profit on every shirt or mug is your retail price minus production and shipping costs. If your merch volume grows, an optional Printify Premium plan costs $39 a month for up to 20% off base product prices.

Unlike standalone marketplaces such as Redbubble and TeePublic that host your designs on their own sites, Printify connects behind the scenes to a storefront you control on Etsy, Shopify, or eBay.

Because your payout timing and thresholds are governed by that connected storefront, setting a retail price with enough margin after production is a smart way to earn money online free of inventory risk when building a show.

Create a free account and upload your high-resolution logo or inside-joke graphic.

Place the artwork on a t-shirt, hoodie, or coffee mug mockup inside the product creator.

Select a print provider located in the same country as the majority of your listeners.

Connect your Etsy, Shopify, or eBay storefront so orders sync automatically.

Set your retail price comfortably above the combined production and shipping cost.

Put the merch store link at the top of your episode show notes and video descriptions.

Skip Printify if your podcast has no regular listeners yet, because print-on-demand merch sells to existing fans and raises the question of how many listeners do you need to make money on a podcast through apparel.

No Stock Needed Printify 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Prints merch only after a fan pays, with a free plan at 0% platform fee. Start With Printify

7. Redbubble [Best for Podcast Art Prints and Stickers]

Best for Designers adding art products to a show Startup cost $0 to open a shop and upload designs First payout $20 minimum How you get paid Monthly payment Main catch Standard-tier accounts pay a tiered monthly account fee

Redbubble pays artists on the 15th of the month for the previous month’s cleared sales once your balance reaches the $20 minimum. Opening a shop and uploading artwork costs $0, though Standard-tier accounts pay a tiered monthly account fee deducted from earnings .

Uploading a sticker or poster design does not start an automatic payout clock. Your first payment depends on making cleared sales, crossing the $20 threshold, and reaching the monthly payment cycle on the 15th.

Unlike Printify, Redbubble runs the marketplace, customer service, and printing in one place for creators testing how to make money with podcasts online.

Export your podcast illustration or typography design as a high-resolution PNG file.

Write descriptive tags around your podcast’s genre, topic, and fan community.

Enable kiss-cut stickers, magnets, and art prints inside the product uploader.

Share the direct shop link in your episode descriptions and social bios.

Track your cleared royalties in the artist dashboard against the $20 payout minimum.

Uploading designs without relevant search tags guarantees that neither marketplace browsers nor your own listeners will find the listing.

Open a Free Shop Redbubble 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to open, with a $20 minimum payment on the 15th each month. Open a Shop

8. TeePublic [Best for Catchphrase and Fan Art Tees]

Best for Podcasters with quotable catchphrases Startup cost $0 to upload designs First payout No minimum How you get paid PayPal or Payoneer Main catch Fixed royalty per product, not a percentage

TeePublic pays a fixed artist royalty per item sold. Artisan-tier artists earn $4 on a regular $22 classic t-shirt and $2 during sitewide sales, with lower rates at the Apprentice tier.

All cleared sales from the previous month pay out on the 15th with no minimum threshold via PayPal or Payoneer, unlike Redbubble‘s $20 minimum. Picking a specific listener niche is one of the simplest ways for creators exploring how you can make money at home: you can turn episode jokes into merch without managing inventory.

Take these steps to put your show’s best catchphrases onto shirts:

Upload a bold, readable PNG graphic built around a recurring phrase from your episodes.

Center the artwork on classic t-shirts, hoodies, and stickers in the uploader.

Review the fixed artist royalty schedule for Artisan and Apprentice tiers.

Drop the storefront link into your podcast show notes and pinned video comments.

Check your monthly earnings statement on the 15th via PayPal or Payoneer.

Skip TeePublic if your show has no memorable catchphrases or existing fan community yet, because merch alone takes patience if you are asking how long does it take for a podcast to make money.

$4 Per Classic Tee TeePublic 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Pays a $4 royalty on a $22 classic tee so hosts can make money with podcasts with no minimum payout. Sell on TeePublic

9. 99designs [Best for Podcast Cover Art and Branding]

Best for Designers with a portfolio Startup cost $0, portfolio review application required First payout 1 to 3 business days after handover with $25 Payoneer, $50 PayPal minimum How you get paid Payoneer or PayPal Main catch Contest entries go unpaid if you do not win

On 1-to-1 projects at 99designs, the platform fee is 5% for top-level, 10% for mid-level, and 15% for entry-level designers. An illustrative $300 cover art project leaves an entry-level designer $255 after the 15% fee, before any applicable client introduction fees.

Illustrators can sell custom podcast covers on Fiverr and Upwork, 99designs attracts hosts who specifically want dedicated branding contests or vetted 1-to-1 cover designers, making it a strong visual angle on how to make money with podcasts. 99designs also holds design contests, where prize payouts are set at a fixed amount.

