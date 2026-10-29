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How to Make Money on Pinterest: 14 Ways to Earn in 2026

How to make money on Pinterest starts with sending clicks to an offer; an Etsy download is a fast, low-cost setup. Beginners can start without followers, but first sales usually take weeks. Learning how to make money posting on Pinterest means choosing what pays after the click.

This guide ranks 14 ways to make money on Pinterest by turning pins into income, each with its real fees, payout minimums, and what the first month looks like.

Options include Etsy, Printify, and Gumroad shops; Fiverr, Upwork, and 99designs services; and Shutterstock or Adobe Stock licensing. You’ll also learn how to make money from Pinterest affiliate marketing. Here’s how to make money on Pinterest with a route that matches your resources.

How to Make Money on Pinterest Starting With a Small Account

You can make money on Pinterest with a few hundred followers because relevant clicks can reach buyers. Your first sale may lag your first pin by weeks, and views alone generally don’t generate payment.

Choose What Pays After the Click

Your plan to make money posting on Pinterest can follow four different payment arrangements. Pick the arrangement before you design anything, because each needs a different destination and sales message.

Sell something you own: Send buyers to digital downloads on Etsy or Gumroad, merchandise through Printify, Redbubble, or TeePublic, or resale listings on eBay or Poshmark.

Send buyers to digital downloads on Etsy or Gumroad, merchandise through Printify, Redbubble, or TeePublic, or resale listings on eBay or Poshmark. Promote somebody else’s product: Affiliate programs like Amazon Associates pay for qualifying purchases attributed to your links.

Affiliate programs like Amazon Associates pay for qualifying purchases attributed to your links. Sell your skill: Offer design, writing, scheduling, or account support through Fiverr, Upwork, 99designs, or BELAY.

Offer design, writing, scheduling, or account support through Fiverr, Upwork, 99designs, or BELAY. License your pictures: Promote a contributor portfolio on Shutterstock or Adobe Stock, where customers buy usage rights.

You can make money on Pinterest by posting pictures, but the picture needs a commercial purpose. A product photo can lead to a purchase, while a portfolio image can lead to a license. A save doesn’t prove either happened. Keep outbound clicks, completed purchases, and available payouts separate when judging progress.

Test One Audience and Offer

A beginner learning how to make money on Pinterest should choose one audience and one offer. An affiliate offer avoids product creation; a digital storefront can avoid monthly charges. Designers should consider services because one client can matter more than many small commissions. Finding that client still takes time, and no route guarantees payment during your first week.

Your first experiment should answer a narrow question: does this audience click this offer? Give the pin an honest headline, a readable image, and a matching destination. Learning how to make money posting on Pinterest becomes easier when you change one variable at a time.

Learning how to make money from Pinterest affiliate marketing requires that same discipline, plus clear disclosures and program approval.

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14 Best Ways to Make Money on Pinterest

The offer you can deliver now should guide your choice of how to make money on Pinterest; compare its costs and payout conditions below before committing.

1. Etsy [Sell Digital Products Using Pinterest Traffic]

Best for Beginners creating original printables, templates, or digital wall art Startup cost $0.20 per listing; one-time shop setup fee may apply First payout New sellers’ funds generally become available after 14 days; $25 minimum for US daily deposits How you get paid Bank deposits on a daily, weekly, biweekly, or monthly schedule; transfers typically take 1–5 business days Main catch Selling fees, possible payment reserves, and competition

Etsy lets you sell digital downloads like planners, printables, and templates. If you’re learning how to make money on Pinterest with digital products, use visual pins to drive buyers directly to your product listings. A $10 digital download leaves about $8.60 after illustrated US Etsy fees, before other expenses and taxes.

The $1.40 in fees includes a $0.20 listing charge, $0.65 transaction fee, and $0.55 payment processing fee. Actual charges vary by location. Digital products also eliminate packaging and shipping costs.

Each pin should link to one listing that solves a specific problem. Etsy seller Jody Rice of Satsuma Street told Etsy that Pinterest helped promote her downloadable cross-stitch patterns, with strong product images making her work easier to share. Show the actual product, like a meal planner’s layout, and include clear instructions and original files rather than vague lifestyle imagery.

Start with one finished product before building a large catalog. These steps let you test how to make money on Pinterest without paying for dozens of unproven listings.

Start with one product and follow these steps:

Open your Etsy shop and set up payments.

Upload an original digital product with clear file details and usage rights.

Create two or three vertical pins highlighting different benefits.

