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How to Make Money Online in College: 10 Ways to Earn in 2026

How to make money online in college comes down to picking one skill-based platform and one low-effort side income, then giving it around 5 to 10 hours a week. Tutoring on Wyzant is the fastest route for a student who knows a subject.

Our guide shows you 10 real ways of making money online in college, with the fees, payout minimums, and first-month results that decide whether each one is worth your time.

Every option on this list requires you to be at least 18 years old to register and cash out. We compare tutoring and freelancing on Wyzant, Upwork, Fiverr, and Rev, plus paid research on Prolific. You can also build asset income through resale, print-on-demand, stock media, and digital products to learn how to make money online in college for free.

How to Make Money Online in College Without Wrecking Your Grades

Most students who learn how to make money online in college earn around the same amount as a part-time campus job. Tutoring and freelancing pay the most per hour, while resale and print-on-demand build slowly with a lower weekly time commitment.

Our 10 picks split into three tracks that fit a semester schedule.

Skill-based hourly and gig work – Wyzant, Upwork, Fiverr, and Rev pay you for math, writing, coding, or typing skills. Gig work is the fastest way to learn how to make money by working online.

Wyzant, Upwork, Fiverr, and Rev pay you for math, writing, coding, or typing skills. Gig work is the fastest way to learn how to make money by working online. Quick-start academic research – Prolific pays you to complete university studies between lectures with zero portfolio building. It’s the simplest way to learn how to earn from online studies.

Prolific pays you to complete university studies between lectures with zero portfolio building. It’s the simplest way to learn how to earn from online studies. Asset and resale income – Poshmark, Printify, Redbubble, Shutterstock, and Etsy let you sell dorm clutter or upload digital designs once. They teach you how to earn in online marketplaces without fixed shifts.

Another option to make money is through rewards apps like Snakzy, which pays you actual cash for completing mobile game milestones.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy between study sessions. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

10 Best Ways to Make Money Online in College

These 10 platforms let students aged 18 and older earn on a flexible semester schedule with little or no startup cost.

1. Wyzant [Best for Tutoring a Subject You Know]

Best for Students strong in a subject like math, writing, or coding Startup cost $0 First payout No minimum; paid on the 1st and 15th, or Express Pay in 24 to 48 hours How you get paid Direct deposit Main catch 25% platform fee on your hourly rate

Tutoring on Wyzant lets you keep 75% of whatever rate you set, so a $30 hour pays $22.50 net. The 25% platform fee brings learners directly to your inbox without campus flyer marketing.

You teach one-on-one video sessions using a virtual whiteboard and set your own hourly rate for every quiz-approved subject. Unlike Varsity Tutors or Chegg Tutors, Wyzant lets you control your own pricing instead of taking a fixed house wage.

For students asking how to make money online in college without waiting a month, this method teaches you how to make money online from coursework you already know. Answer open student job posts quickly with a note naming the exact textbook or software you use. Midterms and finals bring high demand, which slows down in January and summer weeks.

Create a free tutor profile on Wyzant and pick subjects where you earned an A or B+.

Pass the short multiple-choice subject quizzes to appear in marketplace search results.

List the specific college courses, coding languages, or tests you passed in your bio.

Price your first lessons slightly below veteran tutors, then raise your rate after five five-star reviews.

Tutor on Your Schedule Wyzant 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Keep 75% of your hourly rate to make money online in college, with $0 to start and twice-monthly payouts. Become a Tutor

2. Upwork [Best for Freelance Skills]

Best for Students with writing, design, coding, or admin skills Startup cost $0, optional Freelancer Plus at $20 a month First payout Hourly clears 10 days after the work week; fixed-price after a 5-day hold; $100 for automatic scheduled payouts How you get paid Withdrawal methods set in your account Main catch Flat 10% freelancer service fee

Upwork charges a flat 10% fee on all earnings, so a $15 hourly rate puts $13.50 in your pocket.

On the basic plan, you pitch businesses on short projects or weekly contracts without any charge. Sites like Freelancer.com and Guru also host remote boards, but Upwork is the top market for students learning how to make money online in college.

Hourly funds clear 10 days after the work week ends, while fixed-price milestones wait 5 days. Scheduled withdrawals need a $100 balance, or you can pull smaller cleared amounts manually as you learn how to make money by online freelancing. Attach a class project that matches the client’s industry instead of sending a generic cover letter.

Register for a free freelancer account and verify your identity and tax details early.