Once a contest or 1-to-1 project is confirmed complete, payouts process in 1 to 3 business days with a $25 minimum for Payoneer and a $50 minimum for PayPal, giving illustrators a fast route looking for how to make money with podcasts online.

Submit your strongest branding and illustration work.

Create three square 3000-by-3000-pixel podcast cover mockups that remain legible at thumbnail size.

Enter open podcast cover contests or pitch hosts directly for 1-to-1 branding projects.

Hand over the final layered source files.

Request your payout via Payoneer or PayPal.

A common trap in month one is entering dozens of speculative design contests without reading the host’s brief carefully, which can leave you with unpaid drafts if another designer wins.

Design Cover Art 99designs 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to apply, with payouts in 1 to 3 business days after handover. Apply Now

10. Etsy [Best for Podcast Planners and Printables]

Best for Podcasters who can make templates Startup cost $0.20 per listing First payout $25 default deposit threshold for US sellers How you get paid Deposit on a daily, weekly, biweekly, or monthly schedule Main catch Listing, transaction, and processing fees stack up

Selling digital PDFs directly on Etsy requires no physical printing partner, giving organized hosts a low-cost digital product line while they test how to make money with podcasts online.

This earning method works if you have an interest in layout design or organizing production workflows into templates to make money with podcasts. For a US seller on Etsy, a hypothetical $10 printable podcast planner sale leaves $8.60 after $1.40 in published Etsy fees. That fee total combines the $0.20 listing fee with standard transaction and US payment processing charges.

Once your shop funds clear any new-seller reserve and pass the $25 default deposit threshold for US sellers, daily-schedule deposits arrive on the next business day.

Design a multi-page podcast episode planner, guest release form, or sponsor pitch tracker.

Export the finished files as a clean, printable PDF bundle.

Open your shop and upload the digital file for $0.20 per listing.

Add clear mockup preview images showing how hosts fill out each worksheet.

Set your bank deposit schedule to daily, weekly, biweekly, or monthly once you pass $25.

Listing a single PDF with generic titles and no podcast-specific search tags guarantees your planner stays buried.

Sell Printables Etsy 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Costs $0.20 per listing, with a $25 default deposit threshold. Sell on Etsy

How the 10 Compare

Choosing how to make money with podcasts comes down to weighing upfront cost, platform fees, and payout speed. For a wider range of options, you can check out our guide to making money from home.

Platform Skill Required Upfront Cost Pay Model or Fees Payout Timing or Threshold YouTube Video hosting $0 to a few hundred dollars Ad revenue share Months to first meaningful payout Fiverr Editing $0 80% of gig price 14-day clearing Upwork Production $0 90% of contract Weekly cycle plus 10-day hold Voices Voice acting $0 free tier 80% of SurePay job Paid the Friday after approval Rev Transcription $0 Per audio minute Weekly Monday payout Printify Design $0 Retail price minus costs Via connected store Redbubble Design $0 Tiered account fee on Standard Monthly, on the 15th TeePublic Design $0 $4 on a $22 classic tee Monthly, on the 15th 99designs Design portfolio $0 5–15% platform fee on 1-to-1 projects, plus any applicable client introduction fee 1–3 business days after handover Etsy Templates $0.20 per listing Sale price minus fees $25 deposit threshold

The main split across the ten options is speed versus audience dependence, which directly affects how long it takes for a podcast to make money. Freelance editing, voiceover, and transcription pay within one to two weeks of completing client work, whereas video ad revenue and merchandise stores require an audience first.

You can begin by opening one editing or transcription gig to bring in early cash while uploading one catchphrase design or video episode each week as the answer to how you can make money from podcasts.

More Reward Apps to Fund Your Podcast Gear

Reward apps can help cover a USB microphone, pop filter, or monthly hosting bill while your podcast grows, with minimum payouts ranging from $1 to $35. Because these platforms pay for playing mobile games, answering surveys, and joining academic studies, none of them depend on how many listeners you have on a podcast.

The table below compares five options for adults aged 18 and older that are separate from the ranked podcast methods. Prolific pays academic study participants through PayPal from a $6 minimum, while Swagbucks redeems select gift cards from $3 and PayPal cash cards from $5–25.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy $35 Check redemption options before playing Web, Android Bigcash $1 Check redemption options before playing Check device compatibility before signing up Freecash Check app for current minimum PayPal, gift cards, crypto Web, Android Swagbucks $3 for select gift cards; $5–25 for PayPal cash cards Gift cards, PayPal Web Prolific $6 PayPal Web

Pairing one or two of these apps to make money with your freelance gigs gives you a small buffer for acoustic foam or boom arms before your show earns anything.

If you want to earn a little extra cash for studio gear by playing mobile games in your downtime while you learn how to make money with podcasts, try Snakzy below.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Cover your podcast gear costs with extra cash from mobile games. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How Much Does a Podcast With 50,000 Listeners Make?