Link each pin to the product listing.

Track outbound clicks weekly and improve your best-performing pins.

Avoid copying branded artwork or directing buyers to your shop homepage. Matching each pin to its product listing makes purchasing easier.

Low-Cost Start Etsy 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Sell digital downloads through Pinterest pins. A $10 sale leaves about $8.60 after standard US Etsy fees, before other expenses Open Etsy Shop

2. Amazon Associates [Promote Affiliate Products on Pinterest]

Best for Creators with a website who don’t want to make or stock products Startup cost No joining charge; website costs may apply First payout About 60 days after the earning month; $10 US minimum for direct deposit or gift cards, $100 for checks How you get paid Direct deposit, Amazon gift card, or check, subject to account options Main catch Approval requirements, three qualifying sales within 180 days, and varying commissions

If you’re learning how to make money on Pinterest without selling your own product, affiliate commissions with Amazon Associates remove inventory work. Your income still depends on qualifying purchases, and low commissions can require a large amount of buyer traffic.

Awin and Impact offer other affiliate programs, while Amazon Associates focuses on Amazon products. The program requires an eligible website or approved social channel and at least three qualifying sales within 180 days for application review.

At an assumed 3% commission rate, a $50 qualifying purchase earns $1.50. Actual rates vary by category, while cancellations, exclusions, and attribution rules can reduce earnings.

A board focused on a buyer problem, like organizing a small home office, helps you promote relevant products. Describe features honestly and avoid claiming you’ve tested something you haven’t.

Use a narrow product set to learn how to make money on Pinterest from relevant recommendations. Complete these checks before publishing your first affiliate pin.

Apply to the program and declare every website or social profile where you’ll place links.

Confirm your account and promotional channel meet the current approval requirements.

Choose one niche and products you can describe accurately, without invented personal endorsements.

Create original pin graphics or use images only through permissions the program allows.

Add a clear affiliate disclosure near the recommendation and the required account-level statement.

Check clicks, ordered items, qualifying earnings, and your application deadlines separately.

Anyone who needs a quick, predictable payout should skip this route rather than rely on plans to make money from Pinterest affiliate marketing. Your first month may show outbound clicks without qualifying earnings, and a recorded commission isn’t immediately withdrawable cash.

Affiliate Commissions Amazon Associates 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn commissions on qualifying purchases without creating your own product. Join Associates

3. Printify [Sell Print-on-Demand Products Through Pinterest]

Best for Designers and niche-minded beginners who don’t want inventory Startup cost Free plan; production, shipping, taxes, and storefront costs may apply First payout Depends on the connected store; Pop-Up Store pays monthly on the 15th with no minimum How you get paid Through your connected storefront, or bank transfer via Stripe for Pop-Up Store Main catch Connected-store orders may require fulfillment funding before sales proceeds clear

If you’re exploring how to make money on Pinterest without holding inventory, Printify offers print-on-demand merchandise. Your margin is the retail price minus production, shipping, storefront fees, and other selling expenses.

Printify connects your designs with production providers and stores like Etsy and Shopify. Its free plan has no monthly subscription charge, but production, shipping, and storefront fees affect your profit. Printful, Gooten, and Gelato offer similar services.

When a customer orders through a connected store, Printify handles printing and shipping. You pay fulfillment costs separately, sometimes before your store releases the sales proceeds. The Printify Pop-Up Store works differently, deducting these costs from customer payments.

To test how to make money on Pinterest with merchandise, choose a product for a specific audience, like a mug for a particular hobby. Use accurate mockups that clearly show the design, dimensions, and product details.

Start with one product and follow these steps:

Create a free account and connect a storefront.

Choose a product, production provider, and target audience.

Upload original artwork and check production and shipping costs.

Set prices that cover fulfillment and selling fees.

Create vertical pins linking directly to your product listings.

Track outbound clicks and completed orders before expanding.

Skip this route if you can’t create original designs or cover fulfillment costs when using a connected store. Your first month may involve listing preparation and pin testing without any sales.

No Inventory Printify 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Sell print-on-demand products through Pinterest with a free Printify account. Fulfillment and selling costs affect your profit. Join Printify

4. Fiverr [Earn Money Designing Pinterest Pins]

Best for Designers and writers who can create pins for small businesses Startup cost $0 to create a seller account and publish gigs First payout Usually 14-day clearing; 7 days for Top Rated Sellers; method minimums apply How you get paid Bank transfer, direct deposit, or PayPal, subject to location Main catch 20% commission on freelancer earnings

For designers researching how to make money on Pinterest, a $50 pin-design gig leaves $40 after Fiverr‘s commission, before tools and taxes. You set the package price, but revisions and buyer communication determine the real return on your time.