Focus your profile on one narrow skill like Python data cleaning or video editing.

Upload two or three portfolio samples adapted from your best college coursework.

Take small fixed-price tasks first to earn rapid five-star feedback before pitching hourly retainers.

Free to Join Upwork 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Flat 10% fee on earnings and $0 to register. Join Upwork

3. Fiverr [Best for Selling Fixed-Price Gigs]

Best for Students who can package a skill as a fixed-price service Startup cost $0 First payout $20 minimum by bank transfer via Payoneer, $1 by PayPal; 14-day clearing after order complete How you get paid Bank transfer, direct deposit, PayPal Main catch 20% commission on your earnings

A $50 gig leaves $40 in your account after Fiverr takes its 20% commission on every completed order.

Instead of writing daily proposals, you create storefront listings for tasks you can repeat between classes to earn from online buyers. Popular college tasks include proofreading essays, formatting citations, designing slide decks, or setting up Discord servers.

Completed orders enter a 14-day clearing period before you can withdraw. Offering repeatable work shows students how to earn in online service marketplaces without hunting for leads every night.Avoid pricing complex work at $5 without revision limits, which nets just $4 after the 20% cut. Offer a tightly scoped basic tier and charge extra for fast delivery.

Open a free seller account on Fiverr and fill out your academic background and skill tags.

Pick one service you can finish in under two hours, like proofreading 1,500 words or cleaning a spreadsheet.

State the exact deliverable format and revision count in your gig description.

Set up Basic, Standard, and Premium tiers and reply quickly on the mobile app.

Sell Your Skills Fiverr 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Keep 80% of each gig and start for $0. Start Selling

4. Rev [Best for Transcription Between Classes]

Best for Fast, accurate typists who want flexible hours Startup cost $0 First payout No minimum; every Monday for work through the previous Sunday How you get paid PayPal Main catch Paid per audio or video minute, so slow work earns little

Rev suits students who type quickly and accurately, because it charges freelancers $0 to join and sends payouts every week with no minimum balance for this method of making money online in college. You are paid per minute of audio or video you transcribe or caption, so your typing speed and ear heavily impact your hourly earnings.

After you apply and pass a grammar quiz and a transcription sample test, you claim audio files from an open job board whenever you have a free hour in the library.

Competitors like TranscribeMe and GoTranscript offer similar audio work, but Rev provides a steady queue of lectures and interviews that help you make money online in college. It sends automatic weekly PayPal payouts every Monday for work completed through the previous Sunday. A useful tip here is listening to the first 30 seconds of a recording before claiming it so you avoid heavy background noise or overlapping crosstalk that slows your typing down.

Apply on the Rev freelancers page with a laptop and a reliable pair of headphones.

Complete the English grammar quiz and submit the required practice transcription sample following their punctuation rules.

Link a verified PayPal account once your application is approved so Monday payments have a destination.

Start by claiming short, clean single-speaker audio files to learn the editor shortcuts and protect your grading scores.

Weekly PayPal Pay Rev 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Weekly Monday PayPal payouts with no minimum. Apply to Rev

5. Prolific [Best for Paid Research Studies]

Best for Students who want quick, no-skill income between classes Startup cost $0 First payout $6, paid Tuesdays and Fridays How you get paid PayPal Main catch Study supply varies; instant cash-outs unlock after 4 successful payouts

Prolific enforces a minimum hourly pay floor of $8, so five hours of studies grosses at least $40.

Unlike commercial ad routers that screen you out mid-survey for pennies, universities and AI labs use Prolific to run behavioral experiments and psychology questionnaires that match your pre-screened profile. While alternatives like Respondent and Survey Junkie exist in the research space, Prolific is a favorite for students learning how to make money online in college because you never waste 15 minutes only to get disqualified at the end.

Once your approved balance reaches the $6 minimum threshold, you can cash out through PayPal on Tuesdays and Fridays as you earn money on online research tasks. Instant cash-outs unlock after your first 4 successful payouts. You can also compare the best money surveys online to stack smaller research tasks during quiet weeks.

Sign up for a free participant account on Prolific and complete ID verification.

Fill out every demographic and student screening question in the About You tab.

Keep a browser tab open while studying or turn on the official browser extension notifications to catch studies before spots fill.

Read every attention-check question carefully, then cash out to PayPal once your approved balance crosses $6.