If a podcast averages 50,000 downloads per episode, an assumed $25 cost per thousand downloads (CPM) produces a $1,250 gross per ad slot at full sell-through for creators studying how to make money with podcasts. CPM is the rate a sponsor pays per 1,000 downloads, and $25 is just our sample figure to show the math.

Worked 50,000-Download CPM Calculation

Here is every step of the gross revenue calculation for a show averaging 50,000 downloads per episode at an assumed $25 CPM:

One ad slot per episode: 50,000 downloads divided by 1,000 equals 50 units; $25 × 50 = $1,250 gross per ad slot.

50,000 downloads divided by 1,000 equals 50 units; $25 × 50 = $1,250 gross per ad slot. Two ad slots per episode: running two sponsor reads in one episode doubles the gross to $2,500 per episode (2 × $1,250).

running two sponsor reads in one episode doubles the gross to $2,500 per episode (2 × $1,250). Four weekly episodes a month (100% sell-through) : filling all your ad slots across four episodes yields $10,000 a month gross (4 × $2,500).

: filling all your ad slots across four episodes yields $10,000 a month gross (4 × $2,500). Four weekly episodes a month (50% sell-through): if half of your ad inventory goes unsold, monthly gross drops to $5,000 a month.

Every dollar in that worked scenario is gross revenue before deducting podcast hosting fees, freelance audio editing, video production, and any sales agency commission. It’s an example of how the math works at 50,000 downloads per episode, not an average podcast income or a beginner earnings forecast.

When creators ask which podcasts make the most money or do podcasts make money on YouTube alongside audio feeds, the top earners are shows that combine high per-episode download counts with video views on YouTube and direct merch sales.

Is Starting a Podcast Worth It in 2026?

Yes, starting a podcast is worth it if you treat the show as a public portfolio and brand hub to make money with podcasts instead of expecting immediate ad revenue. Basic startup costs run from $0 to a few hundred dollars for a microphone and headphones, while meaningful ad money takes months to arrive.

On YouTube, building the audience for a first meaningful ad payout takes months. Anyone researching if podcasts make money on YouTube or searching how to make money from a podcast on Spotify faces that same curve.

By contrast, a freelance editing order on Fiverr clears 14 days after completion, and hourly work on Upwork clears 10 days after the billing week ends, which shifts how long does it take for a podcast to make money from months to weeks.

Transcription on Rev pays every Monday, while cleared merch royalties on Redbubble and TeePublic pay on the 15th of the month.

Separating show growth from skill income makes learning how to make money with podcasts much faster. To keep your budget near zero and make money work for you, record 10 clean episodes as your portfolio sample and open one editing gig.

You can add a free merch store on Printify and revisit sponsor reads once you know how many listeners you need to make money on a podcast in your niche.

What Doesn’t Work

The approaches below waste startup money or production hours without giving you a clear, verifiable path to payment.

Paying for guaranteed sponsorships – no middleman or directory can guarantee paying advertisers for an unproven audience.

no middleman or directory can guarantee paying advertisers for an unproven audience. Buying downloads or listeners – paying click farms for fake streams does not produce real buyers for advertisers.

paying click farms for fake streams does not produce real buyers for advertisers. Using copyrighted music – dropping popular commercial songs into your intro or background triggers automated copyright claims that block ad revenue on video platforms.

dropping popular commercial songs into your intro or background triggers automated copyright claims that block ad revenue on video platforms. Buying gear before an audience – spending thousands on studio mixers before recording episode one sinks your cash flow.

spending thousands on studio mixers before recording episode one sinks your cash flow. Selling merch with borrowed logos – uploading shirts or stickers that copy famous movie, sports, or corporate logos results in rapid takedowns and account suspension on print marketplaces.

uploading shirts or stickers that copy famous movie, sports, or corporate logos results in rapid takedowns and account suspension on print marketplaces. Skipping the fee math – ignoring platform commissions ruins your margins.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Keep extra cash coming in while your podcast builds an audience. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Final Verdict on How to Make Money With Podcasts

For podcasters recording on camera, the strongest long-term option for earning from the show itself is YouTube ad revenue share. Skilled editors who want cash within weeks should start on Fiverr (where funds clear 14 days after order completion), while producers seeking recurring weekly retainers should pitch on Upwork at a flat 10% fee. If you already have an engaged listener community, pair your show with zero-inventory shirts on Printify or $4 royalty tees on TeePublic.

Ad share and merch require an audience first and force you to weigh how many listeners do you need to make money on a podcast, whereas editing, voiceover, and transcription require only a clean sample file and let you make money from a podcast skill set right away.

Creators asking if podcasts make money on YouTube or how long it takes for a podcast to make money should expect months before video ads pay out meaningfully, so how to make money with podcasts comes down to stacking a fast service income with a slower show income.

FAQs