Sell a defined outcome, like five branded pins supplied as image files. A client should know what copy, source images, editable files, and revisions are included. The 20% freelancer deduction is separate from buyer service charges. Buyers face a 5.5% service fee plus $3.50 for orders under $200, which can affect willingness to purchase small packages.

This is a practical route when you’re learning how to make money on Pinterest and can sell a skill before building a large audience. A small, clear service gives you an offer to promote as you post on Pinterest and make money, before considering broader ways to make money at home. Your first gig should be easy for a buyer to understand and easy for you to deliver.

Create your seller profile and name pin design directly in the gig title.

Build packages with exact quantities, turnaround times, and revision limits.

Upload original samples and explain what the client must provide.

Pin those samples to relevant boards and link to the gig.

Skip this route if revision requests or deadlines don’t fit your schedule. Month one may contain only portfolio work and inquiries, followed by a small first order. Standard clearing takes 14 days after completion; withdrawal methods add their own conditions.

Sell Your Skills Fiverr 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Pin-design gigs let you make money on Pinterest and retain 80% of your gig price before other expenses. Start Selling

5. Upwork [Find Pinterest Management Clients]

Best for Organized freelancers with sample boards and a clear service offer Startup cost $0 to register; proposal-related costs may apply First payout Fixed-price security hold of 5 days after release; hourly earnings follow the weekly cycle How you get paid Scheduled disbursements or eligible manual withdrawals Main catch Contract fees, proposal competition, and payment holds

Freelancers learning how to make money on Pinterest through client work retain $45 from a $50 Upwork job with a 10% freelancer fee, before other expenses. Check the fee displayed for your actual contract before agreeing to a price.

Account management combines keyword writing, pin production, scheduling, and reporting. Describe those deliverables individually so clients don’t assume you’re guaranteeing sales. Fiverr and Freelancer.com offer alternative marketplaces.

Your profile still needs evidence that you understand the work involved in helping clients post on Pinterest and make money, even when a job calls itself entry-level. Use a sample account report to show how you would help a business make money on Pinterest. Separate impressions, saves, outbound clicks, and sales reported by the store. Explain what you would change next and why.

To explore how to make money on Pinterest through account management, prepare your samples before you spend time applying. Clients who want to post on Pinterest and make money need a clear work plan, not a promise of viral traffic.

Build a profile around pin design, scheduling, and reporting for one business niche.

Create a sample board and an honest sample performance report.

Send short proposals that address the client’s products and requested deliverables.

Confirm scope, the displayed service fee, milestones, and payout setup before starting.

Skip this route until you have a portfolio you can explain. Month one can be mostly applications, with no signed contract. If you need to compare client work with other ways to make money from home for free, account for proposal costs and unpaid application time.

Find Clients Upwork 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. A $50 job at a 10% contract fee leaves $45 before expenses. Join Upwork

6. Gumroad [Sell Digital Downloads Using Pinterest Traffic]

Best for Creators selling templates, guides, or presets from a simple product page Startup cost $0 monthly subscription required First payout Subject to account eligibility, balance requirements, and payment clearance How you get paid Bank account or PayPal, depending on account availability Main catch Direct-sale fees, possible processing charges, and limited built-in discovery

Creators exploring how to make money on Pinterest can use Gumroad product pages without a monthly subscription, with direct-sale fees of 10% plus $0.50. Separate payment-processing charges can affect your proceeds, so don’t treat that deduction as your complete cost automatically.

Etsy supplies a marketplace shopping environment, while Payhip offers another storefront approach. A direct product page suits a focused guide, preset pack, or template collection. You can make money on Pinterest without showing your face because the preview shows the file. Show actual sample pages and explain the license, required software, and delivery format before asking for payment.

The pricing schedule distinguishes direct purchases from Discover sales, which carry a 30% fee. Fixed charges take a larger share of a cheap download. Bundle related files only when the bundle solves a useful problem; adding unrelated pages doesn’t improve value. This is how to make money posting on Pinterest with a product visitors can understand quickly.

To test how to make money on Pinterest through downloads, finish the file and delivery instructions before creating promotional graphics. That gives you a concrete offer to test when you make money on Pinterest.

Create a free account and a product page with an accurate cover image.