$8 Hourly Pay Floor Prolific 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join when learning how to make money online in college, with a $6 cash-out threshold via PayPal. Join Prolific

6. Poshmark [Best for Reselling Clothes and Dorm Items]

Best for Students with a closet of items they no longer wear Startup cost $0 to list and sell First payout No minimum; funds released within 3 days of delivery confirmation How you get paid Direct deposit Main catch $2.95 fee under $15; 20% commission at $15 and above

A $40 jacket sale leaves $32 in proceeds after Poshmark‘s 20% commission on orders of $15 or more. Sales under $15 pay a flat $2.95 fee instead. Those proceeds exclude your original purchase cost and packaging supplies.

You use your phone to list clothing, shoes, and dorm decor from your closet for $0 upfront. Sites like Depop and Mercari serve similar shoppers, but Poshmark emails you a buyer-paid Priority Mail label for every sale.

Once delivered, your earnings release within 3 days of delivery confirmation (or as soon as the buyer accepts the order) with no minimum for direct deposit when you earn from online closet sales. As a tip, bundle two cheap shirts into one $18 listing so you only pay the commission once.

Create a free account on Poshmark and set up your return address.

Photograph clean clothes and shoes in natural window light against a plain wall or dorm door, showing tags and any wear.

Write searchable listing titles that state the exact brand name, item style, size, and color.

Price individual items at $15 or above where realistic, or bundle lightweight basics together to clear the $2.95 flat-fee bracket.

Print the prepaid shipping label, pack the item in a free USPS Priority box, and drop it at the campus mailroom within two days.

List for Free Poshmark 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. List for $0 and keep 80% of sales of $15 or more. Start Selling

7. Printify [Best for Print-on-Demand With No Inventory]

Best for Students with design idea Startup cost $0 on the Free plan First payout Depends on your sales channel How you get paid Through your connected storefront Main catch Production and shipping costs

Printify costs $0 on its free subscription plan and takes 0% platform commission. As a hypothetical example, selling a shirt for $25 with $17 in production and shipping leaves $8 before storefront fees.

You place original graphics onto blank hoodies, mugs, and tote bags in a browser mockup tool, then publish them to Etsy, Shopify, or eBay. Competitors like Printful and Gelato offer similar networks, while Printify lets you compare print providers by base price and location.

Items print only after a customer buys on your storefront, so you don’t need to store inventory in your dorm while you earn from online merch orders. Payout timing follows your connected sales channel. You just need a payment card on file to cover base print costs while customer payments clear.

Sign up for a free Printify account and stay on the $0 Free tier while building volume.

Connect an online storefront like Etsy where buyers already search for niche gifts.

Upload an original PNG graphic for a specific hobby, major, or humor niche.

Set a retail price that clears production, shipping, and storefront fees.

No Inventory Needed Printify 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free plan, $0 to start, and printed only after a customer pays so you earn money on online print shops. Join Printify

8. Redbubble [Best for Selling Art on Products]

Best for Art, design, or illustration students Startup cost $0 to open a shop and upload designs First payout $20 minimum; paid on the 15th for the previous month’s cleared sales How you get paid Monthly payment Main catch Standard-tier accounts pay a tiered account fee out of monthly earnings

If you have 20 or more original illustrations, Redbubble handles printing and shipping for $0 up front. Monthly payouts go out once your cleared balance reaches $20 on the 15th. New Standard-tier artists pay a tiered account fee out of monthly earnings, so small shops keep less margin.

Unlike standalone fulfillers, Redbubble brings built-in shopper traffic for laptop stickers, phone cases, and posters. Rivals like Society6 use a similar model, and uploading tablet sketches is one of the easiest ways of making money online in college if you want to earn money online free of listing fees.

Your net take-home is your artist markup minus the Standard-tier fee for your earnings bracket, calculated on the 15th of each month as you earn money on online art marketplaces. Format every design for die-cut stickers first, since students buy stickers far more often than wall art.

Open a free artist shop on Redbubble and complete your payment settings.

Upload original transparent PNG illustrations with descriptive titles and 10 to 15 search tags.

Resize your artwork across stickers, magnets, shirts, and cases so no edge gets cropped.

Check your dashboard after a month and upload variants of your bestsellers.

Sell Your Art Redbubble 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0 to open a shop and earn in online art stores, with a $20 payment minimum. Open a Shop

9. Shutterstock [Best for Selling Photos and Video]

Best for Students with a decent camera or phone and an eye for composition Startup cost $0 First payout $25 minimum; monthly, paid between the 7th and 15th How you get paid PayPal, Payoneer, Skrill Main catch Contributor share is only 15% to 40%

Shutterstock pays contributors a 15% to 40% royalty share based on annual downloads, so new students start at 15%. Income builds slowly with portfolio size instead of paying an hourly wage, so this is a way to make money online in college that needs to be paired with other methods.