Upload your finished files and include usage instructions and license terms.

Check the full fee schedule at your chosen price and connect an available payout method.

Create three distinct pin headlines that link to the same product page.

Skip this route if you expect a storefront alone to supply buyers. Your first month is mostly traffic testing, and a first sale must clear before it becomes a payout.

Sell Downloads Gumroad 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. No monthly subscription; direct sales carry a 10% plus $0.50 fee. Join Gumroad

7. 99designs [Attract Design Clients Through Pinterest]

Best for Designers with portfolios suitable for review Startup cost $0 to apply for portfolio review First payout $25 minimum; 5-business-day review after payment release, followed by transfer processing How you get paid Hyperwallet, with available bank transfer, PayPal, and other supported transfer methods Main catch 5–15% project fees, possible client introduction fees, and unpaid losing contest entries

99designs lets designers earn money through paid client projects and design contests. If you’re learning how to make money on Pinterest as a designer, showcase your portfolio and direct potential clients to your 99designs profile.

For 1-to-1 projects, Entry Level designers pay a 15% platform fee. For example, a $100 project leaves $85 in earnings, before any applicable client introduction fee. In design contests, you earn money by winning or qualifying for a finalist payment.

Fiverr and Upwork offer easier-entry routes for smaller design packages. 99designs is better suited to a reviewed portfolio and broader brand work that can include social graphics. Its platform fees vary by designer level, with potential introduction charges on new client relationships. Price your time using the complete project arrangement, not only the headline award.

Use boards to show a recognizable design style and direct prospects to your approved profile. A collection of consistent graphics shows more than one attractive image. You can make money on Pinterest as a portfolio-driven designer, but the client pays for your service, not the pin itself.

Build your application around finished work. These steps help you explore how to make money on Pinterest with a professional portfolio without inventing client results.

Select finished brand and social designs that show consistent quality.

Apply for designer review and describe your role in each portfolio piece.

Choose suitable 1-to-1 work or contests with payment terms you understand.

Connect an eligible payout method and confirm handover requirements.

Skip this route if you have no portfolio or can’t absorb unpaid contest time. Month one may be application work followed by entries that earn nothing. Treat this as a professional client channel, not the easiest way to make money on Pinterest from scratch.

For Designers 99designs 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to apply, with project platform fees of 5–15% by designer level. Apply Now

8. Redbubble [Sell Original Artwork Using Pinterest Pins]

Best for Illustrators with original art aimed at a defined niche Startup cost $0 to open a shop and upload designs First payout $10 minimum; monthly payments generally arrive by the 15th for eligible earnings How you get paid Monthly payments through the available account payout method Main catch Account-tier fees can reduce artist earnings

Artists learning how to make money on Pinterest through Redbubble need at least $10 in eligible earnings before receiving a monthly payout. A customer purchase isn’t your payout amount, because product costs and applicable account fees affect artist proceeds.

Upload original art, select suitable products, and use mockups to promote the finished items. A detailed illustration may work on a print but become unreadable on a small sticker. Inspect each product placement before pinning it. Making money on Pinterest by posting your art depends on showing the version buyers will receive, with a destination that matches the image.

Account-tier rules affect what remains from your monthly earnings. Don’t estimate your take-home by multiplying a displayed markup by sales without checking deductions. A small collection gives you a manageable way to test how to make money on Pinterest while comparing design messages.

Open your shop and upload print-ready artwork you own or may license commercially.

Adjust the placement for each product and disable unsuitable formats.

Write descriptive titles and tags without unrelated brand names.

Pin accurate product mockups and review outbound clicks alongside completed sales.

Learning how to make money posting on Pinterest doesn’t mean every saved illustration has commercial demand. Use clicks to identify promising subjects, then check actual sales before expanding them.

Sell Your Art Redbubble 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Open a shop free, with a $10 minimum payout. Open Shop

9. TeePublic [Promote T-Shirt Designs Through Pinterest]

Best for Artists who prefer product royalties to managing fulfillment Startup cost $0 to upload designs First payout No minimum; monthly payment on the 15th for the previous month’s sales How you get paid PayPal or Payoneer Main catch Royalties vary with product, account category, and promotions

If you’re researching how to make money on Pinterest with TeePublic, an Artisan account can earn $4 from a regular $22 classic tee sale. The illustrated royalty drops during sales, so regular-price earnings aren’t a reliable estimate for every order.

Design around a recognizable audience, then show the product clearly. A shirt aimed at gardeners should communicate the idea before someone zooms in. You can make money on Pinterest by posting merchandise photos, but unreadable slogans and misleading mockups weaken the offer. Don’t place unrelated popular terms in your description just to attract impressions.

Choose a design you can adapt cleanly across suitable formats. These steps outline how to make money on Pinterest through an artist storefront without managing individual shipments.

Create an account and upload artwork that you have the right to commercialize.

Check product placement and write titles around the actual subject.

Connect an eligible payout account and review your account category.

Pin the best product images to relevant boards with direct product links.

Skip this route if you need control over retail prices or high proceeds from discounted products. Record royalties by product instead of treating every tee purchase as the same payment when you make money on Pinterest.

Fixed Royalties TeePublic 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. An Artisan regular-price classic tee can pay a $4 royalty. Upload Designs

10. Shutterstock [Promote Stock Photography Through Pinterest]

Best for Photographers with clean, original images and accurate releases Startup cost $0 for a contributor account First payout $25 minimum; monthly calculation on the 1st and payments between the 7th and 15th How you get paid PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill Main catch 15–40% earnings tiers reset each January 1

Picture licensing offers one answer to how to make money on Pinterest: earn from usage rights instead of expecting payment for posting pictures alone. Shutterstock contributors earn 15–40% of eligible license revenue. Your annual download tier affects the percentage, and that tier resets at the start of each year.

You can make money on Pinterest by posting pictures when interested buyers follow them to a licensing destination. Stock search remains an important discovery channel, so outside promotion is only part of the work. Useful subjects, clean files, and accurate keywords support the portfolio itself. A decorative photo can attract saves without answering a commercial buyer’s need.

Prepare a coherent batch of commercially useful work before promoting your portfolio. Learning how to make money on Pinterest won’t fix files that fail stock review.

Open a contributor account and read the current submission requirements.

Upload original files with model or property releases where required.

Write factual titles and relevant keywords describing the actual subject.

Pin approved portfolio images with links to the appropriate licensing destination.

Skip this route if your images aren’t original, technically suitable, or cleared for the intended use. Measure accepted files and paid licenses alongside traffic when you make money on Pinterest through photography.

License Photos Shutterstock 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Contribute free, with 15–40% earnings tiers and a $25 minimum payout. Start Contributing

11. Adobe Stock [Promote Licensed Illustrations and Videos on Pinterest]

Best for Illustrators, photographers, and videographers with commercially useful files Startup cost $0 with a free Adobe ID First payout $25 minimum; first sale must be at least 45 days old before requesting a payout How you get paid PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill, subject to location Main catch Per-license income varies with the customer’s purchase arrangement

Adobe Stock pays a 33% royalty on photos, vectors, and illustrations, and 35% on videos. The customer’s purchase arrangement affects the royalty amount, so a percentage isn’t a fixed payment per download.

If you’re learning how to make money on Pinterest through stock licensing, your portfolio can contain illustrations for presentations, clean commercial photographs, or useful video clips. You don’t need a paid creative-software subscription just to obtain a free contributor identity.

Shutterstock and Getty Images are alternative licensing channels with their own terms. Focus first on file quality and commercial usefulness, then use outside promotion to help relevant buyers discover the work.

You can make money on Pinterest by posting pictures that introduce your licensed collection. Show a consistent subject and use accurate descriptions so buyers know what they’ll find. The royalty schedule supports your price expectations, but doesn’t promise sales volume. Don’t present the pin image as a free download if your destination sells a license.

Build a collection around a business use, like seasonal backgrounds or workplace illustrations. That gives you a clearer promotional message as you test how to make money on Pinterest from licensing.

Sign in with an Adobe ID and complete contributor enrollment.

Upload original files that meet technical and release requirements.

Add descriptive titles and keywords, then wait for review.

Connect an available payment provider and promote approved work through portfolio pins.

Skip this route if your files lack commercial quality or required permissions. You make money on Pinterest here only when attention eventually becomes a paid license.

33% Royalty Adobe Stock 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Photo licensing offers a way to make money on Pinterest: join free, with a 33% photo royalty and a $25 payout minimum. Become Contributor

12. eBay [Drive Pinterest Traffic to Resale Listings]

Best for Resellers with vintage, craft, collectible, or niche items Startup cost Up to 250 zero-insertion-fee listings monthly under the illustrated allowance First payout Eligible funds typically become available within 1–2 business days; holds may apply How you get paid Scheduled payouts to your linked account Main catch Category-dependent selling fees, item costs, shipping, and possible holds

If a Pinterest pin leads to a $30 sale on eBay, the standard 13.6% fee plus $0.40 leaves about $25.52 after selling fees, before item and shipping costs. Actual fees vary by category and may include shipping charges and sales tax in the calculation.