You upload clean photos, short vertical clips, or vector graphics of study setups, food, and textures for $0 upfront. Stock sites like Alamy and Getty Images also license media, but Shutterstock gets higher search volume, giving students a better chance to make money online in college from camera roll files.

Your net pay is your 15% to 40% share of the license price when you earn in online stock marketplaces. Earnings tally on the 1st and pay out between the 7th and 15th via PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill. Shoot commercial concepts without visible brand logos, like a blank laptop on a desk with coffee, to avoid trademark rejections.

Create a free contributor account at Shutterstock and verify your identity.

Shoot well-lit photos or 4K clips with no company logos, watermarks, or copyrighted art.

Add descriptive titles and 20 to 30 keywords so editors can find your files.

Upload steady batches each week and attach model releases for any recognizable person.

Passive Photo Income Shutterstock 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free contributor account, with a $25 payout minimum. Become a Contributor

10. Etsy [Best for Selling Digital Study Products]

Best for Students who make planners, templates, or study guides Startup cost $0.20 per listing First payout $25 default deposit threshold; next business day on a daily schedule once funds clear How you get paid Bank deposit Main catch 6.5% transaction fee plus payment processing

A $5 digital planner sale nets about $4.08 on Etsy after the $0.20 listing fee, 6.5% transaction fee, and US payment processing fee. One downloadable PDF can sell repeatedly with zero shipping cost, so you can create and sell GPA calculators, Notion templates, or flashcards that Etsy delivers automatically at checkout.

Sell only 100% original study aids you built from scratch, never professor slides or copyrighted course notes. Sites like Gumroad and Teachers Pay Teachers also host downloads, but Etsy brings massive search traffic.

For US sellers on daily deposit schedules, cleared funds transfer the next business day once your balance hits the $25 default deposit threshold. Target narrow student niches like a clinical rotation tracker to beat generic competition and earn in online digital shops. Follow these steps to start:

Open an Etsy seller shop and link your bank account and tax details.

Create an original digital planner or spreadsheet template in a free design tool.

Write a clear title and 13 search tags that match what student shoppers type.

Pay the $0.20 listing fee, upload your file, and add crisp preview images.

Sell Digital Files Etsy 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Start with $0.20 per listing and a $25 deposit threshold. Open Your Shop

Shopping for textbooks or dorm supplies anyway? Cashback through Rakuten is a free way to get some of it back.

How the 10 Compare

This table compares the skill needed, upfront cost, pay structure, and first payout rule across all 10 platforms to help you decide how to make money online in college. Check the pay column and payout timing together so you know when your cash actually arrives.

Platform Skill Required Upfront Cost Average Pay Time Commitment First Payout Wyzant Subject knowledge $0 You set the rate; keep 75% Booked lesson hours 1st and 15th Upwork Freelance skill $0 You set the rate; keep 90% Proposals plus project hours 10 days hourly; 5-day hold fixed Fiverr Packaged service $0 Gig price; keep 80% Per order 14 days after complete Rev Fast typing $0 Per media minute Flexible Weekly Monday Prolific None $0 $8 an hour pay floor Flexible $6 threshold Poshmark None $0 Keep 80% at $15+; flat $2.95 under $15 Listing time 3 days after delivery Printify Design $0 Markup minus costs Setup, then low Via sales channel Redbubble Original art $0 Tiered by earnings Uploads 15th, $20 minimum Shutterstock Photo or video $0 15% to 40% share Shooting and keywords 7th–15th, $25 minimum Etsy Digital products $0.20 per listing Price minus fees Setup, then low $25 default threshold

Active Hourly Work vs. Background Shops

The main split across all 10 platforms comes down to active hourly work versus slow-building asset income. Hourly- and task-based sites like Wyzant, Upwork, Fiverr, Rev, and Prolific pay you for the hours you log this week. Asset platforms like Poshmark, Printify, Redbubble, Shutterstock, and Etsy require upfront listing work and pay when a shopper buys.

The smartest move is pairing one active earner with one background shop, which is the core of how to make money online sustainably. Tutoring five hours a week on Wyzant or taking studies on Prolific covers groceries while you upload templates to Etsy on Sundays to master how to earn money on online platforms.