To test how to make money on Pinterest through resale, use strong photos that make listings suitable destinations for product-focused boards.

Vintage décor and specialized supplies often give you more visual context than an unrelated assortment of household items. You can make money on Pinterest by attracting a buyer to an active listing, but a pin may keep circulating after that item sells. Remove or update stale links so visitors don’t reach unavailable stock.

Under the illustrated allowance, the first 250 listings have no insertion charge, followed by $0.35 each. That doesn’t remove the selling fee when an item sells. Photograph defects and state measurements clearly before learning how to make money posting on Pinterest with the listing.

Your listing should be ready before you test how to make money on Pinterest by promoting the offer. A buyer should find the same item, condition, and price context promised by your pin.

Create a seller account and check your category’s current fees and listing allowance.

Photograph the item, including labels, measurements, and material defects.

Set shipping terms and calculate proceeds after fees, packaging, and acquisition cost.

Pin your best original photo to the live listing, then update availability after a sale.

Skip this route if you have nothing to resell or can’t ship promptly. If your priority is making money faster, existing marketplace demand may matter more than waiting for a new pin to rank. Use external traffic as a supplement when you make money on Pinterest through resale.

Resell Existing Items eBay 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Use an eligible zero-insertion-fee listing allowance; selling fees still apply. Start Selling

13. Poshmark [Sell Clothes Using Pinterest Traffic]

Best for People selling clothes and accessories they already own Startup cost $0 to list First payout Funds release after buyer acceptance or within 3 days of confirmed delivery How you get paid Request withdrawal, including direct deposit where available Main catch $2.95 commission below $15; 20% at $15 and above

A $25 Poshmark sale leaves $20 after its selling commission, before your own costs. Lower-priced items face a fixed charge, so small sales can lose a larger share of their price.

The commission structure charges $2.95 below $15, which leaves $9.05 from a $12 sale. Shipping discounts you offer and your original item cost reduce the result further. Use your own garment photos, including condition details. A styled picture can attract clicks, but the listing needs enough information for a buyer to judge fit.

Build boards around a style, like office outfits or vintage denim, instead of treating every garment as interchangeable. Pin the exact available piece and state measurements in the destination listing. That visual match is central to how to make money on Pinterest through clothing resale, without producing a digital product.

When testing how to make money on Pinterest through resale, get the item ready to ship and keep every promoted listing ready to fulfill.

Create your account and inspect each item for wear or damage.

Photograph the front, back, labels, measurements, and any flaws.

List accurately, then pin the item photo with a direct link.

Ship completed orders promptly and request withdrawal after funds become redeemable.

Skip this route if you have no suitable items or need cash before delivery. Payment release comes before the bank withdrawal process, so don’t treat those as the same event. Your strongest chance to make money on Pinterest is a well-photographed piece matched to a specific style audience.

Clear Your Closet Poshmark 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. List free, with a 20% selling fee on orders of $15 and above. Join Poshmark

14. BELAY [Earn Money Managing Pinterest Content]

Best for Experienced remote-support professionals in eligible US states Startup cost $0 to apply; your own computer, internet, and dedicated workspace are required First payout Payout timing depends on the contractor arrangement; confirm the schedule before accepting a role How you get paid Direct deposit as a 1099 contractor Main catch Role eligibility, set availability, contractor taxes, and a hiring process

BELAY pays contracted assistants for approved client hours under their contractor agreements. Confirm the payment schedule with your recruiter before accepting an assignment. Application isn’t a job offer, and a general assistant role doesn’t guarantee you’ll manage a client’s pins.

This route suits someone who can combine scheduling with wider administrative support. Your responsibilities might include gathering approved images, preparing descriptions, maintaining calendars, and reporting results. For assistants exploring how to make money on Pinterest, the income comes from paid client assignments rather than pin views. Don’t apply expecting a platform that simply pays you to post pictures on your own account.

Describe your actual skills and availability in the application. For affiliate-related assignments, confirm who controls the accounts, disclosures, approvals, and brand assets. Never insert your own tracking links into client work or promise financial results.

Check current state eligibility; applications exclude CA, CO, MT, NJ, NY, and PA under the stated requirements.

Confirm that your computer, connection, workspace, and working availability meet the role’s needs.

Describe scheduling, organization, and client communication experience with concrete examples.

Include pin-related skills accurately without implying expertise you haven’t developed.

Skip this route if you can’t maintain the required availability or don’t meet geographic requirements. Month one may be entirely application and onboarding, with no paid hours. Once work starts, payment timing depends on your contractor agreement. If you’re learning how to make money on Pinterest through services, treat this as structured client work, not a casual per-pin reward system.

Client Support Work BELAY 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Apply free; payment terms depend on the contractor agreement. Apply Now

How the 14 Compare

When comparing how to make money on Pinterest, focus on startup requirements, deductions, and how much ongoing work you owe customers. Choose the business model first, then compare the platform details.

Platform Skill Required Upfront Cost Illustrative Proceeds or Pay Basis Time Commitment Etsy Basic design $0.20 per listing; other setup costs may apply $8.60 from a $10 download after illustrated fees Medium Amazon Associates Writing and pin design No joining charge; website costs may apply Qualifying commissions at applicable category rates Medium Printify Original design Free account; order funding and store costs apply Retail price minus production, shipping, and selling expenses Medium Fiverr Design or writing $0 account setup $40 from a $50 gig before other expenses Heavy Upwork Account management $0 registration; proposal costs may apply $45 from a $50 job at an assumed 10% contract fee Heavy Gumroad Digital product creation $0 monthly subscription required Sale price minus a 10% + $0.50 direct-sale fee and applicable processing fees Medium 99designs Portfolio-level design $0 application Paid projects incur 5–15% platform fees plus applicable introduction fees; contests pay only winning or eligible entries Heavy Redbubble Original art $0 shop setup Artist margin minus applicable account fees Light after setup TeePublic Original art $0 upload $4 Artisan royalty on an illustrated regular $22 tee Light after setup Shutterstock Photography $0 contributor account 15–40% of eligible license revenue Light promotion; ongoing production Adobe Stock Photography, illustration, or video $0 contributor enrollment 33% on photos, vectors, and illustrations; 35% on videos Light promotion; ongoing production eBay Sourcing and fulfillment Eligible free-listing allowance About $25.52 from a $30 sale under the illustrated 13.6% plus $0.40 fee assumption Medium Poshmark Product photography and shipping $0 listing $20 from a $25 sale before other costs Medium BELAY Professional administrative support $0 application; own equipment required Set by role and contractor arrangement Heavy

More Reward Apps to Fund Your Pinterest Start

Reward apps can provide small amounts for eligible games, tasks, or offers while you prepare a product. They’re optional starting-capital tools, not a way to get paid for pins or guarantee a launch budget. Check each app’s minimum age requirement before joining.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy 35,000 coins (~$35) in a 2026 review; current threshold varies Gift cards, gaming rewards, and PayPal for eligible users Web, Android; iOS via browser Bigcash From $1 (250 coins) for PayPal; other minimums vary PayPal, gift cards, prepaid Visa Web, Android, iOS; regional offers vary Freecash $5–$20 for first withdrawal, depending on region; later minimums vary by method PayPal, bank transfer, gift cards, cryptocurrency Web, Android, iOS; regional restrictions apply KashKick $10 PayPal, Venmo, gift cards, prepaid rewards Web, Android, iOS; US and UK InboxDollars $15 first withdrawal; $10 thereafter PayPal, gift cards, Visa rewards Web, Android, iOS; US only

Don’t spend money to chase a reward you wouldn’t otherwise want. Read completion conditions, tracking requirements, and withdrawal rules before starting an offer. If you’re learning how to post on Pinterest and make money, reward tasks should stay within a fixed time budget. Compare other apps for earning small amounts without letting them replace product or portfolio work.

Use Snakzy only as an optional supplement while your pins build traffic.

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Set up a Pinterest Business Account Before You Pin

A free Pinterest business account gives you analytics and business tools before your first promotional pin. You can convert a personal account while keeping its existing pins and followers.

Analytics helps you learn how to make money on Pinterest by distinguishing an attractive graphic from a useful source of customers. Outbound clicks matter more than impressions when your goal is a sale elsewhere. A high impression count shows distribution, not income.

You still need store or affiliate reporting to connect visits with purchases. Learning how to post on Pinterest and make money therefore involves two reporting systems, not one.

Set up a clear source and a narrow content theme before publishing. Website claiming requires access to a supported site you control; you generally can’t claim a marketplace domain simply because you have a seller page there.