How This List Was Built

Every platform on this list had to meet four strict requirements: a $0 startup cost, a public payout schedule, flexible hours around midterms, and legal work for adult students aged 18+. Official fee schedules and help pages back every commission rate, clearing window, and withdrawal minimum in this guide on how to make money online in college.

Just as important is what stays off this list so you don’t waste semester hours when learning how to earn from online work. This guide excludes wholesale inventory stores, task sites with hidden payout minimums, pay-to-join job boards, and volatile crypto games.

Every remaining method lets you start from a dorm desk and shows you how to make money by working online safely.

Reward Apps That Add Pocket Money Between Classes

Reward apps add small amounts of cash or gift cards for playing mobile games and testing offers so you can earn money on online apps during breaks. They pay much less per hour than tutoring or freelancing, but they need zero preparation and work for students aged 18 and older during 15-minute campus bus rides.

Apps like Snakzy, Bigcash, and Freecash let you cash out game rewards without committing to client deadlines. For more zero-cost dorm ideas, see how to make money from home for free alongside your classes. When comparing ways of making money on your phone, check the minimum threshold first so making money online in college stays predictable.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy $35 PayPal, gift cards Web, Android Bigcash $1 PayPal, gift cards Web, iOS, Android Freecash $5 PayPal, crypto, gift cards Web, Android Swagbucks $3 PayPal, gift cards Web, iOS, Android InboxDollars $15 PayPal, gift cards Web, iOS, Android

Start with Snakzy on Android or the web if you already play mobile games to unwind after exams.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while you study. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

Doing the Math: What 10 Hours a Week Can Earn You

Ten weekly hours on Wyzant at $30 an hour grosses $300 and nets $225 after the 25% fee. Your net pay after commissions matters far more than the headline rate on your profile when learning how to make money by working online.

Over four weeks at that pace, Wyzant nets $900, or $225 a week after $75 in fees. On Upwork, 10 hours at $15 an hour nets $135 a week after the 10% fee, or $540 a month. On Fiverr, four $50 gigs a week nets $160 after the 20% cut, or $640 over four weeks.

Once that money clears, learning how to make money work for me helps you put every dollar toward tuition or savings. Students searching globally also ask how to earn Rs 3,000 per day from online side work, which can also be computed if you divide Rs 3,000 by your net hourly rate in rupees after platform fees.

On dollar platforms like Upwork, Wyzant, or Fiverr, convert your net dollar rate first and separate billable hours from unpaid pitching time. These numbers are worked illustrations, not guaranteed demand, so subtract fees first when calculating how to earn money on online platforms.

What Doesn’t Work

Anything that asks you to pay money before you earn a dime doesn’t work, and pitches promising fixed daily pay are selling a fantasy.

Watch out for these common scams and time traps that target students:

Paid “guaranteed income” courses – Influencer courses promising set monthly pay ignore your skill and competition.

Influencer courses promising set monthly pay ignore your skill and competition. Job offers that send you a check – Any recruiter who sends a check and asks you to buy gift cards or wire money back is running a fake-check scam.

Any recruiter who sends a check and asks you to buy gift cards or wire money back is running a fake-check scam. Pay-to-start task sites – Sites charging registration or starter-kit fees for basic typing or data entry charge for access that real marketplaces offer for free.

Sites charging registration or starter-kit fees for basic typing or data entry charge for access that real marketplaces offer for free. AI shortcuts with no skill behind them – Uploading unedited, mass-generated AI text or graphics gets accounts suspended.

Uploading unedited, mass-generated AI text or graphics gets accounts suspended. Chasing every platform at once – Splitting five hours across eight sites means you never hit the $6, $20, or $25 payout minimums or build five-star reviews.

Instead of falling for paid shortcuts when learning how to earn in online jobs, pick two verified methods here and give each a focused 30-day run.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy on top of your study income. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players Available in 32 countries Available in 32 countries: Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Türkiye

United Kingdom

United States

Final Verdict on How to Make Money Online in College

If you earned top grades in math, science, writing, or coding, start with Wyzant to keep 75% of your hourly rate after its 25% fee. For broader skills like editing or design, pick Upwork for its flat 10% fee, or join Prolific for its $8-an-hour research pay floor if you have no digital skill yet.

The main trade-off in making money online in college is speed versus long-term scale: skill platforms pay in month one, while asset stores like Printify and Etsy build slower but save time during finals.

Understanding how to make money online means respecting that timeline, so pick one method to learn how to make money online in college and give it a full month.

FAQs