Create a business account or convert your existing personal account.

Write a profile that names your audience and the benefit your content provides.

Claim a supported website you control, if you have one.

Use Rich Pins where your site and content type support them; they aren’t a payment feature.

Create boards around one coherent niche and place pins where their subjects fit.

Review outbound clicks weekly, then compare them with destination sales or inquiries.

Post three fresh creative versions to one useful landing page and compare results after two weeks. Keep the offer constant so a stronger headline or layout is easier to identify. If impressions rise without clicks, clarify the benefit; if clicks arrive without purchases, inspect the destination.

You make money on Pinterest by improving the complete path, not by increasing posting volume blindly. Save a simple record of the image, headline, destination, and results so the next test builds on evidence.

Taxes on Pinterest Income in the US

In the US, net self-employment earnings of $400 or more generally require filing a federal tax return. Lower earnings may still need reporting under other tax rules. Self-employment tax is separate from income tax, so both can apply to your Pinterest income. The IRS self-employed tax center explains the requirements.

Keep accurate records of your earnings and expenses:

Report all taxable income: Bank transfers, payment-app receipts, and affiliate commissions can count as business income. Don’t wait for a Form 1099-K to record earnings.

Bank transfers, payment-app receipts, and affiliate commissions can count as business income. Don’t wait for a Form 1099-K to record earnings. Separate gross sales from net profit: $1,000 in customer payments isn’t $1,000 in profit after platform fees and eligible expenses. A payment platform’s reporting threshold isn’t a tax-free allowance.

$1,000 in customer payments isn’t $1,000 in profit after platform fees and eligible expenses. A payment platform’s reporting threshold isn’t a tax-free allowance. Track earnings and expenses: Use a spreadsheet to record dates, gross receipts, refunds, fees, and business expenses. Keep receipts and payout statements to reconcile sales with deposits.

Use a spreadsheet to record dates, gross receipts, refunds, fees, and business expenses. Keep receipts and payout statements to reconcile sales with deposits. Plan for taxes: Set aside part of your earnings and consult a tax professional about estimated payments and applicable deductions.

Reselling personal possessions can have different tax implications than operating a resale business. Check current federal and state rules before filing. Making money on Pinterest doesn’t create a separate tax category.

What Doesn’t Work

Shortcuts promising automatic pin income fail when no useful offer or paid service exists behind the click. Spending before testing makes that problem more expensive without proving demand.

Your first goal is a believable path from image to offer to completed payment. These habits interrupt that path or replace meaningful evidence with impressive-looking numbers.

Paid guaranteed-income courses – Nobody can promise your sales before testing your offer. Learn the basic workflow with a small, free or low-cost experiment before buying instruction.

Nobody can promise your sales before testing your offer. Learn the basic workflow with a small, free or low-cost experiment before buying instruction. Sending every pin to a homepage – Visitors should reach the exact item or service promised by the image. A broad destination adds searching and can break the connection that earned the click.

Visitors should reach the exact item or service promised by the image. A broad destination adds searching and can break the connection that earned the click. Undisclosed affiliate links – A recommendation needs a clear commercial disclosure. Learning how to make money from Pinterest affiliate marketing includes permissions and honesty, not hidden commissions.

A recommendation needs a clear commercial disclosure. Learning how to make money from Pinterest affiliate marketing includes permissions and honesty, not hidden commissions. Buying followers or joining empty engagement exchanges – Inflated counts don’t establish buyer interest. Measure outbound clicks and conversions before treating account growth as commercial progress.

Inflated counts don’t establish buyer interest. Measure outbound clicks and conversions before treating account growth as commercial progress. Copying somebody else’s artwork – Commercial rights matter even when an image is easy to download. Use original assets or a license that allows your intended product and promotion.

Learn how to make money posting on Pinterest by improving one real offer, not multiplying untested ones. Buy additional listings, subscriptions, or creative assets only when you understand what they should improve.

A small test can fail without becoming a large expense. You make money on Pinterest through useful matches between visitors and offers; follower counts can’t substitute for those matches.

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Final Verdict on How to Make Money on Pinterest

Etsy digital products are the strongest starting choice to make money on Pinterest if you can create a useful file and cover listing costs. Choose affiliate recommendations instead if you don’t want fulfillment, or services if you already have marketable design skills.

A successful first month can mean a clearer offer and useful click data, even without a deposit. One route, one audience, and a month of honest records give you a practical answer to how to make money on Pinterest.

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